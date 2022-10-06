Read full article on original website
Related
leesburg-news.com
Road rage incident leads to arrest of Leesburg man who allegedly pointed gun
A Leesburg man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun during a road rage incident. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were sent Sunday afternoon to the Holiday RV Park on County Road 33 after dispatch received a 911 call regarding a man with a gun. The deputy made contact with...
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon accused of threatening victims with gun, firing shot inside home
A 37-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of threatening two victims with a handgun and firing a shot inside a local residence. On Friday, October 7, an MCSO deputy responded to the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 41...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg teenager arrested with cash, ammunition and marijuana
A Leesburg teen was arrested after he was apprehended with cash, ammunition and marijuana. A Leesburg police officer spotted 19-year-old Sabari Dejuan Boone on Wednesday morning driving a car near the intersection of Baker Street and East Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop as he could see that Boone was not wearing his seat belt.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of choking woman after argument turns physical
A 34-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of choking a woman during an argument that became physical. On Saturday, October 8, an MCSO deputy responded to a Marion County residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Alvin Kristopher Tuggerson who stated that the victim bit him on the hand and wrist during a physical altercation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leesburg-news.com
Lady cop forced to fire taser at 240-pound woman who outweighed her
A Leesburg woman who was wanted on an arrest warrant was wrangled into custody after allegedly assaulting a female Leesburg police officer. The officer was on patrol Oct. 3 in the 1100 block of Tuskegee Street when she spotted 31-year-old Chachina Breanna Mitchell walking, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
villages-news.com
Maryland woman who had attended wedding arrested on DUI charge
A Maryland woman who had attended a wedding was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Rose Marie Dunlap, 62, of Hagerstown, Md. was driving a Hyundai when she was involved in the crash shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday near Mile Marker 306 on I-75, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Dunlap admitted she had been drinking and indicated she had been at a wedding in Plant City. She also said she had been staying at a hotel near where the wedding had been held.
villages-news.com
Suspect formally charged in theft of golf cart from restaurant in The Villages
A suspect has been formally charged in the theft of a golf cart from a restaurant in The Villages. Robert Joseph Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, had been arrested June 13 in connection with the theft of a 2020 Yamaha golf cart, valued at $20,000, which had been parked April 8 at Outback at Rolling Acres Plaza, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The owner left the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered his golf cart was missing from the parking lot. He was still in possession of the key. A review of video surveillance led a detective to suspect Gibson had stolen the golf cart. The detective was aware that Gibson had been associated with previous golf cart thefts.
click orlando
Man accused of handcuffing, robbing couple in their home, Volusia deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man was arrested Monday after being accused of falsely imprisoning two people in their own home, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 23, a man — later identified as Carmelo Cruz, 44, of Kissimmee — stopped near a home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spring Hill Man Charged With Possessing Enough Fentanyl To Kill 200,000 People
SPRING HILL, Fla – A 49-year-old Spring Hill man has been charged after an investigation revealed 1.2 pounds of Fentanyl, among other drugs. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was notified of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling large amounts
Man In Hudson Homeless Camp Killed With Machete Over $15 In Drugs, Buried At Camp Site
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A homeless man in Hudson was killed with a machete and buried at a campsite after an altercation over $15.00 in drugs. According to investigators, On Saturday, around 2:15 p.m., Pasco Sheriff’s Deputies received a call requesting a welfare check for
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after suspicious activity at Circle K on Historic Side of The Villages
A man and a woman were arrested after a law enforcement officer spotted what appeared to be suspicious activity at the Circle K gas station/convenience store on the Historic Side of The Villages. The officer was watching this past Tuesday night as 44-year-old Jason Mehlech Hering of Summerfield parked at...
villages-news.com
Man known as ‘Ponce de Leon’ jailed after disturbance at Marriott
A one-legged man known by the alias “Ponce de Leon” was jailed after a disturbance at the Marriott TownePlace Suites at Spanish Springs in The Villages. When officers arrived at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the hotel, they found 62-year-old Mario Arteaga behind the counter at the front desk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The hotel manager said that guests had complained that Arteaga was “yelling and shoving papers in their face as they were having breakfast in the lobby.” The hotel manager added that Arteaga had been using profanities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Bicyclist killed in Sumter County crash, troopers working to identify victim
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said a person riding on a bike was killed Sunday night after being struck by an SUV in Sumter County. The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on State Road 471 near State Road 50. Troopers said the bicyclist, a Chevy Trailblazer...
click orlando
Cyclist hit, killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A male cyclist is dead after he was hit and killed while riding his bike in Sumter County Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the cyclist was traveling south on State Road 471, just south of State Road 50, around 9 p.m. when a Chevrolet Trailblazer hit him.
click orlando
42 pounds of cannabis, THC among drugs found during Orlando traffic stop, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced Monday that Parramore bike officers found multiple drugs, a loaded firearm and cash during a traffic stop on West Church Street. During the traffic stop, police said a K-9 detected drugs on the vehicle and a subsequent search found the loaded firearm, 17.2 pounds of cannabis, 25 pounds of THC, 133 grams of psilocybin, ecstasy pills, and over $5,000 in cash.
villages-news.com
Villager who crashed into sign gets break in drunk driving case
A Villager with a nearly empty bottle of wine in her vehicle who crashed into the sign at the entrance to the Village of Linden has gotten a break in a drunk driving case. Dianne Walch Powell, 71, of the Village of Monarch Grove, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She originally had been charged with driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for three months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman involved in crash that claims life of bicyclist
A Leesburg woman was involved in a crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist. The male bicyclist was southbound on State Road 471 near Tarrytown in Sumter County at about 9 p.m. Sunday when the bicycle was struck by a Chevy Trailblazer driven by an 84-year-old Zephyrhills man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 84-year-old, who was also southbound, failed to see the bicyclist.
click orlando
Orlando chiropractor molested patient; more victims possible, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately. Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive, according to investigators. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising...
Plant City Woman Killed In Sunday Crash
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Plant City woman has died after a crash that happened around 7:50 am on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was driving a Honda Civic westbound on SR-60, east of Ramsgate Place. Investigators say the
WESH
Homicide investigation underway in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police tell WESH 2 that a man was found dead near downtown late last night. Officials say he was discovered on Lexington Avenue, near West Colonial Drive. Officers have not said how he died, but say they are investigating his death as a homicide. They...
Comments / 6