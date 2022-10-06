Read full article on original website
Here's Why United Rentals (URI) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Factors Setting the Tone for Domino's (DPZ) Q3 Earnings
DPZ - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Oct 13, 2022, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 2.1%. How are Estimates Placed?. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal third-quarter earnings per share is...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Wabtec (WAB) Stock Now
WAB - Free Report) , which operates as Wabtec, is being aided by its growth-by-acquisition strategy. Efforts to reward its shareholders also bode well. However, high operating expenses are hurting Wabtec’s bottom line. Factors Favoring WAB. Wabtec’s acquisition of Collins Aerospace’s ARINC rail solutions business segment in June 2022...
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin Worth Buying Now
JBL - Free Report) , Target Hospitality Corporation (. HHS - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
Atlas (ATCO) Stock Jumps 6.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ATCO - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.1% higher at $14.91. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.2% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Atlas gained following the...
PepsiCo Earnings Preview: Should Investors be Thirsty for PEP Stock?
PEP - Free Report) is handling the increasingly tough operating environment when it releases its third quarter FY22 financial results on Wednesday, October 12. While many businesses struggle during high inflationary periods, investors hope that PepsiCo can excel or at least shrug off the current economic downturn. PEP’s stock has performed considerably better than the broader market this year and may very well help investors fight inflation.
All You Need to Know About Shell's (SHEL) Q3 Earnings Update
SHEL - Free Report) said its third-quarter profits will bear the brunt of extreme volatility and tumbling refining margins. While extreme market volatility meant that the Integrated Gas division will deliver a lower contribution to earnings, the moderation of refining margins from their spectacular levels earlier in the year affected the Chemicals & Products unit.
Progressive (PGR) to Release Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?
PGR - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 13 before the opening bell. The company’s earnings were in line with the estimate in the last reported quarter. Factors to Note. Progressive is a leading auto insurer in the United States and the largest seller...
5 Favorite Sectors of Q3 Earnings and Their ETFs
Third-quarter 2022 earnings are set to kick off this week, with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 0.7% from the same period last year on 9.1% higher revenues. The earnings growth is down from 7.2% at the start of the third quarter.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -1.66%: What You Should Know
ABR - Free Report) closed at $11.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
Inspire (INSP) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
INSP - Free Report) shares soared 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $208.19. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.9% loss over the past four weeks. Inspired scored a strong...
CVR Energy (CVI) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know
CVR Energy (. CVI - Free Report) closed at $33.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stock?
DAR - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $35.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
4 Reasons Why You Should Grab M&T Bank's (MTB) Shares Now
MTB - Free Report) is well-positioned for top-line growth, supported by its leading banking franchise in the Northeast, the rise in loan balances and inorganic growth efforts. The bank is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities, which reflect its strong balance sheet and liquidity positions. Hence, it seems to be a wise idea to add the stock to your portfolio now.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
SBLK - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -2.7%, compared to...
Big Week for Data, Earnings Starts Quiet
We have a significant week ahead of us in the markets, although the good stuff doesn’t really get here until Wednesday. Currently, we’re feeling the calm before the storm of inflation data and the unofficial start of Q3 earnings season. After finishing last week in positive territory (thanks to a big surge early in the week that melted away save 1% or so by the end of it), the Dow is currently -12 points, the S&P 500 is -6 and the Nasdaq is -33 points at this hour.
3 Reasons Why Chipotle (CMG) Is a Great Growth Stock
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Welltower (WELL) to Witness a Dim Q3 Amid Delayed HHS Funds
WELL - Free Report) management expects third-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per diluted share to lie below the midpoint of the guidance of 82-87 cents. This is primarily due to the delay in the. disbursements of Health and Human Services (HHS) funds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the...
Synchronoss (SNCR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
SNCR - Free Report) closed at $1.24, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the mobile services company...
