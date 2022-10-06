ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climber perishes at Clough State Park in Weare

WEARE, NH – On October 9, at approximately 4 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an individual that had been climbing a cliff near the Everett Dam in the town of Weare when the individual fell. The cliffs were off-trail and not part of...
WEARE, NH
WMUR.com

18-year-old dies after falling from cliff in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — An 18-year-old has died after falling from a cliff near Everett Dam, according to Weare police. Police responded to the incident near Clough State Park around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the 18-year-old was climbing a cliff with friends when he lost his footing and fell....
WEARE, NH
CBS News

Climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park

WEARE, N.H. - A person climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at about 4 p.m. Authorities did not immediately release any identifying information about the victim, pending family notification.
WEARE, NH
Seacoast Current

UPDATE: Missing Epping, New Hampshire, Woman Found Safe

6:45 p.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Priscilla Wotton was safely located, according to NH State Police. State Police issued a Silver Alert Sunday for an Epping woman with signs of dementia who did not return from a walk Sunday morning. The caregiver for Priscilla Wotton, 61, reported her missing around 10:30 a.m....
EPPING, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Missing Quincy man found deceased in eastern Massachusetts by responders

A Massachusetts man was found deceased by responders after an extensive search on Sunday morning. According to William Quigley – Cohasset Police Chief, Cohasset Police, with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and resources from Metro-LEC and surrounding communities, located the body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley of Quincy shortly before 11:00 a.m. today, near Lily Pond, Cohasset.
QUINCY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Pickup truck smashes into Worcester liquor store

WORCESTER — A pickup truck slammed into a city liquor store early Sunday morning, damaging the storefront and sending two people to the hospital.  The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m., said Ishwar Patel, who owns the building at 1140 Grafton St. where YD Liquors is located.  The driver and a passenger in a GMC pickup truck were...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

13 displaced after fire damages Worcester triple-decker

WORCESTER, Mass. — The American Red Cross was assisting 13 residents who were displaced after fire ripped through a Worcester, Massachusetts, triple-decker Friday night. The two-alarm blaze inside the multi-story home at 183 Austin Street started just before 7 p.m. Friday. "I saw smoke coming out of the first...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Serious injuries sustained after major crash on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston led to serious injuries. MassDOT tweeted around 10 p.m. that the crash happened just after exit 19 on the northbound side. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 7:50 PM, Friday, October 07, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with Massachusetts State Police, conducted a traffic stop that resulted in an on-site firearm arrest at the intersection of Fernboro Street and Intervale Street in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Boil Water Order Issued for Berwick, Maine

Water woes continue in Berwick with a Boil Water Order issued for all water to be consumed. "The Berwick Water Plant has had issues with turbidity meters. Because of this, we can not be sure the water in the system does not exceed the allowable levels. The Water Department is taking manual reads at the plant on-going," read the announcement.
BERWICK, ME

