ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Michael J. Fox's mother didn't want him to make Back to the Future

Michael J. Fox's mother didn't want him to make 'Back to the Future'. The 61-year-old actor took on the leading role of Marty McFly in the 1985 cult classic but his late mother Phyllis - who passed away in September at the age of 92 - thought he would be "too tired" to film the role because he was already working on sitcom 'Family Ties' during the day.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Duran Duran to Release Film of L.A. Rooftop Concert, ‘A Hollywood High’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Duran Duran have confirmed details of a brand-new, 75 minute docu-concert film titled “A Hollywood High,” that captures the band performing live on a rooftop in Los Angeles, alongside interviews and archival footage that tells the story of their long-time relationship with the city. The film will be released in theaters on November 3, 2022.  “For our first US show in several years we wanted to do something really special and intimate,” explains keyboardist Nick Rhodes.  “After considering many options, a rooftop performance quickly became the frontrunner. It was post-pandemic, we had never done anything like that before, and we had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

In photos: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy attend 'Women Talking' event at NYFF

The cast and crew of drama "Women Talking," including stars Rooney Mara and Claire Foy, hosted a Q&A event for the film at the New York Film Festival on Monday. "Women Talking," from director Sarah Polley, is based on the Miriam Toews novel of the same name and follows a group of women from a remote religious community dealing with the aftermath of sexual assault perpetrated by the colony's men. The New York Film Festival runs until Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Christian Bale
Person
David O. Russell
Person
Jeff Goldblum
msn.com

William Shatner says his trip to space on Blue Origin 'felt like a funeral': 'It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered'

Going to space has proven to be a dark experience for William Shatner, both literally and figuratively. In his new book, "Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder," the actor, known for portraying Captain Kirk in "Star Trek," says he experienced profound sadness on his trip to space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin last October.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Marvel Comics#Film Star#Independent#Mcu#American
msn.com

Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC

Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy