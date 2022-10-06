Many homes in the Evansville area have elaborate Halloween decorations for you to enjoy, and there's a map that will show you exactly where they are. Happy October! It's officially Halloween season, and many in the area couldn't be more excited. For some people, Halloween is like Christmas. They will go all out decorating their home with light shows, spooky decorations, and some even host haunted houses. My friend Jody lives in Greenville, Kentucky, and each year he puts out a massive display of Halloween blow molds and more. His house is one that everyone in the area loves to drive by each year. My girlfriend is one of those people too. Our house is decorated for Halloween inside and out. We have a giant 10-foot-tall skeleton, among other things, in our yard that people stop and take photos of...and she still plans on adding more to our decor. There are folks like Jody and my girlfriend all over the Evansville area that spend a lot of time and effort making sure their homes are creepy and unforgettable. However, unless you passed by them all of the time, you would never know about some of these homes.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO