WAR
4d ago
Jesus Christ, some people just get so depressed. I hope this person makes it. Wish I could go see him!!!
WCVB
Nashua, New Hampshire, fire crews rescue missing dog trapped on 30-foot rock ledge at Mine Falls
A lost dog is back home with its family after being rescued by crews in New Hampshire. Pictures posted on social media by Nashua Fire Rescue show firefighters pulling off the rescue. They say the dog was reported to be stuck on a ledge 30-feet down a steep rock face...
manchesterinklink.com
Climber perishes at Clough State Park in Weare
WEARE, NH – On October 9, at approximately 4 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an individual that had been climbing a cliff near the Everett Dam in the town of Weare when the individual fell. The cliffs were off-trail and not part of...
WMUR.com
18-year-old dies after falling from cliff in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — An 18-year-old has died after falling from a cliff near Everett Dam, according to Weare police. Police responded to the incident near Clough State Park around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the 18-year-old was climbing a cliff with friends when he lost his footing and fell....
WMUR.com
Man killed in fall while hiking in Weare identified as 18-year-old Nashua South graduate
WEARE, N.H. — Police have released the identity of a man who died in a fall Sunday while rock climbing. Officials said Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, 18, of Nashua, died in a fall near the Everett Dam in Weare. Weare police said they got a call at about 3:15 p.m. that...
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds killed, two others seriously injured, after three vehicle MA highway crash involving ride-share
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash involving a tow truck and an SUV on Interstate 93 north in Boston last night that resulted in the death of both rear seat passengers in the SUV. The operator of the SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, suffered serious injuries. According to...
CBS News
Climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park
WEARE, N.H. - A person climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at about 4 p.m. Authorities did not immediately release any identifying information about the victim, pending family notification.
Teen Dies After Falling From Cliff While Climbing in New Hampshire Without Gear
According to WGME 13, one person is dead after falling from a cliff he was climbing near the Everett Dam in Weare, New Hampshire on Sunday. The article goes on to say that an unidentified 18-year-old was hiking and climbing with friends near the Everett Dam on Sunday when they decided to climb a cliff that was not part of the areas 'designated climbing area'.
NH authorities crack down on ‘hazardous driving behavior,’ cite 71 drivers in 3 hours
SALEM, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire cited nearly 24 drivers per hour on Monday amidst a new push for increased public safety on Granite State highways. New Hampshire State Police say they identified 71 violations in 3 hours on I-93 in Salem after concentrating on “reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior.”
UPDATE: Missing Epping, New Hampshire, Woman Found Safe
6:45 p.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Priscilla Wotton was safely located, according to NH State Police. State Police issued a Silver Alert Sunday for an Epping woman with signs of dementia who did not return from a walk Sunday morning. The caregiver for Priscilla Wotton, 61, reported her missing around 10:30 a.m....
fallriverreporter.com
Missing Quincy man found deceased in eastern Massachusetts by responders
A Massachusetts man was found deceased by responders after an extensive search on Sunday morning. According to William Quigley – Cohasset Police Chief, Cohasset Police, with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and resources from Metro-LEC and surrounding communities, located the body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley of Quincy shortly before 11:00 a.m. today, near Lily Pond, Cohasset.
Krystal Mello identified as 16-year-old killed in I-190 Leominster crash
A family member has identified the 16-year-old Ayer teenage girl who was killed in a crash on Interstate 190 in Leominster on Thursday as Krystal Mello. Mello’s community is mourning the loss of someone they describe as a bright, vibrant, and funny young woman gone too soon and has launched a GoFundMe to cover her funeral expenses.
Pickup truck smashes into Worcester liquor store
WORCESTER — A pickup truck slammed into a city liquor store early Sunday morning, damaging the storefront and sending two people to the hospital. The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m., said Ishwar Patel, who owns the building at 1140 Grafton St. where YD Liquors is located. The driver and a passenger in a GMC pickup truck were...
Bomb scare in Athol Friday
The Athol fire department was called to a report of an explosive at a home Friday.
WCVB
13 displaced after fire damages Worcester triple-decker
WORCESTER, Mass. — The American Red Cross was assisting 13 residents who were displaced after fire ripped through a Worcester, Massachusetts, triple-decker Friday night. The two-alarm blaze inside the multi-story home at 183 Austin Street started just before 7 p.m. Friday. "I saw smoke coming out of the first...
Newly hired New Hampshire city manager’s past in Brattleboro precedes him
Claremont City Councilors said they are optimistic and excited about their choice of a new top administrator in Octavian “Yoshi” Manale, though they have also fielded a number of questions from residents about their selection. Read the story on VTDigger here: Newly hired New Hampshire city manager’s past in Brattleboro precedes him.
whdh.com
Serious injuries sustained after major crash on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston led to serious injuries. MassDOT tweeted around 10 p.m. that the crash happened just after exit 19 on the northbound side. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on highway in Leominster
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and three others were injured in a crash on a highway in Leominster on Thursday night, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Route 190 around 7 p.m....
WMUR.com
Boy recognized after saving girl from near-drowning at New Hampton campground
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampton officials celebrated a 12-year-old boy after he saved an 8-year-old girl from almost drowning in September at a New Hampton campground pool. Dennis Dantas was at the Adventure Ground Camping Resort pool Sept. 3 when he said he noticed a young girl underwater.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 7:50 PM, Friday, October 07, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with Massachusetts State Police, conducted a traffic stop that resulted in an on-site firearm arrest at the intersection of Fernboro Street and Intervale Street in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor...
Boil Water Order Issued for Berwick, Maine
Water woes continue in Berwick with a Boil Water Order issued for all water to be consumed. "The Berwick Water Plant has had issues with turbidity meters. Because of this, we can not be sure the water in the system does not exceed the allowable levels. The Water Department is taking manual reads at the plant on-going," read the announcement.
Comments / 13