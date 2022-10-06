Read full article on original website
Related
ocfl.net
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Set to Open for Orange County Residents Impacted by Hurricane Ian
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at Barnett Park will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Fla. — A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is set to open Sunday, October 9, 2022, to serve local residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Orange County FEMA DRC is located at 4801 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL, 32808, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the gates to Barnett Park opening at 7 a.m. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is partnered with local and state agencies to provide a one-stop shop for individuals or businesses that need help recovering from the storm.
Comments / 0