Minneapolis, MN

Report: Albert Pujols plans on fulfilling notable Angels contract clause

Albert Pujols’ legendary MLB career came to an end Saturday night when the St. Louis Cardinals were knocked out of the playoffs. We were given a hint about the future Hall of Famer’s future plans shortly afterward, though. The contract Pujols signed with the Los Angeles Angels in...
MLB
The Chicago Cubs may have revealed their plans for Willson Contreras

The Chicago Cubs express interest in tendering a qualifying offer to pending free agent Willson Contreras. As speculated, the Chicago Cubs front office will tender catcher and soon-to-be free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, according to team president of Baseball operations, Jed Hoyer. Hoyer held his traditional end-of-season news...
CHICAGO, IL
Yankees GM Brian Cashman details Aaron Judge’s monster incoming contract

The New York Yankees might still be slim favorites to retain superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but there’s no doubt they will have to pay a premium for his services. Considering he’s the face of the franchise and has already carved out a section in Yankee Stadium in his honor, general manager Brian Cashman is between a rock and a hard place regarding negotiations.
BRONX, NY
Magic Johnson's Contract Breakdown: From $460,000 As A Rookie To A 25-Year And $25 Million Contract Extension

Often regarded as the greatest point guard of all time, Johnson would have flourished in today's league. With his career earnings set as one year’s worth of pay for some of the top players, Johnson would have been making well over $50 million a season. Instead, Johnson established a legacy that often puts him on the Mount Rushmore of basketball legends. When looking at his career contract breakdown, goes to show how far the NBA has come when it comes to playing its top players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Josh Mahura, Brett Leason, Jarred Tinordi among Monday NHL waiver claims

After the National Hockey League’s 32 teams collectively waived 64 players on Sunday, five of them were claimed by other member clubs on Monday afternoon. Here’s the full list of Monday's waiver transactions:. G Connor Ingram: Nashville Predators to Arizona Coyotes. D Josh Mahura: Anaheim Ducks to Florida...
NHL
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Patrick Kane, and Jakob Chychrun

Could the Boston Bruins be interested in Patrick Kane?. Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in trading for Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane at some point? Adding someone like Kane would give the Bruins two dynamic lines. The cost?. The Blackhawks might be interested...
BOSTON, MA
Ozzie Albies takes substantial step towards return

If the Braves can get past the Phillies, I think there’s an excellent chance Albies will be back for the NLCS, which would be a tremendous boost. He’s essentially missed the last four-plus months, but he’s still an upgrade over Orlando Arcia, and his mere clubhouse presence alone would bring loads of energy to the team. The Braves have managed his absence very well this season, but everything is better for this team when Albies is starting at second base.
MLB
Adam Wainwright Comments On His Cardinals Future

It was a somber scene in the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse on Saturday night after their 2-0 season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Not only was the season over, but so too were the legendary careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. As the Cards said goodbye to the two...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Justin Fields makes second wild comment on NFL game speed

Does Justin Fields know how to survive the NFL game better now?. Headlines from the Chicago Bears 2021 preseason were quick to make note of then-rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ comments about NFL game speed. Following Field’s first-ever preseason game, he told reporters the speed was slow. It was an odd comment coming from a rookie player. Usually, players need time to adjust to the fast pace of the NFL compared to college.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."

LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the best players in NBA history. For many, he's hands down the best, and there are a plethora of reasons behind it. When James was drafted into the NBA, he was shouldered with a lot of expectations from basketball fans around the globe.
NBA
Star closer Edwin Diaz sends message to Mets about free agency

Edwin Diaz is scheduled to become a free agent following one of the best seasons of his career, and the right-hander sent a clear message to the New York Mets after they were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday night. Diaz pitched one inning in the Mets’ 6-0 loss to...
QUEENS, NY
Mets embarrassed themselves with Edwin Diaz trumpets move

Not only did the New York Mets lose to the San Diego Padres in their NL Wild Card Series, but they embarrassed themselves in the Game 3 loss on Sunday night. The Mets were shutout 6-0 and got just one hit in the game. Though they were facing an ace in Joe Musgrove, you expect a lot more from a multi-million dollar offense. The Mets even resorted to trying to rattle Musgrove with a substance check that didn’t pay off.
QUEENS, NY
Yankees’ Aaron Boone releases playoff starting rotation ahead of ALDS

The New York Yankees have finalized their starting rotation for the ALDS and likely the postseason in general. Manager Aaron Boone spoke on Saturday afternoon, offering insight into their strategy but still doesn’t have an answer for who will pitch Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
Yankees get some good news on Giancarlo Stanton, opening up DH spot

The only thing that would make the New York Yankees outfield even more potent than it already is is the potential return of Giancarlo Stanton as a defender, let alone a dangerous slugger in the batting order. Stanton had been struggling considerably toward the end of the 2022 regular season,...
BRONX, NY
Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade

It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
2022-23 Top 10 Boston Bruins Prospects

The Boston Bruins have been a Stanley Cup contending team for a long time. The organization won the Cup in 2011 with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand as the remaining core players. To maintain that competitive status the cost has been trading draft picks and prospects. The Bruins have had...
BOSTON, MA
Dodgers reliever Craig Kimbrel not listed on NLDS roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider: Aroldis Chapman's career with Yankees 'is over'

Manager Aaron Boone said that Chapman had no valid excuse for missing the workout, so the team decided to move forward without him for the group's upcoming ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he was disappointed but not surprised by the player's decision to skip...
BRONX, NY

