ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

12-Year-Old Bicyclist Collides with Car in Lakeview

A 12-year-old bicyclist was injured after colliding with a car in Lakeview Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to Grant Street Northwest and Ephrata Avenue Northwest in Lakeview. The child was riding their bike south on Ephrata Avenue when they failed to stop at a...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Body recovered from the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam

ROCK ISLAND — A body was recovered recovered Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The man’s body was pulled from the river and is in the care of the Chelan County Coroner’s Office to make identification and determine a cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
Grant County, WA
Accidents
Moses Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
Ephrata, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Ephrata, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Ephrata, WA
Accidents
Grant County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Moses Lake, WA
ncwlife.com

Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam

A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

One Teen Dead and Another Seriously Injured During Othello Shooting

The Othello Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one teen dead and another seriously injured in Othello Thursday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Othello police officers responded to reports of gunfire on the intersection of Sylvan and Rose Drives. Officers found two 16-year-old girls shot inside a white SUV....
OTHELLO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Road E Northeast#Grant County Sheriff#Samaritan Hospital
ncwlife.com

Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault

WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Othello police investigating homicide

OTHELLO, Wash.- Around 11:30 p.m. on October, 6, Othello Police were dispatched to reports of gunshots at the intersection of Sylvan Drive and Rose Drive. Officers arrived to find a white SUV crashed into an apartment building. According to the Othello Police, they also found two female gunshot victims. One...
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

Four people injured in wreck Tuesday afternoon on SR 17 near Warden

WARDEN — Four people were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon wreck on state Route 17 west of Warden. Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, a 27-year-year-old Othello man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17 when he reportedly collided with the back of a 2008 Subaru Outback as the driver had slowed for traffic, according to the Washington State patrol.
WARDEN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
kpq.com

Two Suspects Charged After Allegedly Pepper-Spraying Four People

Two men were charged with robbery and assault after allegedly pepper spraying four people in East Wenatchee on Sep. 23. Around 3 a.m., suspects Zane Grissom and Kurtis Ickes allegedly broke into an apartment in East Wenatchee. East Wenatchee Police Sergeant Karsten Garcia says Grissom had a history with one...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Oldstation Off-ramp Closure Delayed for One Week

The northbound exit from Highway 285 to Olds Station will be open for an additional week before closing on Oct. 17. Near Oct. 10, Chelan County PUD will post a sign before the Wenatchee River Bridge reminding motorists of upcoming construction in that area. Road work in that area is...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Heavy Smoke To Linger Through October In Wenatchee Valley

The Wenatchee Valley continues to experience heavy smoke well into October. Air Quality is reaching the Unhealthy to Hazardous level daily. Susan Woodard with the Washington Department of Ecology says the current pattern is highly unusual, but not completely unprecedented in Wenatchee. "In 2012, smoke persisted until the second week...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy