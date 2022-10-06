According to WGME 13, one person is dead after falling from a cliff he was climbing near the Everett Dam in Weare, New Hampshire on Sunday. The article goes on to say that an unidentified 18-year-old was hiking and climbing with friends near the Everett Dam on Sunday when they decided to climb a cliff that was not part of the areas 'designated climbing area'.

