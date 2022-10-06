ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Jayden Thomas Confident & Ready to Ascend in Notre Dame Offense

The slot fade has been a route Notre Dame has frequently used this year with multiple receivers. Jayden Thomas got his turn on Saturday and responded with the catch of the weekend as he hooked with Drew Pyne for a 30-yard touchdown. The catch was impressive, but the mentality Thomas...
The Back Corner Fade

Note: Mike Kane is an IrishSportsDaily.com customer and Notre Dame fan writing a weekly column about the lighter side of college football. I’m sure many of you remember some of the great Lou Holtz quotes from over the years. Lord knows he had plenty of them, but one of my favorites was: “Men, this game doesn’t have to be close.” I had that feeling last Saturday evening as the Irish rope-a-doped their way out of Las Vegas with a 28-20 win over BYU. ND was clearly the superior team on both sides of the ball but found ways to keep the Cougars in the game much longer than need be. That all being said….
Video | Notre Dame's Shamrock Series Light Show in Las Vegas

Did you miss Notre Dame's fourth quarter light show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas? We have you covered. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!. ESQ, founded by lawyer turned entrepreneur and ND alum Ge Wang, creates handmade custom clothing for some of Notre Dame’s most famous alumni, including Marcus Freeman. Using the best fabrics from around the world, ESQ curates exclusive suits, sport coats, tuxedos and shirting options for every occasion.
Sports
Notre Dame CB Christian Gray Excited To Return To South Bend

Christian Gray‍ wanted to be in Las Vegas for this past weekend for Notre Dame’s win over BYU in its Shamrock Series Game, but instead the 2023 Irish cornerback commit will be back on campus for the Stanford game. Gray will be joined some fellow St. Louis targets...
Hit & Hustle | Quick Thoughts on Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne

ISD's Greg Flammang shares a few thoughts on Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne following his performance against BYU. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!. ESQ, founded by lawyer turned entrepreneur and ND alum Ge Wang, creates handmade custom clothing for some of Notre Dame’s most famous alumni, including Marcus Freeman. Using the best fabrics from around the world, ESQ curates exclusive suits, sport coats, tuxedos and shirting options for every occasion.
