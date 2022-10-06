Read full article on original website
Related
How to uninstall OMEN Gaming Hub in Windows 11?
OMEN Gaming Hub is an HP program that usually comes pre-installed with most HP systems and can be used to optimize the PC for a better gaming experience. However, some users reported that they want to uninstall OMEN Gaming Hub from their Windows 11 computers. In this post, we are going to talk about the methods and see how to execute them.
How to enable the Draw with Touch feature in Word
The Draw with Touch feature is not available on your Word Draw tab by default; it must be enabled. The Draw with Touch feature allows Microsoft Office users to draw sketches with their fingers or use a stylus; it only can be used on a touch screen laptop. Users can use the Draw with Touch features to draw sketches without having to use the mouse, which can be sometimes difficult to make a sketch. In this tutorial, we will explain how to enable the Draw with Touch feature in Word.
Fix 0x8004E103 Microsoft Store error in Windows 11/10
The Microsoft Store is the one-stop shop for Windows users to download any of the apps that they need. The utility’s addition to the Windows package since Windows 8 has been nothing short of a revolution, but it also has a few shortcomings of its own in the form of errors and bugs. One such error is Error 0x8004E103 that users face while trying to download or update applications or just using the store generally using the app. Today, we will walk you through the steps you need to take to fix the Microsoft Store Error 0x8004E103.
How to create a Background with a Pencil Sketch effect in Word
Backgrounds are described as settings that are the furthest away from the viewer; it can be a picture, a scene, or a design. Have you ever thought to create a background in your word document that looks like an artistic pencil sketch? In this tutorial, we will explain the procedure of how to create a background with a pencil sketch effect in Word.
How to enable Full-Screen Widgets on Windows 11
The Widgets is a native feature of Windows 11 that helps to display content from your favorite services and apps on your desktop. There are small cards (called widgets) in the Widgets board or panel that shows you content from the selected services. You can also add and customize widgets anytime you want. And, when you click on the Widgets icon available on the taskbar, the Widgets board is opened with the default Half View mode. But, now you can expand Widgets to Full View mode also. So, those who want to enable full-screen Widgets on Windows 11 can follow the steps covered in this post.
Unity Web Player installed but not working in Chrome or Firefox
The Unity Web Player is a gaming platform that supports many popular games. It has been acknowledged by many leading media and is updated from time to time. However, many users say that the platform can be installed but doesn’t work. If you encounter the same problem, then please read through this article for the resolutions.
How to compress and trim Videos using HandBrake on Windows 11/10
HandBrake is an open-source video convertor and compressing tool that is built by volunteers around the world. It can work with any format of video. HandBrake comes with a lot of built-in presets to convert your video to any format. You can process any kind of multimedia files from DVD or BluRay sources to low-quality files like 3GP. In this guide, we show you how to compress and trim videos using HandBrake on Windows 11/10.
How to use Session Messenger app on Windows PC
There are many messengers available on the internet to chat and talk with people. Almost every messenger comes with encryption and requires a phone number or email account to create an account on it and start interacting with people. What if there is a messenger that does not require your phone number or email id to start using it? There is Session messenger that does not want any of your details. It lets you sign up on the platform and start using it. In this guide, we review Session messenger and show you how to use the Session messenger app on Windows PC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to add comments in a PowerPoint from the Web?
Microsoft 365 has offered the flexibility to work from anywhere and from any platform. The collaboration of different devices and platforms has turned out to be a blessing during the recent pandemic. It helped users manage their work, edit it and also enter review remarks, even though they were geographically separated. Read further to know how this feature works with PowerPoint. Learn how to add comments in a PowerPoint from the Web. Not only that, but you can also reply to the comments added to your presentation on the Web.
How to create and start a Custom Slide Show in PowerPoint
Slide Shows in PowerPoint show your presentation on a large screen to your audience; it enables you to move slides in the presentation back and forward to give the audience a better understanding of your information. A Custom slide shows only the slides you choose; this is a great way to shorten your presentation or customize it for a different audience. In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a custom slide show in PowerPoint.
How to remove Removable Storage Devices folder from desktop
Sometimes we see folders that are created on their own on our PC. They might be created by the programs we install or the tools we use. There is no need to panic unless they are created by the malware. There is a Removable Storage Device folder that is appearing suddenly on the desktop of some users. It does not harm but such a folder on a desktop is not a usual thing. You might have created a shortcut for the drive but not a removable storage devices folder. In this guide, we show you different ways to remove the removable storage devices folder from the desktop.
How to add an Extension button to the Firefox toolbar
From time to time, the folks at Mozilla release a new version of Firefox with one or more hidden features. Firefox now comes with the ability to add a dedicated Extensions menu button to the toolbar, one that is similar to that of Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. Now, this...
Error PBR30225 on Xbox while making payments
Xbox is one of the popular gaming platforms among gamers and their communities. You can play many games on Xbox for free as well as by paying. As Xbox is available for both PC as an app and as consoles, there is no dearth of its availability and new updates on it. New games, updates, and features are rolled out frequently to commit the gamers and other users to it. Some players are facing issues while making payments on Xbox. They see an error code with PBR30225 on Xbox while making payments. In this guide, we have a few solutions that can help you fix the issue and complete the payment.
Fix HandBrake not working or opening on Windows 11/10
HandBrake is a free-to-use and open-source video converter that you can use on Windows and Mac. It is used by millions of users around the world for its powerful video converting capabilities better than many paid video converters. Once you know how to use it, there is no going back. It is powerful and feature-rich to compress, trim and convert videos. As it is developed by volunteers around the world, its code is publicly available for verification. Some of the HandBrake users are facing issues on their PC. In this guide, we show you how to fix HandBrake not working or opening on Windows 11/10.
How to animate Bullet points one at a time in PowerPoint
Bullets are points that are added to a list or data to make it more organized. In Microsoft PowerPoint, users can add animation to these bullets to show the points one at a time. When it comes to the animation effects, PowerPoint can let you choose to click once for each bullet point or have points appear automatically after a short delay.
How to pin File Explorer to Taskbar in Windows 11
The File Explorer on Windows is, undoubtedly, one of the most valuable features on a PC and it gets better with every new version of the Windows OS. A drawback, however, with Windows 11, was the omission of Toolbar and as a result of that, pinning files and folders to the Taskbar isn’t as easy as it used to be. In this article, we will show you how you can pin File Explorer to the Taskbar in Windows 11.
Microsoft Edge Bar, Edge Sidebar and Edge Office Bar explained
In this post, we will explain the difference between the Edge Bar, Edge Sidebar, and Edge Office Bar, their features, and their usage in the Microsoft Edge browser on Windows 11. We will also show you how to turn them on or off. Microsoft is constantly trying to push users...
Oculus Assistant Service keeps stopping
A lot of users reported that they are unable to use the keypad of their Oculus device. When trying to do the same, they encounter Oculus Assistant Service keeps stopping pop-up. In this post, we are going to talk about them and see what you can do to resolve the issue and use the keypad without any hiccups.
How to disable Chrome Profile Selector on startup
Google makes sure to update its Chrome browser from time to time. Simultaneously, it introduces new features and modifies the existing ones. Lately, Chrome has introduced the Profile Selector window upon startup. This means you will be prompted to select your profile as soon as you start Google Chrome. Profile...
How to use the In-games FPS counter on Steam
Steam is one of the popular gaming platforms that are currently ruling the roost. You can use Steam to play games, discuss or chat with other games, and create games using Steamworks. The Steam library has nearly 30,000 games from AAA to indie. Steam is bettering its features with every update to give users the best possible experience. Have you ever wondered at what frame rate a game on Steam is running? Steam has an option to see the frame rate on screen while playing the game as an overlay. In this guide, we show you how to use the In-games FPS counter on Steam.
