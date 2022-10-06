Read full article on original website
Full Maggie Haberman: ‘There is a bitterness around [Trump] and a quickness to anger’
During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Senior New York Times Political Report Maggie Haberman, author of “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” says she believes former President Trump “understands how much legal jeopardy he’s in” over his classified document fight.Oct. 9, 2022.
Rail union rejects labor deal brokered by Biden administration, raising possibility of strike
The country's third-largest freight rail workers union rejected a temporary agreement brokered by the Biden administration to avert a potentially crippling nationwide railroad strike, raising the possibility that one could occur next month. In a statement Monday, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division of the Teamsters said 56%...
Full Panel: Reaction to Tuberville remarks are now part of the ‘Republican playbook’
Eugene Scott, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Doug Heye join the Meet the Press NOW panel to discuss former President Trump’s role in some of the country’s highly contested midterm races, adding that he has shown current Republican candidates how to “survive” “the unsurvivable scandals.”Oct. 10, 2022.
Ryan, Vance face off over abortion in Ohio Senate debate
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance argue over abortion rights in a debate held in Cleveland, Ohio.Oct. 11, 2022.
New Herschel Walker accusation during Senate campaign’s final stretch
NBC News has obtained text messages between Hershel Walker’s wife and the woman who has told other news outlets that he had paid for her abortion. They suggest a more complicated relationship between she and the football star. The Republican candidate has denied he knew of the woman having an abortion.Oct. 8, 2022.
Slotkin on 2024: If Biden runs, I'll support him. But Democrats 'need new blood.'
During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) emphasizes her push for new Democratic leadership, including her vote against Nancy Pelosi as speaker. Oct. 9, 2022.
‘I sure do’ support Herschel Walker: Full Bacon interview
During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) talks about the Georgia Senate race, abortion and the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia.Oct. 9, 2022.
Listen: Audio of racist remarks leads to L.A. council president’s resignation
Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez has resigned after audio leaked of her and colleagues making disparaging remarks about another council member’s son. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz reports on what was said in the audio and how Martinez’s response to the situation.Oct. 10, 2022.
NAACP denounces 'flat out racist' remarks by GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville at Trump rally
WASHINGTON — Leaders of major civil rights organizations condemned Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on Monday for suggesting in remarks about reparations at a Trump rally over the weekend that descendants of Black slaves are criminals. "Senator Tuberville’s comments are flat out racist, ignorant and utterly sickening," NAACP President Derrick...
Trump ‘understands how much legal jeopardy he’s in,’ says Haberman
Maggie Haberman, senior New York Times political reporter, joins Meet the Press in an exclusive interview to discuss former President Donald Trump.Oct. 9, 2022.
Supreme Court considers pork industry challenge to California animal welfare law
WASHINGTON — A California animal welfare measure that bans the sale of pork when breeding pigs are housed in confined spaces that prevent them from moving freely goes under the microscope at the Supreme Court on Tuesday as the justices weigh whether it impermissibly regulates farmers in other states.
Democrats tried to pre-empt the GOP's 'soft on crime' attacks. It may not work.
WASHINGTON — Some Democrats in tough re-election campaigns have tried to inoculate themselves on crime ahead of the midterm elections, hoping to counter brutal Republican ads on the issue. It may not work. In Minnesota's hotly contested race in the 2nd District, based in St. Paul, Rep. Angie Craig...
Los Angeles City Council president steps down from leadership role after leak of racist comments
The president of the Los Angeles City Council stepped down from her leadership role Monday after an audio recording of racist remarks surfaced. Nury Martinez apologized in a statement as she announced her resignation. “I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I’m...
‘At least three stories’ could produce October surprises with 30 days until Election Day
Election Day is just 30 days away. Though more than one story could produce a surprise this cycle, it’s the Georgia Senate race that provided one this week.Oct. 9, 2022.
Gun control advocacy group hits Kari Lake with major ad buy
The advocacy group Everytown For Gun Safety is launching a new ad this week in Arizona portraying Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake as a threat to public safety, citing her resistance to tougher gun laws. The group plans to spend $500,000 on this ad, which is first reported by...
