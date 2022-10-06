Read full article on original website
Step secures an additional $300,000,000 to accelerate growth, launches crypto investing and a national financial literacy curriculum
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Step, the all-in-one financial solution for the next generation, announced up to $300 million in debt funding led by Triplepoint Capital and Evolve Bank & Trust. The new funding brings the total capital raised by Step to $500M. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005315/en/ Now available (Graphic: Business Wire)
ASX Chooses Google Cloud to Power Product Innovation
Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has chosen Google Cloud as its most well-liked cloud accomplice to construct its knowledge product innovation technique. ASX has migrated its knowledge and analytics footprint to Google Cloud, enhancing its capabilities to tell product innovation and prolong entry to insights for ASX and its native and world clients.
Windows 11 Is Introducing New Features …And Other Small Business Tech News This Week
Here are 5 issues in know-how that occurred this previous week and the way they have an effect on your corporation. Did you miss them?. 1 – Windows 11 is rolling out a brand new wave of options. Microsoft is releasing new options for Windows 11 as a part...
Meta Wanted to Sell VR to Student Debt Relief Recipients: Report
Meta staff thought of promoting VR headsets to federal scholar debt reduction recipients. Three workers mentioned the advert proposal may enhance gross sales by 20%, The New York Times reported. Meta, which has seen its inventory drop by greater than 60% thus far this yr, didn’t seem to make use...
Infobip integrates with ServiceNow to improve customer experience
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has integrated with ServiceNow to provide enhanced messaging capabilities for ServiceNow customers. The integration, available now in the ServiceNow® Store, improves the customer experience by using two-way messaging for customer support, resulting in faster response times, consistent messaging, and increased customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005098/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Despite falling financial markets, San Diego’s Kneron raises $48M for artificial intelligence tech
San Diego-based Kneron, a supplier of synthetic intelligence expertise for sensible cameras and different gear on the community edge, has landed $48 million in a second spherical of enterprise capital funding, regardless of the more and more risky setting for younger corporations searching for to lift cash. Founded in 2015,...
Big Eyes Coin Shows It Can Develop And Expand, Just Like Solana And Chiliz
Cryptocurrencies are a current innovation within the monetary sector; the primary of those, Bitcoin, appeared within the wake of the worldwide monetary disaster of 2009. In a short while, these cryptos have change into extraordinarily standard, drawing in new crypto followers daily. As these cash assure individuals the very best...
Saatva, the Smarter Luxury Sleep Company, Uses Contentsquare’s Digital Experience Analytics to Double Exposure Rates and Boost Conversion
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, is proud to share significant conversion and exposure rates and results for Saatva, the Smarter Luxury Sleep Company. Over the past ten months, Contentsquare has helped Saatva to accelerate its testing roadmap velocity. During that time, Saatva’s analytics team has addressed pain points uncovered in analysis, which resulted in increased visibility of certain key elements of the website by +30%, +20% higher engagement to the main Call-To-Action button along with the increase to conversion rate per hover from 5% to 7%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005764/en/ Courtesy of Saatva (Photo: Business Wire)
Big Ideas Coming Out Of IOi Summit 2022
Renowned futurist Thomas Frey is quoted as saying, “If you modify your imaginative and prescient of the longer term, additionally, you will change the way in which you make choices at the moment.” Frey, whose insights into the sector of futurology have caught the eye of world firms like Google, IBM and AT&T, shared an analogous sentiment final week at this 12 months’s Innovation, Opportunity and Investment (iOi) Summit, the place he mentioned the way forward for actual property.
Hong Kong tech stocks drag market down 2%; Asia markets drop
Shares within the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng main losses as Chinese chip shares listed within the metropolis plunged following new export rules from the U.S. Later this week, the Bank of Korea will announce its benchmark rate of interest choice, Singapore is about to...
Cubic Announces New Cisco-powered Router and Switch Module
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Cubic Corporation’s Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business has launched a new Cisco-powered router and switch module. The M3-SE5 uses the ESR6300 router and ESS3300 switching technologies to deliver high-speed networking capabilities to the tactical edge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005544/en/ Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) has launched a new Cisco-powered router and switch module. The M3-SE5 uses the ESR6300 router and ESS3300 switching technologies to deliver high-speed networking capabilities to the tactical edge. (Photo: Business Wire)
Reactive Reality launches PICTOFiT Mirror
Reactive Reality, the leading augmented reality (AR) company enhancing each bodily retailers and e-commerce platforms with its digital try-on expertise, pronounces the official launch of its patented PICTOFiT Mirror. The UK will first see the mirrors in use at Hugo Boss’ flagship Oxford Street retailer. Reactive Reality launch PICTOFiT...
AI-Powered Job Recruitment Tools May Not Improve Hiring Diversity, Experts Argue
Job recruitment instruments that declare to make use of synthetic intelligence to keep away from gender and racial biases could not enhance variety in hiring, and will really perpetuate these prejudices, researchers with the University of Cambridge argued Sunday, casting the applications—which have drawn criticism previously—as a method of utilizing expertise to supply a fast repair for a deeper drawback.
Bank of England expands push to stabilize financial markets
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England on Tuesday expanded its emergency effort to quash upheaval on financial markets unleashed by the government’s plan to slash taxes, saying fluctuations in bond prices posed a “material risk” to Britain’s fiscal stability. The U.K. central bank said it will now buy inflation-linked securities — which offer protection from inflation — as well as conventional government bonds as it seeks to “restore orderly conditions” in the market. Purchases will total up to 10 billion pounds ($11 billion) a day split evenly between both types of bonds, and the program will end Friday as...
Stocks fall to start busy week of earnings, inflation data
U.S. shares prolonged a downtrend on Monday to begin the week decrease as Wall Street steered into third-quarter earnings season and braced for a batch of inflation experiences. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led declines, dropping 1% to a two-year low as a set of recent restrictions by the Biden...
Banks Leveraging AI to Fight Payment Fraud
Digital fraud is as outdated because the web itself, and unhealthy actors repeatedly develop new strategies whereas refining outdated ones. Fraudsters can deploy old school confidence schemes on a far larger scale than they’ll in individual, with fraudsters leveraging social engineering and phishing schemes to persuade victims to surrender info of their very own accord. Other unhealthy actors wield high-tech strategies comparable to botnets, brute power assaults and credential stuffing, automating these techniques through synthetic intelligence (AI) and machine studying (ML) to conduct 1000’s of assaults each hour.
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 Trn1 Instances Powered by AWS-Designed Trainium Chips
Trn1 cases powered by AWS Trainium chips ship the very best efficiency on deep studying coaching of widespread machine studying fashions on AWS, whereas providing as much as 50% cost-to-train financial savings over comparable GPU-based cases. PyTorch, Helixon, and Money Forward amongst clients and companions utilizing Trn1 cases. SEATTLE, October...
AEO Inc. Establishes the Aerie Real Foundation, Building on Aerie’s Long History of Supporting Causes and Organizations that Promote Women’s Confidence, Inclusivity and Sustainability
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Building on Aerie’s strong history of supporting causes that are important to its customers and communities, and in celebration of International Day of the Girl, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) and Aerie today announce the launch of the Aerie Real Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to build confidence in women, foster an inclusive community and protect our planet to make the world a better place for all. By formalizing Aerie’s philanthropic efforts and expanding on the brand’s decades-long history of donating to national nonprofit organizations, the Aerie Real Foundation is investing in making the world a more positive place by providing grants for regional programs and offering educational opportunities to bring local communities together. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005339/en/ The Aerie Real Foundation (Credit: AEO Inc.)
Walgreens Boots Alliance Accelerates Full Acquisition of CareCentrix
DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced the acceleration of its plans to acquire full ownership of CareCentrix (CCX Next, LLC), expanding its reach into the growing homecare sector and advancing its healthcare long-term growth strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005386/en/ John Driscoll, named executive vice president and president, U.S. Healthcare at WBA (Photo: Business Wire)
