The Post and Courier

Everything You Need to Know about the South Carolina State Fair

12 days of fun, food and South Carolina culture coming to Columbia, S.C. Oct. 12-23 Columbia, S.C. — The 153rd South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 12-23, with a full lineup of traditional favorites and a variety of new rides, foods, entertainment, as well as a traveling moon exhibition and the return of the CIRCUS at the Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: SC shouldn't set traps for heirs trying to pay their taxes, reclaim property

Along South Carolina’s coast, the problem of heirs properties — properties owned by multiple descendants, often dozens, without a clear title — is challenging enough. Those who live or work on these lands cannot borrow against their property’s value, and they always face the prospect that one heir, even one with but a tiny slice of ownership, can force the sale of the entire tract.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

SC’s newest startup bank batting 4-for-4 in branch openings

Four years, four branches. With No. 5 on deck. Beacon Community Bank marked the opening of its newest retail office last week, planting its flag at a high-traffic intersection in Mount Pleasant. The privately owned lender took over a shuttered Regions Bank location at Ben Sawyer and Chuck Dawley boulevards...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas rosters released

The all-star football game featuring top-tier talent from South Carolina and North Carolina is back and Summerville-area athletes will participate. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is back on track. Rosters for the 2022 all-star game were released on Oct. 9. The annual...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

