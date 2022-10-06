We have a significant week ahead of us in the markets, although the good stuff doesn’t really get here until Wednesday. Currently, we’re feeling the calm before the storm of inflation data and the unofficial start of Q3 earnings season. After finishing last week in positive territory (thanks to a big surge early in the week that melted away save 1% or so by the end of it), the Dow is currently -12 points, the S&P 500 is -6 and the Nasdaq is -33 points at this hour.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO