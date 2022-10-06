Minot State alumni returns to showcase her art

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) —An artist from North Dakota has traveled the country and she has the local support of her art to thank.

Being a local artist is tough, and it’s a long road to gain national recognition, but Minot State Alum Rosanne Olsen, has made a name for herself in the industry.

Olsen returns to Minot State to showcase her exhibition ‘A Creative Life.’

More than that, she says supporting local art helps cultivate a sense of cultural identity.

She is happy Minot is starting to recognize art as a sense of expression.

“Living as an artist or even as a professional writer or photographer is a ton of work and it’s so wonderful to have people who believe in you every step of the way,” said Artist, Rosanne Olsen.

‘A Creative Life’ will be on display at the Northwest Arts Center in Minot through November 26.

