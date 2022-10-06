Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
SC Jan. 6 defendant wants Capitol storming case thrown out or moved to Greenville
An Upstate Army veteran charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wants his case dismissed, arguing that prosecuting him for his “mere presence” inside the Capitol violates the First Amendment’s free-speech protections. If the charges must go forward, Derek Cooper Gunby has asked for...
Charleston City Paper
Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election
We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
South Carolina voter registration deadline nears
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The clock is ticking — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in South Carolina. The 2022 midterm elections are just over a month away, on November 8. The deadline to register in person was by 5 p.m. on Friday, however South Carolinian still have an opportunity to register to […]
WMBF
New task force to focus on how to keep more teachers in SC classrooms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -South Carolina is facing an ongoing and worsening challenge to recruit and retain teachers, with the number of open jobs statewide at the start of each school year nearly doubling in just the last five years. Now a new panel is working to figure out how to...
RELATED PEOPLE
What do North Carolina’s midterm elections mean for the country? Political scientists break it down
(WGHP) — We’re doing something a little different on Swing State this week. Instead of debating the issues from Republican and Democratic perspectives, we’re looking at the issues with a scientific lens on this special episode of “Swing State,” FOX8’s North Carolina political program, with special guests Brandon Lenoir and Martin Kifer. Lenoir is an […]
WLTX.com
Here are the questions on South Carolina's general election ballots
On the ballot are 2 questions that could change the state's constitution. Both would increase the state's rainy day funds, which is money set aside for emergencies.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is fast approaching, and WYFF News 4 is committed to getting you ready. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. (Video above: Groups work to register new voters ahead of midterms) This guide includes important...
WXII 12
North Carolina voter guide for Election Day 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Voters will head to the polls on Election Day on Nov. 8 for the statewide general election. Information provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. ABOUT ELECTION. This election is also known as the midterm as it is held two years (midway) into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Soda City Biz WIRE
Jasmine Smith receives a 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leadership in Law Award
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Attorney Jasmine D. Smith of Robinson Gray law firm is one of the recipients of the 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leadership in Law Awards. These awards honor attorneys from across the state who have achieved success in their law practice, made contributions to society and had an impact on the legal profession. Each is nominated by a peer or peers, then selected as an honoree by an internal panel of judges. Bios of Jasmine and the other honorees have been published by South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
How does IRS extension impact South Carolina tax rebate eligibility?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Victims of Hurricane Ian in South Carolina now have until February to file various individual and business tax returns, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Monday. Individuals who requested an extension to file their state 2021 Individual Income Tax return, originally set to expire on Oct. 17, now have until […]
The Post and Courier
Editorial: SC shouldn't set traps for heirs trying to pay their taxes, reclaim property
Along South Carolina’s coast, the problem of heirs properties — properties owned by multiple descendants, often dozens, without a clear title — is challenging enough. Those who live or work on these lands cannot borrow against their property’s value, and they always face the prospect that one heir, even one with but a tiny slice of ownership, can force the sale of the entire tract.
iheart.com
‘Lowlife scum:’ SC Sheriff's strong words for school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
WLTX.com
SC Gov. McMaster speaks out after failed Panthers HQ listed for sale in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.
Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
WMBF
Leaders looking to expand buyout program to help more families in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders are looking to expand the flood buyout program after seeing an increase in the number of people wanting to apply. Horry County leaders submitted a request to the state’s Office of Resilience for an additional $1.65 million to expand the buyout program.
WRDW-TV
School ‘swatting’ prank spares Aiken County but sweeps S.C.
AIKEN, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an outbreak of hoax school threats that swept the state on Wednesday. While the hoaxes affected many districts, the largest South Carolina district in the CSRA – Aiken County Public Schools – was spared by the pranksters.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely add to your list and visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly tasty food.
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of South Carolina residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
kiss951.com
2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World
Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
Comments / 0