Ontario Gas Prices Are Up Again But These Costco Spots Have It Cheaper Right Now

Thursday's 6-cent increase has gas prices stuck at 168.9 cents per litre in Ontario. But Costco members, where you at? Those people got it made. According to Gas Buddy, a Costco gas station located at 50 Queen Elizabeth Boulevard in Toronto offers drivers 162.9 cents per litre. That's a respectable discount, friends!
Two Provinces In Canada Are Giving Residents $500 & Here's Who's Eligible

Two provinces in Canada are giving residents one-time payments of $500 to help address the high cost of living, and there aren't many eligibility requirements to receive it. Saskatchewan and Newfoundland have announced one-time cheques for residents who have filed an income tax return for the 2021 year, in addition to some other requirements.
