Saratoga Springs, NY

Weekend plans: High school football and fall festival among top picks

By Indiana Nash, Adam Shinder
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dOBZ_0iP8A5rh00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Yaddo in Saratoga Springs, pictured on May 24, is holding ghost tours this month. 

WEEKEND PLANS There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theater, games or festivals.

If you’re in need of a few ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up a few of the best bets from around the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

High school football matchups

Week 5 of the Section II football season features some of the season’s most intriguing matchups, with two standing out in particular.

Friday, the two remaining undefeated teams in Class AA meet up as Shenendehowa hosts Christian Brothers Academy at 7 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s area championship game, won by CBA. Tickets for the game at Brent T. Steuerwald Stadium in Clifton Park can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/NY13841.

Saturday, it’s a Class A matchup in the spotlight as undefeated Amsterdam visits defending Section II champion Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake at 1:30 p.m. in the Spartans’ homecoming game.

Global flavors on tap

Saratoga International Flavorfeast is set to return on Saturday after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., select restaurants around the Spa City will offer up samples of dishes from a mix of cultures and traditions, including French, Japanese, Italian and others. The dishes range from sweet to savory, with some eateries offering churros or cotton candy and others serving tamales or gnocchi bolognese.

More than a dozen restaurants are participating and samples are $1. For the list of restaurants and dishes, visit saratogaflavorfeast.com.

Car, craft shows and more

Maple Ski Ridge Fall Festival is back on Saturday with music, food, hay rides and a craft show. The festival will also include a tractor show, scenic chair lifts and a classic car show. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Maple Ski Ridge in Rotterdam and while entry is free, parking is $5. The event helps to raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady. For more visit mapleskiridge.com.

Gloversville Fall Fest

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Gloversville will host its annual Fall Fest at Trail Station Park with pumpkin painting, bounce houses, sack races, three-legged races, and hula hoop contests.

There will also be a large vendor fair, featuring 54 vendors, including food trucks and other businesses.

At 2 p.m. JAK The Visual Deception Artist will perform stunts and illusions in the premiere of his new show entitled “Reanimated.” Then, at 3:30 p.m. there will be a trick-or-treating event and costume contest near the Railcar for children in attendance. Costume Contest winners will be announced at the Gazebo shortly after.

Ghost tours at Yaddo

The statues and shadowy woods around Yaddo in Saratoga Springs naturally bring the supernatural to mind, so it seems fitting that the Yaddo Garden Association is bringing back its Ghost Tours, which explore the history and lore surrounding the property.

Tours are offered from 4-5 p.m. every Friday and Sunday in October (excluding Oct. 7). Tickets are $10 per person (cash or check only). Attendees can meet at the parking lot entrance to the garden. For more information visit yaddo.org.

