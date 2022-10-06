ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Gun control advocacy group hits Kari Lake with major ad buy

The advocacy group Everytown For Gun Safety is launching a new ad this week in Arizona portraying Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake as a threat to public safety, citing her resistance to tougher gun laws. The group plans to spend $500,000 on this ad, which is first reported by...
