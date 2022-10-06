Read full article on original website
Cowley, Minnehaha Parks to be renovated as new parks come to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Change is coming to some of Spokane’s popular local parks. The Parks and Recreation Department approved a new plan to renovate Cowley Park next summer. Park officials say they want to transform the land with its reinvestment plan. Minnehaha Park is also getting a transformation, as the Parks Department wants it to be similar to Manito Park...
Air 4 Adventure: Spokane fall and Green Bluff go hand in hand
SPOKANE, Wash. — For most people who live in Spokane County, when they think off apple or pumpkin picking, they first thing that comes to mind is Greenbluff. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we give you a bird’s eye view as farmers get ready and prepare for the Fall Harvest Festival.
Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse
Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
Arby’s to donate over $3 million to support Spokane organizations
SPOKANE, Wash. – This fall, Arby’s will raise over $3 million as a part of their Make a Difference Campaign to deliver on their mission of “helping kids Dream Big and pursue their dreams with confidence.” The donations will benefit the Arby’s Foundation and support hundreds of organizations around the country. In Spokane, Arby’s is proud to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest and Second Harvest Inland Northwest.
Hazy sunshine and gusty afternoon winds – Mark
In Monday’s forecast, we will see haze at times with gusty south winds and mild temperatures. Here’s another shot at the “Hunter’s Moon” tonight with a clear sky. Here are Your 4 Things to Know about the upcoming forecast. We’re going to see some haze and sunshine on Monday with a windy afternoon and evening. There will be some dust and fire activity, and we are not expected to see any rain.
‘We are way behind’: City of Spokane wants to build more dog parks across the city
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane wants to cater to you and your dog by building more dog parks across the city. “If you are looking at national trends, we are way behind,” Garrett Jones, the director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Spokane, said. The first park is planned for South Spokane to help replace the...
Large vehicle no longer stuck under bridge on West 16th Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck was stuck under Fish Lake Tail Bridge at West 16th Avenue near US 195, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT). According to the tweet, the road was blocked at West 16th Avenue at US 195. In a tweet from WSDOT, a truck was seen with its cargo caught under the bridge.
Spokane police chief joins movement to empty homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl has joined Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich in demanding that state officials disband a large homeless camp in East Central due to ongoing nuisance law violations and criminal activity. The police department reports that there were 384 calls for service at the...
North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life
HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
You won’t need to pay for parking meters on Monday in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on going to downtown Spokane on Monday or anywhere else that has a parking meter or kiosk, you won’t need to pay for parking. Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, and the City of Spokane says you won’t need to pay for parking at on-street parking meters or kiosks. City of Spokane offices will still...
Spokane 4-year-old loses battle with Leukemia
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ms. E, a Spokane 4-year-old with Leukemia who flew from Texas back to the Inland Northwest to be with her family, has died. The Spokane Quaranteam announced Ms. E’s passing on Friday. We introduced you to Ms. E, also known as Evelyn, back in December. The 4 News Now Extreme Team put the lights up at Cowley...
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters
It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
Moses Lake farm donates 8,000 pumpkins to local students and non-profits
SPOKANE, Wash. — The leaves are starting to change colors, the weather is cooling down and it is starting to feel like fall. Even before fall started, a Moses Lake farmer and his family grew 8,000 pumpkins to donate to local students and non-profits in Spokane. The Great Pumpkinfest...
Indigenous People's Day in Spokane | Events & What's Closed
Today is Indigenous People's Day. Here's some of the events in Spokane and what's closed.
Homeless operator notifies city of possible mishandling of funds
SPOKANE, Wash. – The operator of two Spokane homeless shelters has notified the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. Mayor Nadine Woodward says the Guardians Foundation, which is contracted by the city to operate the Cannon Street and Trent Ave shelters, has filed a police report about the concerns. Woodward is now calling for an internal...
Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27
A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
Girl dies after SUV hits grandmother walking with two kids in northern Idaho
OLDTOWN — A girl was killed and a boy is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking with their grandmother in a small northern Idaho town Friday afternoon. The grandmother was also rushed to the hospital. It happened around 4:50 p.m. on East Valley Street...
Spokane police chief tells WSDOT he may declare I-90 homeless camp a Chronic Nuisance Property
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street is "in danger of being declared a chronic nuisance" property. The homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as...
Improper passing leads to crash in Whitman County
LACROSSE - At around 1:26 p.m. on Friday October 7th, a 3 vehicle crash occurred on State Route 26 near Lacrosse Washington. According to a Washington State Patrol press release, two 18-year old females were driving westbound when they passed an uninvolved, westbound car that was in front of them. During the attempted pass, the vehicle struck 2 vehicles in the eastbound lane. The second vehicle was driven by a 67-year old man from Craigmont Idaho. He was uninjured in the crash. The third vehicle was driven by a 90-year old women from Blaine Washington.
