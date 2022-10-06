FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at Barnett Park will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Fla. — A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is set to open Sunday, October 9, 2022, to serve local residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Orange County FEMA DRC is located at 4801 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL, 32808, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the gates to Barnett Park opening at 7 a.m. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is partnered with local and state agencies to provide a one-stop shop for individuals or businesses that need help recovering from the storm.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO