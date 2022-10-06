Officials race to fix roofs damaged by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — There’s a race against time to get damaged roofs covered after Hurricane Ian.

FEMA asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to step in.They opened Operation Blue Roof to add temporary tarps to homes damaged by the storm.

According to the Operation Blue Roof website, if your roof is made of tile or slate you don’t qualify for the program.

We reached out to FEMA and USACE to find out how people with tile roofs can get help.

“The reason the program can’t put a roof on the tile roof is because the structure of a tile roof doesn’t provide anything to attach the fiber-reinforced plastic sheeting to,” a USACE spokesperson said, “and trying to do so would actually damage the tiles.”

As of Thursday morning, USACE has received more than 25,000 calls about the program and received roughly 13,000 applications through their website and call center.

We have the link to apply for the program on our website under Newslinks.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, October 23.