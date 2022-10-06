Read full article on original website
Future of notorious Orange County intersection up for discussion again
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are set to hold another meeting to talk about the Gatlin, Holden and Orange intersection, one of the worst in the county. The intersection has a failing grade due to backups and accidents that have happened there for years. Metroplan has approved improvements, and...
positivelyosceola.com
Southbound lane closed on John Young Pkwy between MLK Blvd and King St in Kissimmee for upcoming sewer repair project
For the safety of the traveling public and crews, Toho Water Authority (Toho) has closed the left-hand southbound lane of John Young Pkwy between MLK Blvd and King St. The closure is needed to assess a sewer line in the area and to conduct the necessary repairs. The repair is...
Neighbors near Rouse Road say they lost everything in Hurricane Ian floods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dumpsters full of belongings line the roads of an Orange County neighborhood near the University of Central Florida. Many of the homes off Rouse Road, which is not in an official flood zone, were flooded following Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
click orlando
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 87-year-old Orlando woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Orange County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings Street around 1:08 p.m. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved...
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
See what’s next for Edgewater Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The city of Orlando has plans for new roadway construction along Edgewater Drive to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility. Planning has begun for the project...
Partial lanes of I-4 WB before SR-33 in Lakeland closed after car hauler catches fire
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two lanes of I-4 westbound before SR-33 are closed after a car hauler caught on fire in Lakeland, authorities say. At one point during the closure, all lanes were reportedly closed. Only one lane remains open, but cameras show there is still heavy traffic in the...
click orlando
Man arrested nearly a month after deadly shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting in early September. Francisco Arismendi Giraldi Baez, 19, was booked into the Orange County jail on Oct. 6, records show. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane...
click orlando
Volusia County supply drive going on for Hurricane Ian flood victims
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding on Monday. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off...
WESH
Homicide investigation underway in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police tell WESH 2 that a man was found dead near downtown late last night. Officials say he was discovered on Lexington Avenue, near West Colonial Drive. Officers have not said how he died, but say they are investigating his death as a homicide. They...
mynews13.com
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
87-year-old woman dies after crash on Silver Star Road, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said the Mercedes-Benz was traveling west on Silver Star Road at the intersection of North Hastings Street in the left lane while the Hyundai Palisade was traveling east of Silver Star Road, approaching North Hastings Street. The Chevy Traverse was stopped in...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
bungalower
House of the Day: 3/2 Midcentury home in Audubon Park asking $600,000
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located at 1916 East End Avenue [GMap] by East End Market, in a pocket of Winter Park that we will always refer to as Audubon Park. This 1,538 SF midcentury home has been completely redone and features a split floorplan with new high-efficiency windows installed this summer and a new roof from 2020. The home has a one-car garage and an oversized main bedroom with a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom that overlooks the fenced-in backyard and patio.
theapopkavoice.com
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County
A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
WESH
FHP: 44-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a crash on Wednesday left several people injured and one pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of 23rd Street and South Nashville Avenue. A sedan was driving east on 23rd Street and headed toward...
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
WESH
Seminole County businesses impacted by record flooding from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s construction going on in the parking lot of Sanford’s hospital. "We're going to be putting up a dam across the parking lot to prevent any future water moving toward the hospital," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said. From the Lake Monroe...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
