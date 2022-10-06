ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
pullmanradio.com

Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse

Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
LACROSSE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Washington State
FOX 28 Spokane

Arby’s to donate over $3 million to support Spokane organizations

SPOKANE, Wash. – This fall, Arby’s will raise over $3 million as a part of their Make a Difference Campaign to deliver on their mission of “helping kids Dream Big and pursue their dreams with confidence.” The donations will benefit the Arby’s Foundation and support hundreds of organizations around the country. In Spokane, Arby’s is proud to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest and Second Harvest Inland Northwest.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Hazy sunshine and gusty afternoon winds – Mark

In Monday’s forecast, we will see haze at times with gusty south winds and mild temperatures. Here’s another shot at the “Hunter’s Moon” tonight with a clear sky. Here are Your 4 Things to Know about the upcoming forecast. We’re going to see some haze and sunshine on Monday with a windy afternoon and evening. There will be some dust and fire activity, and we are not expected to see any rain.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Large vehicle no longer stuck under bridge on West 16th Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck was stuck under Fish Lake Tail Bridge at West 16th Avenue near US 195, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT). According to the tweet, the road was blocked at West 16th Avenue at US 195. In a tweet from WSDOT, a truck was seen with its cargo caught under the bridge.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Half Marathon#Bloomsday#The Spokane Marathon
KREM2

North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life

HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane 4-year-old loses battle with Leukemia

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ms. E, a Spokane 4-year-old with Leukemia who flew from Texas back to the Inland Northwest to be with her family, has died. The Spokane Quaranteam announced Ms. E’s passing on Friday. We introduced you to Ms. E, also known as Evelyn, back in December. The 4 News Now Extreme Team put the lights up at Cowley...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Coeur d'Alene Press

La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters

It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Homeless operator notifies city of possible mishandling of funds

SPOKANE, Wash. – The operator of two Spokane homeless shelters has notified the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds.  Mayor Nadine Woodward says the Guardians Foundation, which is contracted by the city to operate the Cannon Street and Trent Ave shelters, has filed a police report about the concerns. Woodward is now calling for an internal...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27

A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
LATAH, WA
Big Country News

Improper passing leads to crash in Whitman County

LACROSSE - At around 1:26 p.m. on Friday October 7th, a 3 vehicle crash occurred on State Route 26 near Lacrosse Washington. According to a Washington State Patrol press release, two 18-year old females were driving westbound when they passed an uninvolved, westbound car that was in front of them. During the attempted pass, the vehicle struck 2 vehicles in the eastbound lane. The second vehicle was driven by a 67-year old man from Craigmont Idaho. He was uninjured in the crash. The third vehicle was driven by a 90-year old women from Blaine Washington.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy