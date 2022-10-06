With Treasurer John Schroder making aggressive moves in the governor’s race, state Rep. Scott McKnight of Baton Rouge is creating his own foundation from which to run for treasurer next year. So far, it has been a quiet affair and McKnight is the only announced candidate of note. Over the next few weeks, McKnight has several fundraising events in major metro areas scheduled with serious donors from Louisiana’s business community attached, according to a campaign spokesperson, including stops in New Orleans (with co-host Boysie Bollinger), Shreveport (Mike Busada), Northshore (Scott Ballard), Ruston (Scott Hill) and Monroe (Bill Boles). Locally, McKnight has a fundraiser at Juban’s on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. that will be co-hosted by Erin and Russell Mosely, Lexie and Mike Polito and Alli and Dave Roberts, among others.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO