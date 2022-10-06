Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission

Read full article on original website
Lima News
Letter: Use infrastructure money to fix Bluelick rail crossing
Why not use infrastructure money to partner with the railroad to rebuild the rail crossing above Bluelick Road?. There is a full interchange from Bluelick to Interstate 75, but trucks must travel through downtown to get to the interstate because of the 9-foot, 5-inch clearance. Trucks would no longer have...
hometownstations.com
Low Vision Coalition of Allen County holding "Dinner in the Dark" fundraiser
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Growing opportunities for the visually impaired is the goal of the Low Vision Coalition of Allen County. Since its inception in 2015, the coalition has been working with the Sight Center of Northwestern Ohio connecting individuals who are visually impaired with services in the region. The group also hosts events including employment fairs, blind bowling, nature hikes, and even trips to sites like "Cosi". To assist in providing these events, they are holding their first ever "Dinner in the Dark" to give people a small experience of what visually impaired people have to adapt to in their lives.
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Complaints Made About Road Work On Huntington Drive
ROAD CONCERNS … Left to right, council members Judy Yahraus, John Betts and Mary Leatherman listen to complaints from Mr. Cox, who lives on Huntington Street, about how the city repaved that road. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting of October 4 began with the...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Bike and Pedestrian Task Force looking for input from youth and teens
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you are a teenager and live in Allen County, the county bike and pedestrian task force is looking for your input. The Allen County Bike and Pedestrian Task Force is expanding the focus of their active transportation survey to include youth aged 11 years to 19 years old to take a short survey. The information they are looking for is how you get from place to place in your daily routine. It can be walking, biking, or even skateboarding. Anything that takes physical human power. The information gathered will help Allen County's regional planning in future funding to repair and develop active transportation corridors for residents.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry apologizes after OWI arrest
According to a phone call to the Allen County jail, Henry was booked for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
hometownstations.com
Republicans in Allen County celebrate grand opening of their new victory center
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Republicans celebrated the opening of their new victory center in Lima. A grand opening for the center welcomed a variety of candidates, including Susan Manchester. The center is located at 2161 Elida Road and will host a variety of events for the Allen County GOP, as well as be the hub for activity when it comes to the Republican party in the area.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Terra N. Beachy, 39, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest and found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 25 days suspended. $150 fine. Brandon M. Hurles, 34, of Spencerville, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Johan T. Leeks, 28,...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Joshua P. Cutlip, 39, Leipsic, was remanded to the Lighthouse Behavioral program in Lima for violating community control standards. The violations included tampering with evidence during the drug testing process by utilizing a fake urine device and using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control and must complete all counseling and treatment recommended. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs.
Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY — A 54-year-old man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Shelby County Saturday morning. Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash that happened on State Route 66 north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township around 9:30 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
13abc.com
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wood County on Thursday. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 6 at 1:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 6 near Sand Ridge Road in Plain Twp. The crash involved a Freightliner Semi-tractor with an attached trailer and a Honda Accord sedan.
Medical helicopter called to reported ATV crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter responded to an accident in Darke County Friday morning. A crash involving a ATV was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 10000 block of Greenville St. Marys Road, between Versailles and Ansonia, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Initial reports indicate that...
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank teaming up with DoorDash to get food boxes to senior clients
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - In an effort to get food to senior clients, the West Ohio Food Bank has teamed up with a popular delivery app. Knowing that it is difficult for some of their senior clients to get their monthly food boxes the food bank now has an agreement with "DoorDash" to deliver food right to their front door. This is just another way that the West Ohio Food Bank is working to make sure they are meeting the needs of those they serve.
wrtv.com
Fort Wayne house listing goes viral after 70s-themed photo shoot
FORT WAYNE — When Real Estate Broker Ian Barnhart entered a Fort Wayne home recently, he says it felt like he was traveling back in time. "It's just wildly different. The architecture, the design — it's not everyday you see a mid century modern or, you know, contemporary style that hasn't been sometime remodeled in the 80s ... it was still immaculate," Barnhart said. "It kind of dawned on me, like, I need to stage it with people and deliver the full experience."
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Mason honors first responders in first-ever awards dinner
Auglaize County, OH (WLIO) - First responders don’t always get the thanks and recognition they deserve, so the Wapakoneta Masonic Lodge wanted to change that. They held their first ever First Responders’ Recognition and Awards dinner Sunday night. The Masons decided to honor the men and women that work for the Auglaize Sheriff’s Department, Wapakoneta’s Police, Fire, and EMS. Each of the organizations submitted just accomplishments of three individuals, without their names, and then members of the lodges decided who would get the award. Caleb Schwartz recognized for the Fire and EMS, Patrick Green for the police department and Samuel Blank for the sheriff’s office.
Lima native pursues justice after mistaken identity incident with LPD
LIMA — At North Carolina A&T, Curtis Shannon Jr. is royalty. His classmates elected him Mr. North Carolina A&T, a high honor at any Historically Black College and University, especially the largest one in the nation. That means there are expectations of him as a student, as a leader and as a man.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Expanded TCN ready to serve county
FAIRBORN —TCN Behavioral Health officially dedicated its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting Thursday. Officials showed off their Commerce Center Boulevard location to community stakeholders while highlighting some of the expanded services TCN can provide in the much-larger location. Until last year, it had been located at 600 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road while the administration function was on West Market Street in Xenia.
wktn.com
Crash Injures One Person in Ada
One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexandra Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
WTOL-TV
Big Board Friday Week 8 Celina vs. Defiance
Defiance just couldn't get it going. They fall 15-7.
