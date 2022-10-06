Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
12-Year-Old Bicyclist Collides with Car in Lakeview
A 12-year-old bicyclist was injured after colliding with a car in Lakeview Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to Grant Street Northwest and Ephrata Avenue Northwest in Lakeview. The child was riding their bike south on Ephrata Avenue when they failed to stop at a...
ifiberone.com
Body recovered from the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam
ROCK ISLAND — A body was recovered recovered Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The man’s body was pulled from the river and is in the care of the Chelan County Coroner’s Office to make identification and determine a cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.
Teen And Adult Driver Both Cited in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash
Often in motor vehicle accidents, one party ends up with a citation. But not the case here, and their age spread was unusual. A juvenile driver slammed by a motorcycle near Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff's Department's Motor Vehicle Unit responded to a crash on Wednesday on the northwest...
Pedestrian hit after running onto Interstate 182 in the Tri-Cities in the dark
The Pasco driver is not expected to charged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam
A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
kpq.com
Car Hits Power Pole, Resulting in 100 Acre Fire Near Rocky Reach Dam
A car hit a power line, resulting in a 100-acre fire south of the Rocky Reach Dam Saturday morning. During the early morning, a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a power line. The collision erupted in flames, with the fire quickly spreading into nearby dry brush. Two...
kpq.com
One Teen Dead and Another Seriously Injured During Othello Shooting
The Othello Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one teen dead and another seriously injured in Othello Thursday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Othello police officers responded to reports of gunfire on the intersection of Sylvan and Rose Drives. Officers found two 16-year-old girls shot inside a white SUV....
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On SR 17 (Grant County, WA)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash on State Route 17 west of Warden in Grant County that injured four people. According to the deputies, a 2001 Chevy Silverado Pickup driven by Steven Booth, 57, of Warden, was just ahead of a 2008 Subaru Outback. The Outback was occupied by Stephen Fuchs, 67, and Mathew Bobbitt, 41.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ncwlife.com
Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault
WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
46-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benton County (Benton County, WA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Benton County on Sunday morning. The officials stated that a 46-year-old woman was traveling on Interstate 82 at milepost 79 near Prosser when her car struck the guardrail and spun out into the eastbound lanes. The crash was reported...
nbcrightnow.com
Othello police investigating homicide
OTHELLO, Wash.- Around 11:30 p.m. on October, 6, Othello Police were dispatched to reports of gunshots at the intersection of Sylvan Drive and Rose Drive. Officers arrived to find a white SUV crashed into an apartment building. According to the Othello Police, they also found two female gunshot victims. One...
ifiberone.com
Four people injured in wreck Tuesday afternoon on SR 17 near Warden
WARDEN — Four people were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon wreck on state Route 17 west of Warden. Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, a 27-year-year-old Othello man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17 when he reportedly collided with the back of a 2008 Subaru Outback as the driver had slowed for traffic, according to the Washington State patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
Two Suspects Charged After Allegedly Pepper-Spraying Four People
Two men were charged with robbery and assault after allegedly pepper spraying four people in East Wenatchee on Sep. 23. Around 3 a.m., suspects Zane Grissom and Kurtis Ickes allegedly broke into an apartment in East Wenatchee. East Wenatchee Police Sergeant Karsten Garcia says Grissom had a history with one...
Connell men wanted for suspected role in burglaries across Othello
RITZVILLE, Wash. — A group of men suspected in a string of burglaries and associated crimes across Adams County has been identified thanks to support from community members and the Connell Police Department. According to a social media alert from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the men pictured above...
kpq.com
Oldstation Off-ramp Closure Delayed for One Week
The northbound exit from Highway 285 to Olds Station will be open for an additional week before closing on Oct. 17. Near Oct. 10, Chelan County PUD will post a sign before the Wenatchee River Bridge reminding motorists of upcoming construction in that area. Road work in that area is...
Moses Lake farm donates 8,000 pumpkins to local students and non-profits
SPOKANE, Wash. — The leaves are starting to change colors, the weather is cooling down and it is starting to feel like fall. Even before fall started, a Moses Lake farmer and his family grew 8,000 pumpkins to donate to local students and non-profits in Spokane. The Great Pumpkinfest...
Moses Lake police tap into community funds to aid struggling woman
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Simple acts of kindness can completely transform the outlook of people in need. This was the case in a recent situation when Moses Lake police officers made contact with a woman who simply needed a nudge in her pursuit of a brighter tomorrow. As detained...
kpq.com
Heavy Smoke To Linger Through October In Wenatchee Valley
The Wenatchee Valley continues to experience heavy smoke well into October. Air Quality is reaching the Unhealthy to Hazardous level daily. Susan Woodard with the Washington Department of Ecology says the current pattern is highly unusual, but not completely unprecedented in Wenatchee. "In 2012, smoke persisted until the second week...
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park” Already Having Positive Impact on Homeless Issue
The City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park,” which opened at the end of September to assist the area’s homeless population, has proven to be a successful solution to a difficult problem thus far. The park, which is located at 1450 South Wenatchee Avenue next to the Wenatchee...
Comments / 0