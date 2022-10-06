Read full article on original website
Related
How far did Utah and BYU football fall in the coaches poll?
The Utes and Cougars both lost to high-profile opponents during Week 6 of the 2022 season. Utah fell at UCLA, while BYU lost to Notre Dame in Las Vegas.
gouvu.com
Utah Valley drops 3-0 decision at Seattle U
SEATTLE—Despite outshooting Seattle U 14-9 on the night, Utah Valley couldn't find the back of the net in a 3-0 loss to the Redhawks on Saturday night at Championship Field. With the loss, Utah Valley falls to 7-3-3 overall and 3-1-1 in WAC play. The Redhawks improve to 6-5-2 overall and 2-1-1 in league play.
gouvu.com
Wolverines fall to GCU 2-1 in WAC opener
PHOENIX — Owen Knecht scored his second goal of the season for the Utah Valley men's soccer team, but two unanswered goals from the GCU Lopes proved to be enough as the Wolverines opened WAC play with a 2-1 loss to the defending WAC champions Friday night at GCU Soccer Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game featuring 2 top-20 teams draws embarrassingly small crowd
There’s a big game being played in the Pac-12 this afternoon. No. 11 Utah is at No. 18 UCLA, which is off to a 5-0 start to the season. Apparently, however, Bruins fans don’t really care. As has been the case for pretty much the entire 2022 season,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
KSLTV
Haunted attractions to visit in Utah this Halloween
SALT LAKE CITY — Spooky season is upon us and we’re on the hunt for some holiday-themed activities. Here’s a list of some haunted attractions we found that you can enjoy this Halloween season. If you have something to add to the list send us an email to Assignmentdesk @ KSL dot com with the subject line “Haunted Attractions.”
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Events Guide – October 6, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Art In Kayenta, Apple Festivals, Children’s Jubilee, Trail Hero Music Fest, Oktoberfest, Halloween events, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here,...
What TV channel is Eastern Washington vs Weber State football game today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch EWU Eagles online (10/8/2022)
The Eastern Washington Eagles look to bounce back from their early season losses and salvage their season, but first they need to find a win on the road against the undefeated Weber State Wildcats during Week 6 of the college football season on Saturday, October 8 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. MDT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mrs. Backer’s: A sweet — and flowery — Salt Lake institution
Mrs. Backer’s has sold the same pastries from the same location in Salt Lake City since 1941. It’s been at 434 E. South Temple for so long the building is on the national register of historic places. It has filled order for movie stars and governors and Jazz players and Latter-day Saint church leaders.
KSLTV
Could upside-down dental records tie ’83 Utah cold case killing to missing Provo teen?
PROVO, Utah — On a small headstone in a corner of the Provo City Cemetery, is the name of a boy who, as of Friday, has been missing for 40 years. But there is no body buried in the ground under that marker. Meanwhile, in Moab, the body of...
Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple
On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
The Soda Wars: Which Utah soda shop is the best?
Dirty soda: what’s the best soda in Utah?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
KSLTV
Power outage impacts over 9,000 in Orem
OREM, Utah — Many Orem residents were without power Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power released the following statement, “We are aware of an outage affecting 9,109 customers in Orem, UT. The estimated time of restoration is 9:00 p.m., the cause of the outage is due to a problem with the substation. Customers may text OUT to 759677 for further updates ”
kslnewsradio.com
Community input needed for new Cedar City sports complex
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Leaders in Cedar City are seeking public input regarding a new sports complex that will be coming to the area. The city received a donation of 30 acres of land from the Burgess family, on which the complex will be built. The site is located at 4700 W. 100 South in Cedar City.
In tight election battle, Lee back in Utah to rally voters
In one of the hottest election races in Utah, Senator Mike Lee and challenger Evan McMullin seem to be pulling out all the stops
Yes, the mosquitoes in Utah are worse this year
The mosquitos we’re seeing in our cities aren't breeding in over-watered lawns; the insects are all coming from our wetlands.
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, Utah
Lola's inside(Image is author's) A popular place to have a meal in Midway, Utah, is Lola's Street Kitchen. They are located at 24 East Main Street in the town of Midway. They have indoor seating as well as a comfortable patio where customers may enjoy eating outdoors during good weather.
University of Utah Health scientists unlock window into autism
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – In a groundbreaking research study, scientists from University of Utah Health may have opened a window into autism. By bioengineering the “brain-like organoids”, Dr. Alex Scheglovitov, an assistant professor of neurobiology at U of U Health, and his team were able to investigate the effects of energetic abnormalities associated […]
Comments / 0