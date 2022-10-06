Read full article on original website
4d ago
LA is a big city of 4 million. Add 6 million more in the surrounding cities that makes LA county. 10 million total including LA. 💩is going to happen. Growing up in the Barrio I learned nothing good happens in LA after 12am. It gets worse after the bars let out at 2am. I make it a point not to be on the streets at that time. LA is an exciting place for young millennials. Lots of beautiful women and lots of places to mingle. RIP to this man who adopted my city as his own.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit And Run Crash In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a hit and run accident was reported on Saturday afternoon, in Los Angeles. The officials confirmed that a man died due to the [..]
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
8 injured after vehicle plows through Rialto Stater Brothers
Eight people were injured when a 74-year-old woman accidentally drove her pickup into a Stater Brothers supermarket in Rialto Monday. The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 100 block of East Baseline Road, Rialto police said. The driver was trying to park in a handicap spot, but did not put her Toyota Tundra […]
Police trying to identify boy found in Torrance
A boy who police say “appears nonverbal” was found in Torrance today, and authorities sought the public’s help to identify him. The boy, who may have autism, was found about 5:50 a.m. near Madrona Avenue and Torrance Boulevard.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman Says
ShaLisa Pratt(California Department of Justice) A concerned family is asking for help after one of their own went missing. Thirty-four-year-old ShaLisa Pratt boarded a Greyhound bus in Los Angeles to visit family in Atlanta in August and never made it.
Man strikes co-worker with cleaver at Chino Hills grocery store after ongoing dispute: Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County […]
17-year-old Fullerton girl dies from accidental fentanyl overdose, mother says
Chrisa Cornejo is mourning the death of her 17-year-old daughter, Trinity. The Fullerton mother believes her daughter died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Man Shot to Death at Lancaster Motel
A man was fatally wounded early Monday morning in a shooting at a Lancaster motel.
2urbangirls.com
Gang-related attack leaves three stabbed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
7 injured after truck crashes into Stater Bros. store in Rialto
Seven people were injured after a truck crashed into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning, authorities said.
onscene.tv
DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park
10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
foxla.com
Woman arrested for Griffith Park hit-and-run to be charged with murder
A woman was arrested for allegedly intentionally hitting and killing a man with her car in Griffith Park. LAPD confirms to FOX 11 that she's facing a murder charge.
2 arrested for allegedly illegally distributing medicine after search of Huntington Park home
Sheriff’s officials Monday announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification. Yolanda Bahena and Angel Jiminez were taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant about 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at a residence in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
californiaexaminer.net
Missing California Guy Abducted In Broad Daylight
According to news outlets and authorities, a guy from California was abducted on Saturday during daytime hours, and he has not been seen since. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) received a report that two male suspects had gotten out of a silver 2008 Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue, close to Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena region.
LA community mourns death of 2 shop workers killed while trying to stop crimes in their stores
Steven Reyes, a Highland Park liquor store worker, died after he tried to stop a group of teenagers from stealing beer. Du Young Lee was fatally stabbed while he was confronting two teens who were trying to shoplift wigs.
KTLA.com
Human remains found in Santa Monica Mountains identified as 35-year-old missing man
Human remains of a 35-year-old man who was reported missing to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in late July were discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains. According to a news release from VCSO, hikers came across the remains on Oct. 3 within Los Angeles County. Authorities with the L.A....
onscene.tv
Two Women Killed In Horrific Head On Crash | Rialto
10.06.2022 | 2:59 AM | RIALTO – Two Woman are now confirmed Dead after a horrific head on collision in Rialto Early Thursday morning. Just at about 3 Am first responders were dispatched to reports of traffic collision on north riverside ave. just south of locust rd. Upon arriving on scene firefighters found 2 vehicles with major damage and immediately upgraded the incident to traffic collision with extrication. Both Vehicles were unrecognizable making the scene quite graphic. It took fire fighters over 30 minutes to free one of the trapped victims who was in critical condition. The second car at the same time was also being worked on and after about 5 minutes the passenger door was removed but the first responders indicated that the driver was deceased. After lengthy Extrication, firefighters were able to remove the driver of the other vehicle who was in critical condition with life threatening injuries. The Driver later died of her injuries at the hospital. PD flagged off the entire scene and the incident is under investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Authorities investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Lynwood
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Lynwood early Saturday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard.When dispatched deputies arrived to the scene, they found that a 19-year-old man had been fatally shot. They identified him as South Gate resident Eddie Cowie. There was no information immediately available on the suspect or a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
