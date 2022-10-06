Read full article on original website
Possible human remains found in landfill
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department are investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on October 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further […]
UPDATE: Bellevue man in custody Sunday
BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Bellevue was taken into custody without incident early Sunday by law enforcement officials. Christopher Eugene Prichard, 56, of 35393 Highway 52, was arrested on Jackson County warrants for violation of a no-contact order. He is a person of interest in the investigation into the death of his wife, Angela Prichard, 55, whose lifeless body was found Saturday morning.
2 teens charged with trying to escape from Scott County Juvenile Detention Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two teens have been charged as adults after police say they tried to escape from the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center Thursday night. Fernando M. Cooks, 17, and Lazerric Ramon Harper, 16, both of Davenport, face charges of third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.
Man arrested after death of eastern Iowa woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Jackson County man has been arrested in an investigation following the death of Angela Prichard. The Jackson County Sheriff's office says it responded to a 911 call before 8 a.m. Saturday and found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Christopher Prichard...
2 car crash leaves 5 hurt, 2 critically injured
Deputies with Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 40 (Luther Road) and Genesee Road on October 9 that left five people hurt, two with life threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation shows that a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 16-year-old from Milledgeville, IL was […]
Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged
EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting incident in Freeport
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
Milledgeville, Ill. (KWQC) - Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Rt. 40 south of Milledgeville Sunday afternoon. According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. as the driver of a Chevy Malibu was making a left turn onto Genesee Rd. and was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee.
1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday
One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
Two Freeport men arrested for theft at Oregon hardware store
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon Police have arrested two Freeport men who reportedly walked into Snyder Ace Hardware on Thursday and stole “a felony amount of merchandise.” Police said the two men, Terry Ernst, 58, and Michael Hille, 57, matched the descriptions of suspects wanted for a prior burglary at the store, and were confronted […]
Man charged fatal crash in Carroll County
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Chadwick man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash in Carroll County on Aug. 20. Christian R. Toms, 21, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 and reckless homicide.
'Golden Rule' ship arrives in Dubuque, spreading anti-nuclear-weapon message
Show You Care: 'Especially For You' has special meaning for thousands of runners and walkers. Sunday's Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer had a record-breaking number of people running through downtown Cedar Rapids. Hawk-watchers gather for annual migration tradition. Updated: 3 hours ago. John Campbell joined a group of...
OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
City of DBQ Guidelines on How to Handle Your Yard Waste This Fall
Colorful fall leaves are undoubtedly fun to look at, but raking them after they've let go of the branch is another story. So, if you're living in the City of Dubuque, there are some guidelines to follow regarding yard waste. Follow these simple rules to keep the yard, neighborhood, and...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Grant County Law Enforcement to host “Faith and Blue” Event
This weekend is National Faith and Blue weekend. Three Grant County Law Enforcement organizations are joining forces for a community outreach event Friday, October 7th. According to a press release, The Grant County Sheriff's Department and the Platteville and University of Wisconsin-Platteville police departments will participate in an event this Friday aimed at "engaging law enforcement officers along with local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations".
Mountain Lion Reportedly Sighted South of Morrison, Sheriff Asks Schools to Keep Students Inside
Around 9:00 am Thursday morning, the Whiteside County Sheriff reported there was a sighting of what was believed to be a mountain lion. The animal was reportedly spotted south of Morrison. The Sheriff’s Department said out of an abundance of caution, the department asked for all students in Morrison Schools...
Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location
A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
TH EXCLUSIVE: Developers propose $60 million, 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque
Developers plan to invest about $60 million to create a 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque. Developers Eagle Construction and Talon Development, of South Dakota, aim to construct 13 apartment buildings with 13 detached, multi-stall garages on a parcel located at the end of Plaza Drive, just behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet. The development also would include amenities for residents such as a swimming pool, dog park, a community building and playground.
Fareway in Monticello to Host Camp Courageous Fundraiser
If you know me at all you know I'm a big-time meat eater. Beef, pork, chicken, turkey...I like them all. But if I had to pick a favorite, it's Bar B-Q Ribs. So this fundraiser has me written all over it!. Duane “Speed” Herrig, also known as “The Sauceman,” is...
