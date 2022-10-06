ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Mens Journal

10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway

Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
TRAVEL
msn.com

Ranked: America's best beaches

Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
TRAVEL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

These 4 luxurious Arizona spa resorts were named among the best in the US

Arizona has no shortage of spa resorts for people looking for a relaxing escape. Some of these destinations just received national recognition among the nation's best. Conde Nast Traveler released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards results, compiled based on readers' favorite travel experiences. It recognized four Arizona spa resorts - two in Tucson, one in Sedona and one in Carefree - among its list of the 19 best destination spas in the U.S.
ARIZONA STATE
TheStreet

A Picturesque Italian Region Will Cover Your Ticket To Go There

Already one of the most-visited countries in the world, Italy has never eased up on promoting its various regions to new visitors and residents. As one of the first European countries to get hit with the covid outbreak in March 2020, the country has been working hard to revive a tourism industry that on most given years accounts for between 10% to 15% of the country's GDP.
TRAVEL
MindBodyGreen

Ecotourism In Costa Rica: A Complete Guide With Hotels, Tips & More

Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. Where to stay. What to do. What to eat. What...
TRAVEL
htrends.com

Luxury Travelers: A Profile from Destination Analysts

Every quarter as part of our ongoing The State of the American Traveler study, we take a deeper dive into topics and trends of critical importance to the travel, tourism and hospitality industry, in collaboration with our friends at Miles Partnership. For our Fall 2022 Segments Edition, we looked at trending traveler profiles from The State of the American Traveler’s extensive database—including Adventurers, Wellness-Seekers, Gen Z, Visiting Friends & Relatives, and Luxury-oriented travelers. Since the latter is of particular interest to many right now, following is a summary of the latest travel behaviors and psychographics.
TRAVEL
drifttravel.com

Charting New Waters for Female Sailors in Los Cabos

In the popular tourist destination of Los Cabos – the gem of the scenic Baja Peninsula – sailing has long been one of the most popular activities for visitors and locals alike. The teeming azure waters off Los Cabos are well suited to hosting both pleasure cruises and more adventurous snorkel and diving tours, boasting incredible biodiversity and stunning geological formations. For centuries, men have dominated the sailing profession in Los Cabos…but Karen Zaragoza is doing her part to change that.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
msn.com

Mexico deal alert: fly to Puerto Vallarta for as low as $220 round-trip

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. While many travelers are always on the lookout for great deals to Cancun, Mexico, the country has plenty of other great destinations full of luxurious resorts and beach access. One such place is Puerto Vallarta on Mexico’s west coast. And right now, you can find some great deals from a handful of U.S. cities that could bolster your fall calendar or allow you to escape to a warmer climate for a few days during the cold winter months.
TRAVEL

