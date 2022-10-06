'It sounded like we were going to war with the United States government' | Former Oath Keepers testify at trial of founder Stewart Rhodes

Read full article on original website
Virginia judge: Discriminatory lawsuit against police department can go forward
RICHMOND, Va. — A lawsuit against a Virginia town that alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals' constitutional rights can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday. The Office of the Attorney General initially brought the lawsuit against the...
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
Advocates hope Biden's cannabis decision improves racial equity
WASHINGTON — As President Joseph Biden announced plans to pardon all people federal convicted of simple possession of marijuana, cannabis advocates considered the implications the decision would have on equity. The White House says the President’s decision will impact at least 6,500 people, across America, who have been convicted...
Women's March returns to DC before midterm elections
WASHINGTON — Thousands of protesters are expected back in D.C. for another Women's March this weekend. The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 8. Organizers plan to gather at 12 p.m. at Folger Park for a kick-off rally. From there they will march to Union Square outside the U.S. Capitol.
'Let's reach out to these young men' | Call to action from community advocate after 2 teens, adult shot in 20 minutes in DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — More violence and young lives changed in a matter of minutes in D.C. Two teenage boys were shot in Northwest on Monday, less than a half-hour apart and one mile away from each other. Just after 11:30 a.m., DC police said a 15-year-old boy and...
Virginia, Maryland search-and-rescue teams still working in the heart of Hurricane Ian's destruction
FORT MYERS, Fla. — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian continuing to climb, specially trained search and rescue teams from Maryland and Virginia are working in the hardest-hit area of the storm in Ft. Myers, Florida. At least 109 people have died as a result of the storm and 55 of them were in Ft. Myers.
Legal, civil rights advocates keeping a close eye on how Metro's fare evasion campaign is enforced
WASHINGTON — There is no such thing as a free ride, or at least there won't be on Metro starting in November, when Metro Transit Police begin issuing fines to people looking to avoid paying to ride. But for now, fare evaders are still abundant on the transit system....
Metro begins warning campaign to stop fare evaders
WASHINGTON — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has launched a new campaign aimed at fighting fare evasion. According to a release from WMATA, people who are caught trying to leave without paying for their fare will be issued a citation during a warning period that began Oct. 4 and will end in November.
2-alarm fire displaces 21 people in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — More than a dozen people are without a place to stay after a fire ripped through an apartment building in the Silver Spring/Glenmont area of Montgomery County late Wednesday night. Montgomery County firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle for a report...
