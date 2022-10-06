Read full article on original website
🎥Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires state's action
KANSAS CITY (AP) — By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden’s executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to...
Biden's 'nuclear warning' edges beyond bounds of US intel
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
Institute report: At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions
KANSAS CITY (AP) —At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13...
Newcomer Jeanne Casteen is running for the AZ Senate in District 2. What would she do on key issues?
Voters have until Nov. 8 to decide who will fill the 30 open seats in the Arizona Senate, where election winners will go on to craft policies around issues ranging from voting rights to abortion over the next two years. In northern Phoenix's Legislative District 2, Democratic challenger Jeanne Casteen is up against Republican lawmaker...
