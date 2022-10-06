ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

103.3 WJOD

Riverview Center Hosting Duck Derby in Galena This Sunday

I've been anxiously anticipating this event for months now. On Sunday, October 9th, Riverview Center will be hosting the 2022 Duck Derby. One of the center's oldest traditions, it was put on hold over the last couple years due to the ongoing pandemic. But this year, it returns with a bang and a chance for you to win BIG!
GALENA, IL
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Regional Humane Society is October’s Kwik Care Recipient

When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Free Financial Help Available at Dubuque Library

It's never been more important to keep an accurate account of your finances. With prices skyrocketing for everything from gas to groceries, unless you're expecting a big raise at work...or planning to win the lottery, you may need to find ways to make the money you do have go further.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Galena Stars in Illinois Tourism Campaign

Emmy Award-winning comedy actress Jane Lynch was in Galena to produce commercials on behalf of the Illinois tourism campaign. Lynch is best known for her work on TV's Glee and Christopher Guest's comedy film Best in Show. The marketing campaign proclaims Illinois is in "the middle of everything." But, of...
GALENA, IL
103.3 WJOD

Drive the Great River Road & Leaf the Cooking to the Firefighters

The Tri-States are heading toward peak leaf season. What better way to enjoy than including a road trip to a firefighter's breakfast or a chili cook-off fundraiser?. From Dubuque, head south on highway 52 to Bellevue. This 24-mile stretch of the Great River Road offers stunning rolling hills and tree-lined bluffs that are sure to provide a collection of spectacular fall colors.
BELLEVUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Du-boo-que Library to Host Paranormal Society

Just in time for Halloween, a Du-boo-que...I mean Dubuque library will host a ghost hunting program for those folks interested in the paranormal. Carnegie-Stout Public Library welcomes the Great River Investigative Paranormal Society (GRIPS) on Sunday, October. 23rd at 6 p.m. for a Ghost Hunting 101 program. This program is for adults ages 18+. Registration is required. Sign up to attend via the events calendar at carnegiestout.org. Registration ends October 21st at 5pm or when all seats are gone, whichever comes first.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Galena Museum Lands Federal Grant: $1.8 Million

According to a report from the Telegraph Herald; The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.8 million grant to the Galena- Jo Daviess County Historical Society. Funds are planned to be used for a new Galena and U.S. Grant History Museum. Funding for this venture comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current museum, which can be found at 211 South Bench Street in Galena, has been their for over 80 years and the aging building presents issues that need to be fixed.
GALENA, IL
103.3 WJOD

Galena Center for the Arts October Lineup is Chock-Full of Talent

The ongoing Highway 20 road construction continues in Galena. However, the detour will take you past the Galena Center for the Arts, where tremendous progress is underway to transform the bank building into a dynamic and creative community space. Look for the fantastic new sign, and the recent newsletter shares...
GALENA, IL
103.3 WJOD

Fun Fall Activities in Dubuque for Kids

Now that the weather is turning colder, if your looking for some cool fun things to do with your kids this fall, the City of Dubuque has just announced their October Youth Recreation Programs. Fall into fun with these recreation programs for kids up to age 12 including early childhood...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Planning to Vote With an Absentee Ballot in Dubuque? Suggestions and Tips

If you plan to vote with an absentee ballot for this November's General Election, the Dubuque County Election Office wants you to know a few details. Kevin Dragotto from the election office has the following reminders and information for Dubuque County voters. As election season starts to ramp up, voters are reminded that they may receive absentee ballot request forms in the mail from political parties or various interest groups, but voters only need to send ONE request form to the Election Office.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
103.3 WJOD

Authorities Release Name of Tractor Driver Killed Sunday in Sherrill,Iowa

Authorities have now released the name of the man killed in a tractor rollover accident near Sherill on Sunday night. The driver has now been identified as 43-year-old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque. Schmitt was found pinned under his tractor when Sherrill EMS arrived around 7:40 pm Sunday. He was transported to a Dubuque hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation,
SHERRILL, IA
103.3 WJOD

City of Dubuque Wins ‘America in Bloom” Award

While driving around the Dubuque area, you can't help but notice how beautiful this area is. And we're not the only ones to notice. The city of Dubuque just picked up a Top honor for the prestigious 2022 America in Bloom National Awards Program in St. Louis, this past weekend.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Tractor Operator Killed in Rollover Accident in Dubuque County on Sunday (OCT 2)

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department says one person is dead after being pinned under a tractor Sunday night in Dubuque County. According to the release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Dubuque County Sheriff's deputies, along with Iowa State Patrol and Sherrill EMS and Fire responded to 13797 Hammerand Road just after 7:30 Sunday night for a tractor rollover accident. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque. The operator was later pronounced deceased.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
