Vogue
A Closer Look At Emma D’Arcy’s Transformation In House Of The Dragon
When the audience is first introduced to Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra six episodes into HBO’s House of the Dragon, she’s giving birth and covered in sweat, with strands of icy blonde Targaryen hair falling over her porcelain face. Instantly, D’Arcy’s character is thrown into more drama (a legacy started with Game of Thrones); Princess Rhaenyra attends a funeral, Princess Rhaenyra defends her children, Princess Rhaenyra bleeds (again) at a royal wedding.
‘The Winchesters’ is a Soulless, Bland Attempt at Recapturing ‘Supernatural’ Magic
Everyone remembers their first CW show. From the many Arrowverse entries to 90210, the network has long offered an array of content for every kind of teen viewer. It’s why shows like One Tree Hill and Gilmore Girls, classics from the CW predecessor the WB, could sidle up right next to supernatural-tinged teen dramas, like The Vampire Diaries and, well, Supernatural.The CW boasts other defining traits too. To some, the network’s shows are known to be “so bad, they’re good” (see: Riverdale). Sometimes, the CW is recognized for hosting shows that can cultivate a cult following, the kind that takes...
Rings of Power Star Morfydd Clark Breaks Down That Celeborn Reveal
The following contains spoilers from Episode 7 of The Rings of Power. Proceed accordingly. In this week’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Galadriel revealed that she lost more than her brother Finrod in the war against Morgoth. In a rare moment, she opened up to Theo about how she first met her husband Celeborn while dancing in the grass. He then went off to war, and she never saw him again after that. “I was curious, and now love that he’s not mentioned until there,” Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel, tells TVLine. “Celeborn being gone is just...
Judy Greer Is Finally the Star She Always Hoped She Would Be
It wasn’t until Judy Greer had more or less given up on becoming a Hollywood star that it finally started to happen for her. The perennial “best friend” in early aughts rom-coms like 13 Going on 30 and The Wedding Planner has spent the past few years popping up in huge franchise films like Ant-Man, Jurassic World and Halloween Kills. Now, she is the co-lead—and has the funniest part—in Hulu’s high-profile meta-sitcom Reboot.In this episode of The Last Laugh podcast, Greer opens up about her uniquely prolific career and explains why she no longer covets the type of massive fame...
Emmy Rossum Swears By This Under-$30 Styler For Her Bouncy Curls — & It's From a Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand
If there’s one thing we adore, it’s big bouncy curls, and one of the most iconic curly girls in Hollywood is Emmy Rossum. People have wondered for years how she gets those shiny curls, and she finally revealed the one product she swears by to get it. In a previous Beauty Secrets video with Vogue, the Shameless star started the video by saying she uses the Living Proof Perfect hair Day In-Shower Styler in the shower, saying, “I went through years of using 15 different products to try to get the perfect curl cocktail to only come down to, this one...
Show Us The "Gayest" Picture From Your Childhood, Like One That Screams, "Mom, The Signs Were Everywhere!!"
Dig through those photo albums and go through your Instagram grid because I want to see the cream of the crop.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Sinner’ Season 4 On Netflix, Where Detective Harry Ambrose Solves His Final Case
When detective miniseries The Sinner first premiered in 2017, the show was mostly a vehicle for Jessica Biel, whose role as a mysterious murderer earned her an Emmy nomination. The show was originally supposed to be a limited series, but it was subsequently renewed for three more seasons with Bill Pullman starring as Detective Harry Ambrose, a veteran investigator who is occasionally haunted by cases past. Now available on Netflix, the fourth and final season of the show features Pullman at his finest, grizzled and determined to find out what happened to a young woman who seemingly vanished into thin...
Kanye West's Recent Behavior Allegedly Caused By Mental Break; Experiencing 'Most Serious Episode'
Kanye West faces another big controversy after wearing a controversial "White Lives Matter" statement shirt during the recent Paris Fashion Week. As this also comes with what they call "anti-Semitic" posts, sources close to Kim Kardashian's ex now express their concern about the rapper's mental health.
rsvplive.ie
Vicky Phelan's documentary is a raw portrait of the devastation cancer leaves for families in its wake
Vicky Phelan is a household name across Ireland, and a national treasure thanks to her relentless fight for justice while battling a devastating diagnosis. Filmmaker Sasha King’s feature documentary titled Vicky, which was released in cinemas nationwide on October 7th, tells the story not just of one woman as the name might suggest, but stands as a heartbreaking testament to all those impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal.
Digital Trends
After Dahmer: best serial killer movies and TV shows to watch
Americans seem to fear and love serial killers in equal measure. How else to explain us huddling, stricken, around a neverending deluge of movies, shows, novels, podcasts, true crime non-fiction, and even video games that constantly puts these (mostly) men and their bloody deeds front and center? Our latest national obsession is the Netflix miniseries, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which has already become one of its biggest hits. (Although given that so many people inexplicably equate Netflix with streaming — or even television itself — and given the streamer’s persistent dearth of premium content, I wonder if anything semi-compelling and suitably buzzy would instantly become a huge hit for it.)
NME
‘Amsterdam’ review: star-stuffed mystery with more wattage than the Red Light District
If David O. Russell’s new film was a Beatles song, it might well be ‘All You Need Is Love.’ That seems to be the message emanating from this all-star ensemble, a period comedy-drama that blends real-life but little-known political intrigue with a fictionalised story of the unbreakable bonds of friendship. Set primarily in 1933 in New York, the story circles around two American soldiers who fought together in the First World War.
IGN
Amsterdam Review
Amsterdam premieres exclusively in theaters Oct. 7. There’s a very good movie simmering inside Amsterdam that might have flourished if writer/director David O. Russell had the discipline to keep a tight rein on the overly ambitious scale of his script. A period piece/dramedy/mystery/thriller/romance/satire, Amsterdam reminded me of listening to a 6-year-old trying to tell you a story that just rambles off into a ditch because of their unfettered hyper indulgence with convoluted asides. What starts out as a relatively compact and clever tale of two WWI veterans who get framed for murder devolves into a hodgepodge of connected tangents that includes everything from a triangular soulmate relationship to the surreptitious rise of facism in the United States between WWI and WWII.
‘A Friend of the Family’ Deconstructs a Sensational True Story to Make It Even More Unsettling
This opening is usually where a disclaimer goes. For a series like “A Friend of the Family,” one that dramatizes the events behind a story that came to public attention through an acclaimed (or at least widely-seen) documentary, it’s almost second nature now to start off any discussion with a acknowledgment that many of the details are an open matter. Anyone who wants to know the story beforehand (particularly those who might want to avoid certain subject matter the story addresses) can easily find a concise summary with a few clicks. Creators will go to great lengths to try to preserve...
EW.com
'Nurse Jackie' gets renewal
Pills for everyone! Showtime's Nurse Jackie will be checking back into your DVR next year as the network announced today that the Edie Falco-helmed dramedy will return for a fifth season. In addition to the renewal, the network named former Dexter exec producer Clyde Phillips as the medical series' new showrunner.
Diane Keaton’s New Line of Textiles Is a Show Stopper
Actor Diane Keaton has made no secret about her love for interior design over the years. She’s shown off her passion in her iconic homes (many featured in the pages of AD) and in her books, Home, California Romantica, and The House Pinterest Built. Now, Keaton is adding another role to her impressive resume: textile designer. The Something’s Gotta Give star has teamed up with S. Harris on Elements by Diane Keaton, a collection of over 50 fabrics that showcase Keaton’s highly-coveted style and eye for design.
