Jason Whitlock: “We used to understand that not everything is for everybody, we no longer do. We live in the era of unisex bathrooms. In the name of inclusion we killed Boy Scouts to make room for girls. We expanded marriage. We bought the lie that everything is for everybody. We embraced the myth that we can ‘HAVE IT ALL’, but the truth is that we can’t… It’s a lesson that the NFL will soon learn. The National Football League, America’s favorite form of entertainment, wants to have it all. Under the weak leadership of Roger Goodell, the NFL has spent the last 15 years pursuing corporate media-defined ‘inclusion.’ A sport intended to groom young boys and men to compete in a meritocracy has bowed to the feminist worldview of diversity, inclusion, and equity. The NFL strives to be everything for everybody. The push for inclusion has caused the league to prioritize safety. ‘Safety’ is a women’s priority, men seek thrills and danger. We’re not sadistic, we’re just made differently by design. Our love for danger leads to progress and advancement. Men called ‘roughnecks’ built skyscrapers in the 1920s. Women would have never built skyscrapers, they prioritize safety. The NFL’s preference to maximize safety and limit danger poses the greatest threat to America’s most popular sport. It’s a far more damaging initiative than the league’s promotion of ‘Black Lives Matter’ and anti-American sentiment. People watch football because we’re entertained by seeing men flirt with danger in pursuit of a goal. Football is far less entertaining than it was 20 years ago before an onslaught of rule changes softened the game and demonized hard hits. The Tom Brady and Teddy Bridgewater plays were a direct result of the Tua Tagovailoa controversy two weeks ago. We all want football to be safe and when it’s not safe we want to blame somebody. The problem is the game wasn’t meant to be safe, it’s meant to be dangerous and entertaining. People are going to get hurt, it’s inevitable. It’s no different from boxing and mixed martial arts. It’s no different from working on a skyscraper in the 1920s. The NFL won’t make this argument because the league wants to be all things to all people. It wants to avoid upsetting women and men who have been feminized to the point where they might as well be women. The NFL fears moms, women who won’t let their son play football because it’s too dangerous. They’re the same women who won’t let their kids go to school without wearing a mask. They’re women who want to remove all the risks from life. Women and beta males desire for all of us to sit in our homes playing video games, communicating over social media, watching 50-year-old Queen Latifah beat up men in the ‘Equalizer’ tv series, and waiting for our next booster shot. They want us all to transition into women and their plan is working. I’ve watching football for 50 years. I turned off my TV when I saw Tua momentarily have his fingers paralyzed. I briefly lost my appetite for football and that has never happened before. It speaks to the football concussion propaganda. I’ll watch someone get knocked out in a ring or an Octagon and jump for joy, but we’ve been programmed to see violence in football as ‘savage’ and ‘gruesome.’ We all still allow ourselves to enjoy seeing fighters get put into concussion protocol, but it’s socially unacceptable to enjoy it on a football field. We pretend that the grossly exaggerated CTE pandemic only affects football players. We’ve been feminized and programmed to prioritize our emotions and feelings over logic and fact. We no longer know when, how, and where we should feed and support man’s innate desire to take risks. We’ve been convinced that swiping left and right on Tinder is a better venue for risk-taking than a football field. More kids will be permanently and severely damaged in a hospital operating room under gender-affirming surgery than playing football. The very people trying to make the world safer are actually making it more dangerous. Football isn’t for women. Trying to make the game more palatable for women is a mistake.” (Full Segment Above)

