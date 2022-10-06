Read full article on original website
Jason Whitlock Says 'American Feminization' Caused Tom Brady Sack Penalty
Jason Whitlock: “We used to understand that not everything is for everybody, we no longer do. We live in the era of unisex bathrooms. In the name of inclusion we killed Boy Scouts to make room for girls. We expanded marriage. We bought the lie that everything is for everybody. We embraced the myth that we can ‘HAVE IT ALL’, but the truth is that we can’t… It’s a lesson that the NFL will soon learn. The National Football League, America’s favorite form of entertainment, wants to have it all. Under the weak leadership of Roger Goodell, the NFL has spent the last 15 years pursuing corporate media-defined ‘inclusion.’ A sport intended to groom young boys and men to compete in a meritocracy has bowed to the feminist worldview of diversity, inclusion, and equity. The NFL strives to be everything for everybody. The push for inclusion has caused the league to prioritize safety. ‘Safety’ is a women’s priority, men seek thrills and danger. We’re not sadistic, we’re just made differently by design. Our love for danger leads to progress and advancement. Men called ‘roughnecks’ built skyscrapers in the 1920s. Women would have never built skyscrapers, they prioritize safety. The NFL’s preference to maximize safety and limit danger poses the greatest threat to America’s most popular sport. It’s a far more damaging initiative than the league’s promotion of ‘Black Lives Matter’ and anti-American sentiment. People watch football because we’re entertained by seeing men flirt with danger in pursuit of a goal. Football is far less entertaining than it was 20 years ago before an onslaught of rule changes softened the game and demonized hard hits. The Tom Brady and Teddy Bridgewater plays were a direct result of the Tua Tagovailoa controversy two weeks ago. We all want football to be safe and when it’s not safe we want to blame somebody. The problem is the game wasn’t meant to be safe, it’s meant to be dangerous and entertaining. People are going to get hurt, it’s inevitable. It’s no different from boxing and mixed martial arts. It’s no different from working on a skyscraper in the 1920s. The NFL won’t make this argument because the league wants to be all things to all people. It wants to avoid upsetting women and men who have been feminized to the point where they might as well be women. The NFL fears moms, women who won’t let their son play football because it’s too dangerous. They’re the same women who won’t let their kids go to school without wearing a mask. They’re women who want to remove all the risks from life. Women and beta males desire for all of us to sit in our homes playing video games, communicating over social media, watching 50-year-old Queen Latifah beat up men in the ‘Equalizer’ tv series, and waiting for our next booster shot. They want us all to transition into women and their plan is working. I’ve watching football for 50 years. I turned off my TV when I saw Tua momentarily have his fingers paralyzed. I briefly lost my appetite for football and that has never happened before. It speaks to the football concussion propaganda. I’ll watch someone get knocked out in a ring or an Octagon and jump for joy, but we’ve been programmed to see violence in football as ‘savage’ and ‘gruesome.’ We all still allow ourselves to enjoy seeing fighters get put into concussion protocol, but it’s socially unacceptable to enjoy it on a football field. We pretend that the grossly exaggerated CTE pandemic only affects football players. We’ve been feminized and programmed to prioritize our emotions and feelings over logic and fact. We no longer know when, how, and where we should feed and support man’s innate desire to take risks. We’ve been convinced that swiping left and right on Tinder is a better venue for risk-taking than a football field. More kids will be permanently and severely damaged in a hospital operating room under gender-affirming surgery than playing football. The very people trying to make the world safer are actually making it more dangerous. Football isn’t for women. Trying to make the game more palatable for women is a mistake.” (Full Segment Above)
Colin Cowherd on Matt LaFleur: Being Handsome Doesn't Make You a Good Coach
Colin Cowherd: “You can SEE the impact of Brian Daboll. There are three things that matter in coaching… ‘Situational’ – Giants are now an excellent situational football team, good on 3rd down and good in the red zone. ‘Does your coach make adjustments at halftime?’ The Giants are +31 this year in second-half point differential, top 3 in the league. That’s WITH Daniel Jones. ‘Do you get the ball to the right people?’ Saquon Barkley, with almost 700 total yards, leads the NFL. Thee boxes that Brian Daboll is immediately checking: they’re much better situationally, they make unbelievable adjustments at half, and he gets the ball to the right people. I can argue that Matt LaFleur is bad at all three. How do you get outplayed by Daniel Jones situationally with your o-line, Aaron Jones, Aaron Rodgers, and your tight end? The Packers don’t do anything at half. This entire season they’ve been a one-half team. They work hard in Green Bay all week and then they come into the game and they have a great first half. They are -20 in point differential in the second-half. They make no adjustments, they’re a one-half football team. Aaron Rodgers said it’s not ‘sustainable’, and he’s right, you can’t keep winning like this. Do they get the ball to the people who SHOULD have the ball? NO, the Packers don’t do that either. Aaron Jones leads the NFL in yards per carry, and he’s their best player on offense outside of Aaron Rodgers. He’s 19th in attempts. We do this from time to time: tall, thin, good-looking, we just lump Matt LaFleur with McVay and Shanahan. ‘He’s one of the great young coaches!’ Why? Brian Daboll is what coaching looks like, you can see it on the field. People have anointed Matt LaFleur as a great coach – SHOW IT TO ME. I’ve been watching this team meltdown at home situationally in the fourth quarter the last two years. They’re beating up on this division, and you didn’t hire LaFleur to beat the Lions, you hired him to beat Tom Brady and the Rams to get to Super Bowls. SHOW ME THE MONEY. What part of Green Bay is playing great football? The defense isn’t even as good as I thought it would be. The Giants went up and down the field on them in the second half.” (Full Video Above)
Video Shows Davante Adams Shoving Production Crew Member After 'MNF' Loss
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams issued an apology after a viral video showed him shoving a cameraman after his team's 30-29 Monday Night Football loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams, whose would-be first down catch on the Raiders' final drive was reversed after being reviewed by officials,...
Colin Cowherd Says Cowboys Need to Use 'Limited' Dak Prescott a Lot Less
Colin Cowherd: “What are the Cowboys doing with Cooper Rush? Run game, defense, and not letting him throw much, 16 attempts [vs. the Rams]. Dallas won convincingly yesterday with ten first downs, no turnovers, and very few penalties. This version of the Cowboys is like the Cowboys during Dak’s rookie year. They leaned into the run game and led the NFL in rush attempts. They played clean football and didn’t ask him to do much. Not as many interceptions, weren’t as many penalties, and they let their defense win games – it was a top 5 scoring defense, and you have a very good defense now. This is what we saw during Dak’s rookie year. There was an understanding that you would lean into the more talented players – the run game, the defense – play clean, don’t ask Dak to do a lot. The more you ask from Dak, the more uncomfortable, and mistakes you have because he’s limited. Dak is more athletic than Cooper Rush and has a much bigger bank account but there is not a wide difference in talent. That was when the Cowboys won but something happened where Dak started becoming something else… He became just ‘Dak’, he got a nickname, he became iconic, and there was this sense that Dak is a superstar… TV shows argued that he’s ‘UNBELIEVABLE!’… Nope, he’s ‘believable.’ His intangibles are better than his tangibles. Even his college coach came on here and said ‘even in college we didn’t think he was a great thrower.’ He’s not, never has been, and never will be. He’s athletic but he’s not Lamar or Josh Allen. He’s got a decent arm but it’s not Brady, Mahomes, or Stafford. When Dak returns hopefully they do what they do now… Lean into the run game, take the ball out of the quarterback’s hands, and keep the turnovers low. The more they have leaned into Dak to carry them the less successful they are, they can’t beat good teams. Don’t be led by an ‘ehhh’ quarterback. I know Dak gets paid like a star but he’s not a star. He’s not a guy who can pull a bad o-line, pull an offense, and pull a bad defense, it’s not who he is. There are only like 7 guys on the planet who can and he’s not close.” (Full Segment Above)
WATCH: Leonard Fournette Celebrates With Cardboard Lenny In The End Zone!
Bucs RB Leonard Fournette had quite the performance on Sunday, with 56-rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 83-receiving yards, and a 1 TD. Fournette lived it up and celebrated with cardboard Lenny in the end zone following his 1-yard TD run to put the Bucs up three scores in the 3rd quarter. Watch the video(s) below!
WATCH: Child Tackled After Running On Field
A wild scene at Sunday's Buccaneers game vs the Falcons after a boy runs onto the field. It happened in the second quarter and the child was tackled pretty hard by security. Some confusion about the boy's age as the mother reportedly told the Associated Press the boy is 10 years, but cops say he is older and that the mother had several kids with her at the game and was confused as to which one ran on the field.
Video Shows Child Tackled By Security During Falcons-Bucs Game
Video shared online shows a child being tackled hard by security after running onto the field during Sunday's (October 9) game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The boy ran onto the field as the Buccaneers lined up for an extra point following Leonard...
