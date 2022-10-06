ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Week 7 Countdown to Kickoff: Central Pennsylvania high school football

By Nick Petraccione
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMgUb_0iP8tSRc00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With just a few weeks left in the high school football regular season, it’s time for a lot of teams to make their push into the playoffs. In this week’s Countdown to Kickoff, Nick Petraccione breaks down the biggest Friday games, including a battle between two undefeated teams, and Dan Tomaso joins the show to bring us the perfect forecast for fall football.

Games to Watch

Elizabethtown (6-0) @ Solanco (6-0)

A battle of the unbeatens in the Lancaster-Lebanon League hits the gridiron in Week 7. Two high-powered offenses will go head to head in what is shaping up to be a shootout and the game of the week.

Solanco conquers Conestoga Valley in Week 5 Elizabethtown edges out Red Lion in Week 4

Cedar Cliff (3-3) @ Lower Dauphin (4-2)

Here’s game with big playoff indications in Class 5A for District lll. The playoff bracket takes the top-12 teams. The Falcons are currently the 11-seed while the Colts are 18th, but still right in the hunt. Cedar Cliff found their footing after taking down Mifflin County last week. As for Lower Dauphin, their offense has come alive the past two weeks. The Falcons have scored 40+ points in their last two contests, resulting in two straight wins.

Hershey rallies in fourth to stun Cedar Cliff Lower Dauphin blows out Red Land in Week 5

Lancaster Catholic (6-0) @ Annville-Cleona (4-2)

The Crusaders been lighting up the scoreboard on their way to a perfect record so far this season. They haven’t scored below 22 points all year. But don’t count out the Dutchmen. They have completely turned around their program from a year ago and they can run the ball at will.

Lancaster Catholic outplays Columbia in Week 4 Annville-Cleona bests Columbia in Week 5

Tune in Friday at 11:15 p.m. for 45 minutes of abc27’s Friday Night Football show as we cover these games and more!

