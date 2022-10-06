Read full article on original website
SC Jan. 6 defendant wants Capitol storming case thrown out or moved to Greenville
An Upstate Army veteran charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wants his case dismissed, arguing that prosecuting him for his “mere presence” inside the Capitol violates the First Amendment’s free-speech protections. If the charges must go forward, Derek Cooper Gunby has asked for...
False school shooter calls in SC to be part of national hoax investigation, sources say
A rash of threatening calls that locked down more than a dozen South Carolina schools on Oct. 5 will become part of a federal investigation into similar hoaxes being perpetrated across the country, authorities told The Post and Courier. Since Sept. 9, false reports of active shooters at schools have...
SC's massive data breach 10 years later: Questions linger as investigation remains open
COLUMBIA — S.C. Department of Revenue Director James Etter's office phone rang late in the morning on Oct. 10, 2012, with a call that would change the course of how South Carolina approached cybersecurity over the next decade. On the line were U.S. Secret Service agents from Atlanta, who...
Everything You Need to Know about the South Carolina State Fair
12 days of fun, food and South Carolina culture coming to Columbia, S.C. Oct. 12-23 Columbia, S.C. — The 153rd South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 12-23, with a full lineup of traditional favorites and a variety of new rides, foods, entertainment, as well as a traveling moon exhibition and the return of the CIRCUS at the Fair.
Editorial: SC shouldn't set traps for heirs trying to pay their taxes, reclaim property
Along South Carolina’s coast, the problem of heirs properties — properties owned by multiple descendants, often dozens, without a clear title — is challenging enough. Those who live or work on these lands cannot borrow against their property’s value, and they always face the prospect that one heir, even one with but a tiny slice of ownership, can force the sale of the entire tract.
SC’s newest startup bank batting 4-for-4 in branch openings
Four years, four branches. With No. 5 on deck. Beacon Community Bank marked the opening of its newest retail office last week, planting its flag at a high-traffic intersection in Mount Pleasant. The privately owned lender took over a shuttered Regions Bank location at Ben Sawyer and Chuck Dawley boulevards...
Where SC's homeless people went during Hurricane Ian: churches, shelters, parking garages
Ronny Frame rode out Hurricane Ian inside a parking garage in downtown Charleston. For the 61-year-old man who has experienced homelessness for the past year, the decision was a simple one. “I had to get out of the rain and the wind,” Frame explained matter-of-factly. Residents across South Carolina...
Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas rosters released
The all-star football game featuring top-tier talent from South Carolina and North Carolina is back and Summerville-area athletes will participate. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is back on track. Rosters for the 2022 all-star game were released on Oct. 9. The annual...
