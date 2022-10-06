ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OK Corporation Commissioners vote to hold public hearing on OG&E fuel cost fees

By Adria Goins/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PsLKD_0iP8y7m700

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The fight over efforts to add another charge onto many Oklahomans power bill has moved forward.

On Thursday, all three state corporation commissioners voted to set a public hearing on OG&E’s plan to tack on what the company called a “fuel cost adjustment” fee .

The public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3 at the Jim Thorpe building, room 301.

OG&E adding ‘fuel cost adjustment’ charge to bills in October

Last week, the Public Utilities Division asked to hold off on the extra charges so it could take a closer look at why OG&E was asking for more than half a billion dollars from its customers.

OG&E said it asked for the fee to off-set the costs of surging fuel prices the company accumulated due to inflation. Customers would pay more than $20 extra per bill over a two-year span.

“The $504 million figure it’s set forth in this case, I think is a surprise to a lot of customers,” said Bob Anthony, Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner.

The large amount led to the Public Utilities Division to issue a motion last week to hold a public hearing in the matter.

Public Utilities Dept files motion regarding OG&E for fuel charges to bills

OG&E’s senior attorney, Bill Humes asked commissioners to approve a “confidentiality agreement” to keep certain aspects of the company’s finances and business details private during next months’ hearing.

“The requested confidentiality of these items is not just to protect the company,” said Humes “It protects the customer. It protects the customer from market manipulation.”

Humes said keeping parts of the company’s business dealings under wraps, such as fuel forecasts, would be beneficial to everyone.

Corporation Commission approves OG&E rate hike

Commissioner Anthony, however, said customers should know what’s happening with their money.

“I think people probably have a reason to ask for more transparency than ever before,” said Anthony.

OG&E sent KFOR this statement regarding the decision to hold a public hearing:

Today, as part of a thorough and transparent process, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission held a hearing to discuss OG&E’s fuel factor. We know that any increase can be difficult for many of our customers who depend on OG&E to provide them with reliable electric service for their families, homes and businesses.

Each year, electric companies like OG&E, electric cooperatives, and municipal providers work with the Commission to review and adjust the factor used to determine the Fuel Cost Adjustment based on market realities. The Fuel Cost Adjustment is not a new fee. Every monthly bill includes the cost of fuel, and electric companies are not allowed to profit from fuel purchases. That means the price we pay for fuel is the price our customers pay.

We are committed to keeping bills as low as possible, however the cost of fuel for electric companies like OG&E, electric cooperatives and municipal providers has increased significantly over the last year across the nation, including Oklahoma. Because the cost of fuel has increased so significantly beginning this month OG&E is adjusting the fuel factor 7.4% for the average residential customer, or $9.73, per month. This reflects the increased cost of natural gas that fuels our power plants and is necessary to cover fuel costs incurred by OG&E through August 2022 which have not yet been collected from customers.

Knowing an increase to their monthly energy bill may be challenging for some customers and to , help reduce the financial burden, the under-collected fuel costs will be spread over a 24-month period, instead of the typical 12-month period. OG&E continues to provide a variety of programs to help customers manage their energy bills and energy usage.

We are committed to keeping bills as low as possible, while continuing to provide our customers with a secure electric grid and the safe, reliable, and resilient service they have grown to count on from OG&E.

Customers can visit OGE.com/fuel to learn more about the current Fuel Cost Adjustment, as well to learn about pricing options and programs that help customers manage their energy usage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
pdjnews.com

Legislature allocates $250 million from PREP fund to fuel economic development throughout rural Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Legislature has approved a slate of bills entailing a major investment in workforce and economic development throughout the state funding infrastructure improvements at industrial parks, aeronautics facilities, and the state fairgrounds as well as to increase Oklahoma’s presence with international trading partners. During the 2022 legislative session, $250 million was allocated to…
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775

The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee nations, passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Oklahoma farmers and ranchers will soon see additional drought relief money from the state

Oklahoma’s current drought is the worst the state has experienced in at least 10 years, and the dry, hot weather conditions are especially hitting farmers and ranchers hard. The bone-dry weather continues to make it difficult to grow hay, and it hasn’t helped pastures grow for cattle to graze on. A lack of rain and rising feed costs have also pushed some livestock producers to make some tough decisions, like feeding winter hay supply early.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
KFOR

Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows

For decades, many residents of Ottawa County have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive geographic information system map (GIS) map.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Bob Anthony
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership's Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE: In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor

Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oklahomans#Oklahoma Corporation
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Lawmakers Let Stitt Vetoes Stand on Three Pandemic Relief Bills

Oklahoma lawmakers will let Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of three pandemic relief bills stand and will wait until February to take care of any funding for approved projects, legislative leaders said Monday. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said any possible veto overrides would have to include inflation relief, including...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’

Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation

Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Polls offer a different picture of Oklahoma's race for Governor

With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy