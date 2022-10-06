ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

Syracuse.com

Home, land sell for $1.6 M for computer chip factory site in Clay: See 189 home sales in Onondaga County

This week, 189 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 26 and Sep. 30. Four of those sales were properties in the proposed White Pines Commerce Park in Clay and were purchased by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA). They were purchased to make way for a proposed computer chip factory.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man charged with intoxicated driving in Lowville: NYSP

LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Kyle E. Newman, 23, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested Sunday night by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one count of DWI (first-offense). According to Troopers, the charge was...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Sailboat stuck in Chaumont Bay

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Operators walked away uninjured after their sailboat got stuck in Chaumont Bay Saturday night. Fire, EMS and dive crews responded to County Route 125 in the Town of lyme for a sailboat that became stuck about 60 yards off shore. Crews were able...
CHAUMONT, NY
City
Lowville, NY
wwnytv.com

Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone. Villagers believe the property on Rensselaer Street could be a safety hazard in the community. “We have a lot of people who...
RENSSELAER FALLS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man arrested for grand larceny at North Utica Lowes

Utica, N.Y.-- A Marcy man has been arrested after police say he and an accomplice stole merchandise from a North Utica hardware store in June. 58-year-old Kurt DiNardo was charged with 4th degree grand larceny. According to Utica Police, DiNardo and another subject entered the Lowe’s in the Riverside Center, loaded more than a $1000 of power tools into a cart and walked out of the store without paying for them. Utica Police are still searching for the second subject.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 9/26/2 – 10/3/22

14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) – MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0511.01 UM3 (5568) – AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL1163.0A I0 (5763) – UNSAFE TURN/FAIL TO SIGNAL. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT...
FULTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Cash offers for land in Clay triggers massive Onondaga Co. tax base boost from Micron

CLAY, N.Y. — Some of the properties in Clay have been on the market for years with no movement. Then Micron happened. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon revealed a host of new, immediate impacts after the announcement this week that the semiconductor chip manufacturer plans to invest $100 billion over two decades in a plant to be constructed in Clay.
CLAY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Remsen man accused of criminally possessing a weapon

REMSEN- A local man is faced with an accusation stemming in Oneida County, authorities say. Brandon J. Horstman, 30, of Remsen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) last Tuesday. He is formally charged with one count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree. Troopers say...
REMSEN, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 9/30/22 – 10/3/22

On 10/01/2022 at approximately 03:00 p.m., Timothy R. Bonner was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree following a complaint where he did enter a building that he was previously trespassed from. Bonner was later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/20/2022 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.
OSWEGO, NY

