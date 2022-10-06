Read full article on original website
‘Tulsa King’s Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Divorce Case Officially Dismissed
After rumors swirled that Sylvester Stallone and his wife were headed for divorce, we now know they’re back together. According to reports, a judge dismissed their divorce less than two months after his wife filed for divorce from the “Tulsa King” actor. The announcement also comes two weeks after the pair decided to call off their divorce per reports from Page Six.
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Ratings Revealed
Thanks to a red-hot season opener from Blue Bloods, CBS just dominated the primetime ratings race on Friday night. Season 13 kicked off with “Keeping the Faith” as we saw Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes, take a bullet during a confrontation. The show managed to get a total of 6.1 million viewers according to Variety. It also popped a great number for linear viewers with a 5.5 million average.
Glock AR-15 Rumors Run Rampant. That Would Be a Nightmare.
Bruce Willis rhapsodized about them in Die Hard 2. Tupac rapped about them, and was killed by one.Between cops and hip-hop stars and actual gangstas and everyday gun nuts, the reliably deadly Glock has become a generic term for all semi-automatic pistols.“The Google or the Kleenex of firearms,” says Paul Barrett, author of The Rise of America’s Gun.Glock is baked into the American consciousness thanks to Hollywood and lyrics that take advantage of the name’s rhymability. There is a rapper by the name of Key Glock. A cheap device that can illegally convert a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Premiere May Hint at Hetty’s Death
Say it isn’t so. Hetty is dead? When NCIS: Los Angeles kicks off season 14 tonight, a fan favorite character may not be with the team anymore. Tonight’s premiere is “Game of Drones.” And the CBS plot tease says “the NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled. Also, Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria.”
