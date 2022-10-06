ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials race to fix roofs damaged by Hurricane Ian

By Ashley Graham
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — There’s a race against time to get damaged roofs covered after Hurricane Ian.

FEMA asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to step in.They opened Operation Blue Roof to add temporary tarps to homes damaged by the storm.

According to the Operation Blue Roof website, if your roof is made of tile or slate you don’t qualify for the program.

We reached out to FEMA and USACE to find out how people with tile roofs can get help.

“The reason the program can’t put a roof on the tile roof is because the structure of a tile roof doesn’t provide anything to attach the fiber-reinforced plastic sheeting to,” a USACE spokesperson said, “and trying to do so would actually damage the tiles.”

As of Thursday morning, USACE has received more than 25,000 calls about the program and received roughly 13,000 applications through their website and call center.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, October 23.

floridapolitics.com

About 30,000 LCEC customers remain without power 12 days after Hurricane Ian

Those relying on the Lee County-based utility remain the only ones with no electricity. Almost 30,000 remain without power statewide 12 days after Hurricane Ian made landfall. All subscribe to Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC), and the vast majority live in Lee County, where washed-out bridges still leave utility vehicles unable to reach some areas.
LEE COUNTY, FL
santivachronicle.com

FEMA Assistance Available

FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian

Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
LEE COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian

FORT MYERS - Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian over the weekend with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Solar-powered town takes direct hit from Hurricane Ian, never loses electricity

While hard-hit Fort Myers, Florida, continues its recovery from Hurricane Ian, some hope can be found 12 miles to the northeast at the planned community of Babcock Ranch. That's where Syd Kitson and his partners built an environmentally friendly, fully sustainable town that they hoped would be hurricane proof. Kitson, an eco-conscious developer and former pro football player, rode out the hurricane at Babcock Ranch. Unbelievably, none of the 5,000 people there lost power during the storm."We were in the bullseye," Kitson told correspondent Bill Whitaker for this week's 60 Minutes. "And I remember sitting here. I had the weather...
FORT MYERS, FL
nypressnews.com

‘Denying us right away’: Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian’s aftermath

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida. People operating heavy machines move vessels, structures and personal belongings to the sides of roads. Survivors in these communities who evacuated also return to their homes destroyed and memories washed away by Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge.
FORT MYERS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jimmy Patronis sounds alarms on dangerous mix of electric cars, storm surge

Seeing problems facing fire rescue in Collier County raised concerns for Florida's Fire Marshal. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is expressing new concern over electric vehicles. He penned a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sounding alarms on the dangerous mix of lithium batteries and storm surge.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Mounds of aluminum

Clean-up teams in Lake Fairways in North Fort Myers are collecting aluminum from lanais, carports, soffits, spoutings and more caused by Hurricane Ian and piling it up in front of the clubhouse, where salvage crews are picking it up and hauling it away. The clean-up process is well under way across North Fort Myers and the rest of Southwest Florida.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People line up in traffic for hours to return to Matlacha

There is only one roadway to get onto Matlacha, and it is a busy one with a combination of people returning and construction to repair it. On Monday, people traveled in stop-and-go traffic on and off the island as road crews began the process of repaving the road that Hurricane Ian washed out.
MATLACHA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Naples

More than 10 agencies will be on hand to provide assistance to individuals or businesses needing help recovering from Hurricane Ian. Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and the Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian at the Veteran’s Community Park in Naples on Friday.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mail pick-up location changing for Captiva, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel

Starting on Tuesday, postal customers in Captiva, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel who were affected by Hurricane Ian will be directed to a new location in Lee County for mail and package pick-up. The new location at the Fort Myers Processing & Distribution Center, located at 14080 Jetport Loop, offers...
SANIBEL, FL
