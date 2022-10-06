ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ForConstructionPros.com

Ammann Unveils 3D Vibratory Plate Compactor

Ammann America has showcased the eAPX 68/95 vibratory compactor with multi-dimensional movement for construction sites. Four working shafts, in an X shape, combine with a curved base plate to provide the 620 kg compactor with maneuverability that no other plate has previously achieved: an ability to go in an arc, circle or turn on the spot.
