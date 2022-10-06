Read full article on original website
Home, land sell for $1.6 M for computer chip factory site in Clay: See 189 home sales in Onondaga County
This week, 189 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 26 and Sep. 30. Four of those sales were properties in the proposed White Pines Commerce Park in Clay and were purchased by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA). They were purchased to make way for a proposed computer chip factory.
World’s Longest Christmas Lights Display is Worth Short Drive From Utica
You can see the longest Christmas lights festival in the world this holiday season. The annual Winter Festival of Lights spans 5 miles and it's only a short drive from Central New York. Now that the Canadian border is open for non-essential travel, you can actually go. The Winter Festival...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with intoxicated driving in Lowville: NYSP
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Kyle E. Newman, 23, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested Sunday night by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one count of DWI (first-offense). According to Troopers, the charge was...
wwnytv.com
Sailboat stuck in Chaumont Bay
TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Operators walked away uninjured after their sailboat got stuck in Chaumont Bay Saturday night. Fire, EMS and dive crews responded to County Route 125 in the Town of lyme for a sailboat that became stuck about 60 yards off shore. Crews were able...
wwnytv.com
Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone. Villagers believe the property on Rensselaer Street could be a safety hazard in the community. “We have a lot of people who...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
informnny.com
Micron’s mega computer chip fabrication excites Clarkson University engineering department
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country will soon be very familiar with the semiconductor industry, as Micron Technology is set to build a mega computer chip fabrication in Central New York. Micron’s announcement to build the facility at White Pine Commerce Park in the town of Clay came...
localsyr.com
Real estate office’s phones ‘exploded’ immediately after Micron announcement
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The day after Micron announced it’s building a $100 billion computer chip manufacturing plant in the Town of Clay, the Howard Hanna real estate office closest to the side “exploded” with phone calls. “When we opened for business Wednesday, the phones...
WKTV
Man arrested for grand larceny at North Utica Lowes
Utica, N.Y.-- A Marcy man has been arrested after police say he and an accomplice stole merchandise from a North Utica hardware store in June. 58-year-old Kurt DiNardo was charged with 4th degree grand larceny. According to Utica Police, DiNardo and another subject entered the Lowe’s in the Riverside Center, loaded more than a $1000 of power tools into a cart and walked out of the store without paying for them. Utica Police are still searching for the second subject.
Race cars pave the road after all-day rain makes a slippery mess of the clay track in Oswego
When all day rains Saturday left the new clay racing surface at Oswego Speedway a slippery, slimy mess, DIRT officials made the decision to use race cars to help work in the track and get the Super DIRT Week program going. In one of the oddest scenes ever seen at...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 9/26/2 – 10/3/22
14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) – MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0511.01 UM3 (5568) – AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL1163.0A I0 (5763) – UNSAFE TURN/FAIL TO SIGNAL. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT...
cnycentral.com
Cash offers for land in Clay triggers massive Onondaga Co. tax base boost from Micron
CLAY, N.Y. — Some of the properties in Clay have been on the market for years with no movement. Then Micron happened. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon revealed a host of new, immediate impacts after the announcement this week that the semiconductor chip manufacturer plans to invest $100 billion over two decades in a plant to be constructed in Clay.
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Remsen man accused of criminally possessing a weapon
REMSEN- A local man is faced with an accusation stemming in Oneida County, authorities say. Brandon J. Horstman, 30, of Remsen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) last Tuesday. He is formally charged with one count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree. Troopers say...
informnny.com
Fort Drum warns of increased noise, helicopter traffic, military activity
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Military activity will be higher than usual starting next week in the North Country. Beginning October 11, the 10th Mountain Division will once again execute Moutain Peak, according to a press release from Fort Drum Public Affairs. Mountain Peak is considered to be one...
A key spot on a CNY village’s main drive has been empty for a decade. See who plans to move in
Fayetteville, N.Y. – When the former Village Cleaners building in Fayetteville and the car wash next to it closed in 2012, proposals for what to do with the property started to surface. The property, at 129 W. Genesee St. and Highbridge Road in Fayetteville, is a busy intersection. Plans...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 9/30/22 – 10/3/22
On 10/01/2022 at approximately 03:00 p.m., Timothy R. Bonner was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree following a complaint where he did enter a building that he was previously trespassed from. Bonner was later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/20/2022 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 2 – October 8
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The city of Fulton Police Department will be ramping up efforts to enforce the New York state law that says motorists must stop when a pedestrian is in a crosswalk, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Fulton Police Chief Mike Curtis. Full story here.
Ryan McMahon postpones $25M sports complex, asks lawmakers to use money for Micron project
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County officials plan to divert $25 million that had been set aside to develop a large outdoor sports complex and use it to help pave the way for Micron Technology’s giant chip fab complex instead. The money, part of $89 million in federal stimulus...
Local Author To Release Second Book On Central New York Snow This Month
FULTON – After hearing there were bigger winter storms than the Blizzard of 1966, including ones from 1947 and 1958, Jim Farfaglia, a Fulton-based writer, penned his second book on Central New York snow. “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York,” coming out later this month, is a collection of...
WKTV
2 Rome maintenance workers sent to hospital after battery explodes at water pump station
ROME, N.Y. – Two maintenance workers were injured after a battery exploded while they were doing some testing at the City of Rome’s water pump station in Griffiss Business and Technology Park. Fire officials say the workers were testing pump motors and battery backup systems, and while swapping...
