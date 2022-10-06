OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final phase of the FIRST AVE trail through Council Bluffs is weeks away from being complete. The trail is a 14-foot wide pedestrian and bike path that runs from near downtown Council Bluffs at 35th street to 16th street, where it then connects to an existing trail, that leads to the entrance of the Bob Kerry bridge and downtown Omaha.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO