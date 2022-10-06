PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Building on Aerie’s strong history of supporting causes that are important to its customers and communities, and in celebration of International Day of the Girl, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) and Aerie today announce the launch of the Aerie Real Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to build confidence in women, foster an inclusive community and protect our planet to make the world a better place for all. By formalizing Aerie’s philanthropic efforts and expanding on the brand’s decades-long history of donating to national nonprofit organizations, the Aerie Real Foundation is investing in making the world a more positive place by providing grants for regional programs and offering educational opportunities to bring local communities together. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005339/en/ The Aerie Real Foundation (Credit: AEO Inc.)

