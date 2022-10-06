ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Family seeks answers after inmate dies at 201 Poplar

 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate died at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Avenue Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI identified the inmate was 33-year-old Gershun Freeman.

“I want to know why they haven’t called us and told us anything about the situation,” Freeman’s father George Burks said. “I had to get up and go to the morgue and find out myself.”

FOX13 previously reported that Freeman was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault on September 29, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GghNd_0iP8ga1P00

That still doesn’t mean for him to go in there and come out dead. That doesn’t make sense,” Burks said. “My boy was a good kid. He wasn’t a bad guy, he just made a mistake.”

Freeman’s wife, Nicole Freeman, said she is also still looking for answers regarding her husband’s death.

“Everything we know up to this point we had to find on our own,” Freeman’s wife Nicole Freeman said. “There’s no information at all.”

Nicole Freeman said she received a call from a detective at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, informing her that something had happened to her husband, but she hasn’t received any details from authorities regarding what exactly took place.

Five hours after that call, she learned that her husband had died.

“I asked the detective if he was okay. All they told me was they were working on it. No information or confirmation on his whereabouts,” Nicole Freeman said.

Not much information regarding Freeman’s death has been released at this time.

However, the TBI did say that they are investigating the inmate’s death at the request of Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

FOX13 is working to learn more about this inmate’s death.

K,F,C
4d ago

that's what I did not understand your wife is down there worried about you getting killed in jail but you was in jail because you kidnapped your ex girlfriend and you supposed to be a good kid I just don't understand your wife needs to find out why you still messing with your ex girlfriend

11
Chase Robin
3d ago

From A Person that Grew up with him..He Actually was a Good kid growing up...Sad his father's Sister just passed yesterday as well.. Antonio Burks's Mother...

11
AP_000293.a92a49de72e340bd8eec9bf4ba3767e8.1320
3d ago

That’s really sad,regardless what his crime was.He walk in alive…and he’s found dead.His family deserves answers.Just may be our love ones are not being protected…This doesn’t make sense..He”s human..he’s someone son,husband and father.My prayers are with the family🙏🏽

8
