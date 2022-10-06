Family seeks answers after inmate dies at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate died at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Avenue Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI identified the inmate was 33-year-old Gershun Freeman.

“I want to know why they haven’t called us and told us anything about the situation,” Freeman’s father George Burks said. “I had to get up and go to the morgue and find out myself.”

FOX13 previously reported that Freeman was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault on September 29, 2022.

“That still doesn’t mean for him to go in there and come out dead. That doesn’t make sense,” Burks said. “My boy was a good kid. He wasn’t a bad guy, he just made a mistake.”

Freeman’s wife, Nicole Freeman, said she is also still looking for answers regarding her husband’s death.

“Everything we know up to this point we had to find on our own,” Freeman’s wife Nicole Freeman said. “There’s no information at all.”

Nicole Freeman said she received a call from a detective at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, informing her that something had happened to her husband, but she hasn’t received any details from authorities regarding what exactly took place.

Five hours after that call, she learned that her husband had died.

“I asked the detective if he was okay. All they told me was they were working on it. No information or confirmation on his whereabouts,” Nicole Freeman said.

Not much information regarding Freeman’s death has been released at this time.

However, the TBI did say that they are investigating the inmate’s death at the request of Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

FOX13 is working to learn more about this inmate’s death.

