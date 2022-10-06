With the holidays on the horizon, now is the perfect time to start planning your early shopping and gifting, whether you're on the hunt for gifts for bakers, a new kitchen tool for the chef in your life, or an advent calendar to mark the countdown to the holidays. For people who love a good beverage, these boozy advent calendars will add a touch of festive drinking to the days leading up to the holidays and make for a fun holiday gift. Our best overall pick from The Spirit Co. includes an assortment of top-tier spirits, but we also included picks for wine lovers, craft beer lovers, and everyone else on your list.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO