ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

JetBlue Makes a Huge Change Its Rewards Members Will Love

By Michael Tedder
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

So JetBlue Airway has been in the news lately because of a Federal investigation, and that can’t be fun for them.

Basically, the Justice Department and six states are suing both JetBlue (JBLU) and American Airlines (AAL) . The two companies have a partnership in which they share revenue and coordinate schedules, but they don’t set prices.

The companies say they are doing this in order to compete in the Northeastern region with Delta, and that this gives consumers more choices. The Justice Department feels differently, deeming it an unofficial merger that costs consumers $700 million a year in higher fares.

The alliance “will eliminate significant competition between American and JetBlue that has led to lower fares and higher quality service for consumers traveling to and from those airports,” the Justice Department’s suit alleges. “It will also closely tie JetBlue’s fate to that of American, diminishing JetBlue’s incentives to compete with American in markets across the country.”

As Don Draper once said, if you don’t like what people are saying, change the conversation. So maybe that’s the thinking behind JetBlue’s latest promotion, which might just change the conversation.

New Opportunities for JetBlue Members

As part of JetBlue Vacations, customers can now use TrueBlue loyalty points toward the flight, hotel and rental car portions of their vacation package. Previously, flight points were just for, well, the flight part of the vacation.

The promotion is only for members of TrueBlue loyalty program, which is free.

And if you don’t have enough points to cover the whole vacation, it’s chill, insists JetBlue. TrueBlue members are now able to make up for any difference with a combination of points and cash, above a minimum redemption requirement of 500 points.

“Launching a cash + points redemption option for JetBlue Vacations packages offers even more value and flexibility for customers who are ready to return to travel in a big way,” said Andres Barry, president, JetBlue Travel Products. “Our loyal customers can now turn their TrueBlue points into a much-needed vacation by booking three significant parts of their trip – flights, hotels and even cars – with the only thing left to worry about when they get there is which beach to visit first.”

The company is saying you can now use points to book your family’s entire vacation, though that’s not technically true. You can’t use them for cruise packages, and points can’t be redeemed for travel insurance, as well as some fees and taxes.

But the company does insist there are no blackout dates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbTm9_0iP8cw3J00
Shutterstock

How Does JetBlue's Rewards Program Work?

So starting at 500 points, customers can choose any combination of cash and points, by using a slider or manually entering an amount.

Select 'Use TrueBlue Points'

Start a JetBlue Vacations package search on jetbluevacations.com

Select your flight + hotel package

On payment page, choose the exact number of points you wish to redeem using the slider tool

A change fee may apply for some bookings. Changes to a cash and TrueBlue points booking cannot be made after departure, the company says.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

It’s been a tough time for the airline industry lately. Flights are getting canceled and delayed more often, passengers are getting unruly, and a surprising amount of people think it’s completely fine to take their shoes off on a flight. But Southwest Airlines (LUV) was looking at least...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Southwest Launches A New Promotion That You Are Going To Love

Customers are not thrilled with the state of air travel at the moment. Thanks to a combination of factors ranging from pilot shortage to climate change-induced disasters to covid-19-induced crew shortages, cancellations and flight delays have become an increasingly common nuisance for travelers; according to information released by the Department of Transportation, 3.2% of U.S. flights were canceled and 24% were delayed during the first six months of the year.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jetblue#Linus Travel#Travel Insurance#Travel Products#Hotels#Linus Business#Jetblue Airway#The Justice Department#New Opportunities#Jetblue Vacations#Trueblue
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
NEWARK, NJ
TheStreet

Southwest Makes a Change Many Passengers Will Love

During the darkest days of the covid pandemic, people flying on Southwest (LUV) dealt with a lot of changes. The airline canceled a lot of flights (as did all airlines as there simply weren't that many people looking to go anywhere) and the remaining flights were anything but normal. Most...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Travel
TheStreet

Costco Credit Card Secrets Members Need to Know

Costco (COST) does not follow the same rules as other retailers. The membership-based warehouse club has a relentless focus on offering members the lowest prices possible. That allows it to do things that customers at its rivals would see as negatives. The warehouse club, for example, spends very little money...
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like

The covid pandemic forced the cruise industry to make a lot of changes -- some superficial and others that altered long-term policies. Some of these changes, like making muster drills mostly virtual, delighted customers. Others, like improving air filtration, happened behind the scenes, benefiting cruise passengers even if they weren't aware that anything had happened.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Woman gives birth ‘real quick’ during American Airlines flight

A woman gave birth “real quick” during an American Airlines flight last week, her sister said, after boarding the plane seven months pregnant.A TikToker named Kendall documented the incident, which happened last Wednesday, in a series of viral videos.The labour occurred on an AA flight from New York’s JFK airport bound for the Dominican Republic on 7 September, Kendall said.She said that her sister had complained of pain on the drive to the airport, joking on the way that she could go into labour in the car as the bumpy road was making her side hurt.She said the pain continued once...
AMERICAN AIRLINES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
89K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy