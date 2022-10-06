Election 2022: Julie Yamamoto and Robert Scoville compete for District 11, House Seat A

Republican Idaho House Rep. Julie Yamamoto is seeking reelection this fall in District 11, Seat A, and is competing against Democratic candidate Robert Scoville.

The district’s boundaries fall largely in Caldwell , and is bounded roughly by Marble Front Road and Highway 44 to the north; Highway 55 and Homedale Road to the south; Middleton Road, South Kcid Road, and Interstate 84 to the east; and Farmway Road to the west.

The 2022 general election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Yamamoto’s priorities: Education, taxes, water

Yamamoto has served one term in the Idaho Legislature, serving as the District 10, House Seat A representative. Following redistricting, she is now running for that seat in District 11.

Yamamoto retired from a 32-year career as an educator and principal in Canyon County. She served on the education committee during her first legislative term. Being on the committee further opened her eyes to the diverse education needs of the state, she said.

Her background working in education also prepared her for the level of negotiation and compromise required to be a politician, she said.

“I feel like my life experience in the schools is of wanting to please everyone and knowing you can’t, so you need to be reasonable, rational, and take a really measured approach,” she said. “You do not make decisions off-the-cuff or based on emotion or rhetoric, but on solid information.”

During her last campaign, Yamamoto ran on a platform that included tax reform, she said. She is interested in continuing in that vein by considering an income tax reduction and shifting taxes so that everyone pays their fair share.

Water is another issue for Yamamoto that is top of mind. For example, it is possible that a subdivision proposed in the future will not be able to be built in a certain area because it will adversely affect the water table, she said.

“I’ve grown fond of eating,” she said, “so I would like to make sure that we have enough water to irrigate and that we don’t have such shortened [irrigation] seasons that it really changes what farmers are capable of raising in this area.”

Scoville’s priorities: Taxes, education

Scoville is a single dad who works as a school bus driver and will graduate this fall with a master’s degree in public administration from Boise State University. As part of that program, he completed an internship at the Legislature, which inspired him to run for office.

“To help bring balance back to our system, in Idaho … in a nutshell, that’s really what I’m doing is to find balance in our supermajority state,” Scoville said.

By “supermajority state,” Scoville is referring to how members of Idaho’s Legislature hail predominantly from the same party. Scoville has studied dispute resolution and mediation, skills he could use to bring different perspectives to state politics, he said.

Scoville said he would work to provide property tax relief by revisiting the homeowner’s exemption, perhaps implementing a floating tax rate that could rise or fall to stay aligned with inflation or depression of property values, he said.

He would also like to repeal the grocery tax. A family of four pays an average of $400 per year in grocery taxes, but only gets a $100 write-off on their income taxes, he said.

The Idaho Tax Commission website says that a family may also be able to claim a credit for their dependents . And during the 2022 Idaho legislative session, lawmakers passed a law that will make the minimum grocery credit $120 for people under the age of 65 and $140 for people over the age of 65, according to reporting from KTVB . The law takes effect in tax year 2023.

Scoville said he hears frequently about the need for more education funding from community members. He would like to see a constitutional amendment change in Idaho that would allow impact fees to go toward funding schools, he said.

“We’ve got all these children moving in and we don’t have enough space for them,” he said. “If the bonds and levies aren’t passing, then we can’t build the new schools and that’s something that well over half the population is concerned with.”

Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify what grocery credits families and individuals are eligible for at present, and will be eligible for as a result of legislation passed this year.