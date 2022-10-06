Read full article on original website
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report
Redevelopment of century-old building seen as ‘huge’ for downtown
A circa-1920s building across from the Hilton Capitol Center in downtown Baton Rouge has sat vacant and gutted for many years. Now, a Florida developer has the high-profile building under contract with plans to build condos, which would be a “huge” win for downtown’s central business district and help fill a market gap, says Whitney Hoffman Sayal, executive director of the Downtown Development District.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Celtic Studios executive director moving on
Aaron Bayham stepped down this week as executive director for Celtic Media Centre in Baton Rouge. Bayham did not immediately respond to inquiries about his next move, though a source indicates he is taking a job in San Antonio. A current Celtic staffer says they are not at liberty to discuss plans for the position, but noted that they retain an experienced staff and remain ready to work with the rest of the film industry.
Baton Rouge Business Report
‘LaPolitics’: Baton Rouge’s Scott McKnight lone candidate so far for treasurer
With Treasurer John Schroder making aggressive moves in the governor’s race, state Rep. Scott McKnight of Baton Rouge is creating his own foundation from which to run for treasurer next year. So far, it has been a quiet affair and McKnight is the only announced candidate of note. Over the next few weeks, McKnight has several fundraising events in major metro areas scheduled with serious donors from Louisiana’s business community attached, according to a campaign spokesperson, including stops in New Orleans (with co-host Boysie Bollinger), Shreveport (Mike Busada), Northshore (Scott Ballard), Ruston (Scott Hill) and Monroe (Bill Boles). Locally, McKnight has a fundraiser at Juban’s on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. that will be co-hosted by Erin and Russell Mosely, Lexie and Mike Polito and Alli and Dave Roberts, among others.
Baton Rouge Business Report
LSU’s Olivia Dunne has highest NIL valuation among female college athletes
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has been a big winner when it comes to making NIL money, and is on the top of the female NIL valuations list according to college sports website On3. Dunne’s valuation is in the top five of all college athletes, at $2.3 million and is the highest of all female athletes, OutKick reports.
Comments / 0