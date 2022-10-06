ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 7

Donald Nance
4d ago

Everyone remember this on election day in November !!!!! fire every DEMO-RAT in Office or we will be seeing this for the next years !!

Reply
12
chris pellicano
4d ago

Democrats are in deep crap in the Midterms because nobody likes high price gas and inflation that goes with it Thanks Brandon got contributing to the Red Tsunami in November.

Reply
10
Deb M.
4d ago

Remember this on election day. Plus all the millions spent on illegal immigrants with their new phones, medical care, etc. This is out of our pockets.

Reply
7
Related
WITN

North Carolina gas prices on the rise after OPEC+ makes oil cuts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Average gasoline prices in North Carolina are rising after news broke that OPEC+ was going to cut oil production. The average price for a gallon of gas rose 20 cents in the last week, averaging $3.49, according to GasBuddy. Prices in North Carolina are 9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Fed’s H-2A Labor Costs Leave N.C. Farmers Struggling To Compete

Concerns about costs of farm labor program grow in N.C. Ron Cottle, the owner of Cottle Strawberry Nursey, Inc., Faison, N.C.,has seen the effects of inflation like every farmer across the U.S. this year. “It’s not even bad, it’s just terrible,” he told Carolina Journal. “Any material that we have had to purchase, 20% to 30% up on clamshells boxes, fertilizer over 100% up, fuel was crazy. Even this spring, with some of the crops bringing better pricing than last year, we still made more money last year because when you look at all of our costs with labor and everything being up, we didn’t do any better.”
AGRICULTURE
Queen City News

Duke Energy Progress files NC rate increase proposal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Progress formally asked North Carolina utilities regulators on Thursday to let it raise electric customer rates starting next year, with revenues generated used in part to toughen the electric grid and make it more flexible for renewable power. The general rate increase request, if approved by the state Utilities […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. State Fair: what’s new and how to save money

RALEIGH, N.C. — We’re in the final days before fried food heaven gets underway at the 154th year of the North Carolina State Fair. The N.C. State Fair opens Thursday, Oct. 13 at noon and runs through Oct. 23. This year’s fair features more than 40 new foods...
TRAVEL
country1037fm.com

Two Of The Safest Cities In The Country Are In North Carolina

Safety can apply to a multitude of things these days. You have physical safety, financial safety, job security, safety, on the roads, etc. Your safety can be threatened in so many ways. But you want to feel safe. So what do you do? Well for starters you want to settle down in an area where you feel safe. Whether that’s a gated community or an area with a low crime rate, it all depends on your risk tolerance. If you live in North Carolina what are the safest cities you can settle in? The good news is that two NC cities are among the top 15 safest in the country. This is according to a new study by WalletHub.
POLITICS
businesstodaync.com

North Carolina estate hits the market for nearly $30 million

Oct. 5. A magnificent mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge is on the market for $29.75 million—the most expensive estate property in the Carolinas. The home of the late Chuck Weber, a real estate developer who died last year, it sits on 5.86 acres atop a ridge in Linville Ridge Country Club at an elevation of 5,000 feet.
LINVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Parts of western North Carolina under overnight frost advisory

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service announced that parts of western North Carolina will be in a frost advisory overnight. Officials said the advisory will be in effect on October 9, from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Officials advised residents to get their plants ready for the...
ENVIRONMENT
coastalreview.org

North Carolina to ‘shellebrate’ oysters Oct. 10-16

North Carolina is “shellebrating” Oyster Week Monday through Sunday. Coinciding with the start of the wild-caught oyster season, the shellebration includes engaging with oyster growers and harvesters, seafood restaurants and retail markets, recreational outfitters, coastal conservation and education organizations, and seafood festivals. North Carolina Sea Grant, the North...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

VERIFY: North Carolina recording laws

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cellphones can do just about everything these days, including acting as a camera while people record everything about them with the click of a button. But is it legal to record anything you see in public in North Carolina? A VERIFY viewer reached out to WCNC Charlotte about North Carolina's recording laws.
TECHNOLOGY
Complex

Texas Pete Hot Sauce Faces Lawsuit Over Claims it’s Made in North Carolina

Texas Pete Hot Sauce is facing a lawsuit over alleged false advertising, Fox affiliate WGHP reports. Los Angeles resident Phillip White has filed a class-action lawsuit against Texas Pete’s producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging that the condiment is actually made in North Carolina. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.

