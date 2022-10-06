ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

FOX 21 Online

Man Charged After Making Threats That Put Superior Daycare On High Alert

SUPERIOR, Wis. The man accused of threatening to enter a Superior daycare with a rifle last Thursday has been charged. 33-year-old Brandon Cole-Breezee of Duluth is charged with terroristic threats, stalking, domestic abuse, being an out-of-state felon in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property. According...
SUPERIOR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man accused of making threatening statements toward northern Wisconsin daycare, arrested

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old man is in custody after he is accused of threatening to enter a northern Wisconsin daycare while armed, and retrieve his child. According to a Facebook post by the Superior Police Department, the incident started around 1 p.m. on October 6 when a woman approached officers at the police station and told them about a concerning discussion she had with the father of her child.
SUPERIOR, WI
kdal610.com

NERCC Escapee Re-Captured Hours Later

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Late Friday morning, staff at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center reported that an 18 year old inmate at the facility was unaccounted for. Christopher Orr from Indiana was serving a sentence for 2nd degree assault and left the facility on foot. About 8 p-m Friday,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Carlton’s Haunted Shack Opens Friday

CARLTON, Minn. – The Haunted Shack, billed as “Minnesota’s scariest haunted house,” is back for its 29th season of horror beginning Friday night in Carlton. Organizers say this year’s event will be the best year yet. If you didn’t know, the Haunted Shack transforms a...
CARLTON, MN
FOX 21 Online

Big Tent Event Held in Duluth, Helping Those in Need

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday saw parts of the Twin Ports community come together for a big event with an even bigger tent. The Big Tent Event was put on by the locally-run Family Freedom Center. It focused on providing any and all resources a family might need. From mittens...
DULUTH, MN
B105

New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth

A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Republican Candidate for WI Governor Tim Michels Talks Line 5 Support

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor, Tim Michels, visited Superior ahead of the November midterm elections. During his visit, he met with locals to share his support for the line five pipeline in Northern Wisconsin. He argued its importance in saving energy costs as well as a source for consistent and reliable energy across the state and region.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

Tickets Still Available for Animal Allies 2022 Fur Ball Gala

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society of Duluth is getting ready to host its annual Fur Ball gala. The event is happening Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Northland Country Club. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Animal Allies, which has historically raised roughly $100,000 through...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Receives Visit from Commissioner Olson

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a visit from Minnesota Office of Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson. Held at the American Indian Learning Resource Center, the Commissioner met with native students to hear about some of the issues they face as well as what resources brought them to UMD.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Is A Pizza Hut Ever Coming Back To Superior?

It's been a hot minute since there was a Pizza Hut location in Superior, could one be coming back any time soon?. Once upon a time, there were two places in Superior to get Pizza Hut, one store located at 623 Hammond Avenue (which is now a Kwik Trip), and one at Tower Avenue & North 29th street (even though Google has it listed as 1532 East 3rd Street, which is a house address in a residential neighborhood). I believe the Tower location is now a bank, I could be wrong though.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Superior Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day: The Meaning Behind It

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The city of Superior celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday inside the Government Center, a tradition that has been running for several years there now in place of Columbus Day. “I just want to let the people know that we were the first people that...
SUPERIOR, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death. 
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

