Mila Kunis Handled Being Booed By Jimmy Kimmel's Audience Like A Literal Champ
This week, actor Mila Kunis appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her latest film, Luckiest Girl Alive. Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) The show, which was being filmed in Brooklyn, featured a particularly rowdy audience. After telling a hilarious story about her wardrobe mishap where she had...
Michael J. Fox's mother didn't want him to make Back to the Future
Michael J. Fox's mother didn't want him to make 'Back to the Future'. The 61-year-old actor took on the leading role of Marty McFly in the 1985 cult classic but his late mother Phyllis - who passed away in September at the age of 92 - thought he would be "too tired" to film the role because he was already working on sitcom 'Family Ties' during the day.
Duran Duran to Release Film of L.A. Rooftop Concert, ‘A Hollywood High’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Duran Duran have confirmed details of a brand-new, 75 minute docu-concert film titled “A Hollywood High,” that captures the band performing live on a rooftop in Los Angeles, alongside interviews and archival footage that tells the story of their long-time relationship with the city. The film will be released in theaters on November 3, 2022. “For our first US show in several years we wanted to do something really special and intimate,” explains keyboardist Nick Rhodes. “After considering many options, a rooftop performance quickly became the frontrunner. It was post-pandemic, we had never done anything like that before, and we had...
In photos: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy attend 'Women Talking' event at NYFF
The cast and crew of drama "Women Talking," including stars Rooney Mara and Claire Foy, hosted a Q&A event for the film at the New York Film Festival on Monday. "Women Talking," from director Sarah Polley, is based on the Miriam Toews novel of the same name and follows a group of women from a remote religious community dealing with the aftermath of sexual assault perpetrated by the colony's men. The New York Film Festival runs until Sunday.
William Shatner says his trip to space on Blue Origin 'felt like a funeral': 'It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered'
Going to space has proven to be a dark experience for William Shatner, both literally and figuratively. In his new book, "Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder," the actor, known for portraying Captain Kirk in "Star Trek," says he experienced profound sadness on his trip to space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin last October.
Supernatural's Jensen Ackles plans to bring co-stars into Winchesters spinoff
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to bring back some of his old co-stars for his new spin-off show The Winchesters, which takes place in the 1970s. The prequel series will tell the love story of John Winchester (Drake Rodgers) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly). In a new interview with EW,...
William Shatner filled with 'overwhelming sadness' after trip to space
Maybe going to space on a billionaire's rocket isn't all it's meant to be, as actor and "Star Trek" star William Shatner shared in his new book that he was filled with "overwhelming sadness" after going into space. On Oct. 13, 2021, Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to leave...
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
