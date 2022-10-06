Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Man Charged After Making Threats That Put Superior Daycare On High Alert
SUPERIOR, Wis. The man accused of threatening to enter a Superior daycare with a rifle last Thursday has been charged. 33-year-old Brandon Cole-Breezee of Duluth is charged with terroristic threats, stalking, domestic abuse, being an out-of-state felon in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property. According...
wearegreenbay.com
Man accused of making threatening statements toward northern Wisconsin daycare, arrested
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old man is in custody after he is accused of threatening to enter a northern Wisconsin daycare while armed, and retrieve his child. According to a Facebook post by the Superior Police Department, the incident started around 1 p.m. on October 6 when a woman approached officers at the police station and told them about a concerning discussion she had with the father of her child.
kdal610.com
NERCC Escapee Re-Captured Hours Later
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Late Friday morning, staff at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center reported that an 18 year old inmate at the facility was unaccounted for. Christopher Orr from Indiana was serving a sentence for 2nd degree assault and left the facility on foot. About 8 p-m Friday,...
WEAU-TV 13
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this weekend. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Eau Claire County Oct. 15 and 16. The State Patrol will be focusing...
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin State Patrol Issues Aerial Enforcement In Douglas County
WISCONSIN — Keep your eyes to the sky, the Wisconsin State Patrol is going aerial to patrol Northwest Wisconsin. Pilots are watching for traffic violations from the air this week. The State Patrol’s Air Support Unit set post on Monday above U.S. Highway 2 and 53 in Douglas County....
Hunt for inmate who escaped northeastern Minnesota correctional facility
An 18-year-old inmate at a northeastern Minnesota correctional facility has escaped. Kristofer Orr, from Indiana, was unaccounted for as of 11:40 a.m. Friday at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center – a minimum/medium security facility in Saginaw, Minnesota. Orr was last seen wearing an orange hat, blue denim jacket and...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
FOX 21 Online
Carlton’s Haunted Shack Opens Friday
CARLTON, Minn. – The Haunted Shack, billed as “Minnesota’s scariest haunted house,” is back for its 29th season of horror beginning Friday night in Carlton. Organizers say this year’s event will be the best year yet. If you didn’t know, the Haunted Shack transforms a...
FOX 21 Online
Big Tent Event Held in Duluth, Helping Those in Need
DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday saw parts of the Twin Ports community come together for a big event with an even bigger tent. The Big Tent Event was put on by the locally-run Family Freedom Center. It focused on providing any and all resources a family might need. From mittens...
New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth
A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversations: Lyric Opera of the North Season-Opener, “As One”
DULUTH, Minn. — Lyric Opera of the North (LOON) kicks off its 2022-23 season with As One. Guest Conductor, Alexis Enyart and LOON Board Member, Mark Hakes talked about the production on Monday’s morning show. As One is a a chamber opera for two voices and String Quartet....
FOX 21 Online
Republican Candidate for WI Governor Tim Michels Talks Line 5 Support
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor, Tim Michels, visited Superior ahead of the November midterm elections. During his visit, he met with locals to share his support for the line five pipeline in Northern Wisconsin. He argued its importance in saving energy costs as well as a source for consistent and reliable energy across the state and region.
FOX 21 Online
Tickets Still Available for Animal Allies 2022 Fur Ball Gala
DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society of Duluth is getting ready to host its annual Fur Ball gala. The event is happening Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Northland Country Club. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Animal Allies, which has historically raised roughly $100,000 through...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Receives Visit from Commissioner Olson
DULUTH, Minn. – UMD celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a visit from Minnesota Office of Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson. Held at the American Indian Learning Resource Center, the Commissioner met with native students to hear about some of the issues they face as well as what resources brought them to UMD.
Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022
The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Volleyball: Hermantown Tops Carlton in 4 Sets, Proctor Sweeps Mesabi East
CARLTON, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team picked up their 21st win of the season on Monday, defeating Carlton in four sets. The scores of each set were as follows: 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, and 25-12. Hermantown will next play at Cloquet on October 18th. In other volleyball action, Proctor would sweep...
Is A Pizza Hut Ever Coming Back To Superior?
It's been a hot minute since there was a Pizza Hut location in Superior, could one be coming back any time soon?. Once upon a time, there were two places in Superior to get Pizza Hut, one store located at 623 Hammond Avenue (which is now a Kwik Trip), and one at Tower Avenue & North 29th street (even though Google has it listed as 1532 East 3rd Street, which is a house address in a residential neighborhood). I believe the Tower location is now a bank, I could be wrong though.
FOX 21 Online
Superior Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day: The Meaning Behind It
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The city of Superior celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday inside the Government Center, a tradition that has been running for several years there now in place of Columbus Day. “I just want to let the people know that we were the first people that...
FOX 21 Online
United Steelworkers Rally Over Contract Negotiations with U.S. Steel
VIRGINIA, Minn. – Union workers at U.S. Steel have been busy trying to get the word out that they are in what they call a “bitter contract war” since their most recent contract ended back on September 1st. On Saturday they and others from across the iron...
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death.
