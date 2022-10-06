ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

gouvu.com

Utah Valley drops 3-0 decision at Seattle U

SEATTLE—Despite outshooting Seattle U 14-9 on the night, Utah Valley couldn't find the back of the net in a 3-0 loss to the Redhawks on Saturday night at Championship Field. With the loss, Utah Valley falls to 7-3-3 overall and 3-1-1 in WAC play. The Redhawks improve to 6-5-2 overall and 2-1-1 in league play.
SEATTLE, WA
gouvu.com

Wolverines fall to GCU 2-1 in WAC opener

PHOENIX — Owen Knecht scored his second goal of the season for the Utah Valley men's soccer team, but two unanswered goals from the GCU Lopes proved to be enough as the Wolverines opened WAC play with a 2-1 loss to the defending WAC champions Friday night at GCU Soccer Stadium.
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Haunted attractions to visit in Utah this Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY — Spooky season is upon us and we’re on the hunt for some holiday-themed activities. Here’s a list of some haunted attractions we found that you can enjoy this Halloween season. If you have something to add to the list send us an email to Assignmentdesk @ KSL dot com with the subject line “Haunted Attractions.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – October 6, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Art In Kayenta, Apple Festivals, Children’s Jubilee, Trail Hero Music Fest, Oktoberfest, Halloween events, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here,...
UTAH STATE
The Oregonian

What TV channel is Eastern Washington vs Weber State football game today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch EWU Eagles online (10/8/2022)

The Eastern Washington Eagles look to bounce back from their early season losses and salvage their season, but first they need to find a win on the road against the undefeated Weber State Wildcats during Week 6 of the college football season on Saturday, October 8 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. MDT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple

On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Sports
Sports
KSLTV

Power outage impacts over 9,000 in Orem

OREM, Utah — Many Orem residents were without power Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power released the following statement, “We are aware of an outage affecting 9,109 customers in Orem, UT. The estimated time of restoration is 9:00 p.m., the cause of the outage is due to a problem with the substation. Customers may text OUT to 759677 for further updates ”
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Community input needed for new Cedar City sports complex

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Leaders in Cedar City are seeking public input regarding a new sports complex that will be coming to the area. The city received a donation of 30 acres of land from the Burgess family, on which the complex will be built. The site is located at 4700 W. 100 South in Cedar City.
CEDAR CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, Utah

Lola's inside(Image is author's) A popular place to have a meal in Midway, Utah, is Lola's Street Kitchen. They are located at 24 East Main Street in the town of Midway. They have indoor seating as well as a comfortable patio where customers may enjoy eating outdoors during good weather.
MIDWAY, UT
ABC4

University of Utah Health scientists unlock window into autism

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – In a groundbreaking research study, scientists from University of Utah Health may have opened a window into autism. By bioengineering the “brain-like organoids”, Dr. Alex Scheglovitov, an assistant professor of neurobiology at U of U Health, and his team were able to investigate the effects of energetic abnormalities associated […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

