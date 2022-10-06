Read full article on original website
Jayden Thomas Confident & Ready to Ascend in Notre Dame Offense
The slot fade has been a route Notre Dame has frequently used this year with multiple receivers. Jayden Thomas got his turn on Saturday and responded with the catch of the weekend as he hooked with Drew Pyne for a 30-yard touchdown. The catch was impressive, but the mentality Thomas...
The Back Corner Fade
Note: Mike Kane is an IrishSportsDaily.com customer and Notre Dame fan writing a weekly column about the lighter side of college football. I’m sure many of you remember some of the great Lou Holtz quotes from over the years. Lord knows he had plenty of them, but one of my favorites was: “Men, this game doesn’t have to be close.” I had that feeling last Saturday evening as the Irish rope-a-doped their way out of Las Vegas with a 28-20 win over BYU. ND was clearly the superior team on both sides of the ball but found ways to keep the Cougars in the game much longer than need be. That all being said….
Ignoring the Hype: How Notre Dame RT Fisher Stays Grounded Amid High Expectations
Fans and media members alike anointed Blake Fisher Notre Dame’s next great offensive lineman prior to the season. At right tackle, he dwarfs defenders due to his 6-foot-6, 327-pound frame and then punishes them thanks to nimble feet and a nasty competitive streak. How could he not be the...
Video | Notre Dame's Shamrock Series Light Show in Las Vegas
Did you miss Notre Dame's fourth quarter light show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas? We have you covered. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!.
Notre Dame CB Christian Gray Excited To Return To South Bend
Christian Gray wanted to be in Las Vegas for this past weekend for Notre Dame’s win over BYU in its Shamrock Series Game, but instead the 2023 Irish cornerback commit will be back on campus for the Stanford game. Gray will be joined some fellow St. Louis targets...
Hit & Hustle | Quick Thoughts on Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne
ISD's Greg Flammang shares a few thoughts on Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne following his performance against BYU. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!.
Notre Dame Looks to Limit Big Plays While Rotating in Young, Talented Defenders
Major defensive lapses hindered Notre Dame's chance at blowout victories in each of its last two games. The Irish defeated North Carolina by 13 points but still gave up three pass plays of 40 yards or more. Each either resulted in a touchdown or led to six Tar Heel points moments later.
