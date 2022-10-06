Read full article on original website
Ontario Gas Prices Are Up Again But These Costco Spots Have It Cheaper Right Now
Thursday's 6-cent increase has gas prices stuck at 168.9 cents per litre in Ontario. But Costco members, where you at? Those people got it made. According to Gas Buddy, a Costco gas station located at 50 Queen Elizabeth Boulevard in Toronto offers drivers 162.9 cents per litre. That's a respectable discount, friends!
There's So Much To Do In Toronto This Thanksgiving Weekend & It's Not All About Food
Thanksgiving weekend is here, and you know what that means? There's going to be a lot of food. But, since it's the long weekend, there's a bunch of stuff to do other than eating to fill up some free time, especially since it's fall. But before getting into some non-food-related...
This Oceanfront Cottage For Sale In BC Is Cheaper Than The Average Townhouse In Vancouver
Whether you are looking for a dreamy vacation home or a new place to settle down, this cottage for sale on a tiny island in B.C. has sparkling ocean views and is actually cheaper than the average townhouse in Vancouver. Right now, the average townhouse in the city costs around...
3 Canadian Cities Were Named Among The Best In The World & Toronto Didn't Make The Cut
Is your city the best in Canada? A new ranking can help you find out. The best cities in the world were just revealed in Condé Nast Traveler's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards, which capture the most-loved travel experiences of their readers across the globe. The awards, which are in...
Two Provinces In Canada Are Giving Residents $500 & Here's Who's Eligible
Two provinces in Canada are giving residents one-time payments of $500 to help address the high cost of living, and there aren't many eligibility requirements to receive it. Saskatchewan and Newfoundland have announced one-time cheques for residents who have filed an income tax return for the 2021 year, in addition to some other requirements.
McDonald's Canada Is Bringing Back A Nostalgic Treat & Your Happy Meal Will Get An Upgrade
A nostalgic item is making a big return to McDonald's Canada and it may just make you feel like a kid again. After the nostalgia-focused Adult Happy Meal that came out earlier this month, McDonald's Canada is reviving its adorable Boo Bucket that you might remember from your childhood. What...
Expert Says Ontario Gas Prices Are A 'Growing Concern' Because Diesel Is Getting Pricey
Ontario gas prices are set to rise again on Saturday, and people looking to fuel up on diesel are in for a gut punch. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, the province's diesel prices have become a "growing concern," with pumps shooting up 13 cents per litre on Friday and an 11-cent hike expected for Saturday.
