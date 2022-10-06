Read full article on original website
How to add live webcam video to a PowerPoint presentation
There may come a time when you’re required to give a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation from a remote location. In this post, we will show you how to use your Webcam as a live Camera feed in PowerPoint. There is an easy way to accomplish this task in PowerPoint, and we are going to discuss how to get it done. Now, we are going to use a feature called Cameo. We can place the camera feed anywhere on the selected slide. Users can even size it to their liking among other things.
Fix 0x8004E103 Microsoft Store error in Windows 11/10
The Microsoft Store is the one-stop shop for Windows users to download any of the apps that they need. The utility’s addition to the Windows package since Windows 8 has been nothing short of a revolution, but it also has a few shortcomings of its own in the form of errors and bugs. One such error is Error 0x8004E103 that users face while trying to download or update applications or just using the store generally using the app. Today, we will walk you through the steps you need to take to fix the Microsoft Store Error 0x8004E103.
How to create and start a Custom Slide Show in PowerPoint
Slide Shows in PowerPoint show your presentation on a large screen to your audience; it enables you to move slides in the presentation back and forward to give the audience a better understanding of your information. A Custom slide shows only the slides you choose; this is a great way to shorten your presentation or customize it for a different audience. In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a custom slide show in PowerPoint.
How to customize Mouse Buttons, Pointer, Cursor on Windows 11/10
Windows 11 makes it possible for users to customize and personalize settings. With millions of users around the world with different preferences and personalities, some persons want to customize. Personalizing the mouse can be a great help in making you work more effectively. This article will show you how to customize your mouse on windows 11.
Kodi Buffering Issue on Windows PC [Fixed]
Do you keep experiencing buffering issues while streaming content in Kodi? Kodi is one of the best media players for Windows and other platforms. It enables you to watch your locally saved videos as well as stream online movies, TV shows, and videos on your PC. While it works well for the most part, many users have experienced the buffering issue when streaming videos online. As a result, the video gets stuck, leaving you unable to watch your favorite online content. Now, if you are one of the affected users, this post is specially curated for you.
Best free AI Image Generators
AI Image Generators are growing in popularity as artificial intelligence systems see a huge rise in overall improvement. As of late, we have seen AI being used to generate art that can compete pretty well with art created by professionals. If you want to see what AI can do where generating images is concerned, then free tools here will help. We should point out that while these programs are good, some do not hold a candle to others that are not free to use, but they do a commendable job, nonetheless.
How to create a Background with a Pencil Sketch effect in Word
Backgrounds are described as settings that are the furthest away from the viewer; it can be a picture, a scene, or a design. Have you ever thought to create a background in your word document that looks like an artistic pencil sketch? In this tutorial, we will explain the procedure of how to create a background with a pencil sketch effect in Word.
How to disable Chrome Profile Selector on startup
Google makes sure to update its Chrome browser from time to time. Simultaneously, it introduces new features and modifies the existing ones. Lately, Chrome has introduced the Profile Selector window upon startup. This means you will be prompted to select your profile as soon as you start Google Chrome. Profile...
Add-AppxPackage Deployment failed with HRESULT 0x80073CFF
If when you try to install/update an app from Microsoft Store using the Add-AppxPackage PowerShell cmdlet on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, and you get the output stating Add-AppxPackage Deployment failed with HRESULT 0x80073CFF, then this post is intended to help you with the most suitable solutions. This...
