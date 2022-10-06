Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro
My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
Families enjoy beautiful day at Cates Farm
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Although many people of the Tri-State were at the Fall Festival for its last day, many other families decided to start their weekend off and enjoy the beautiful day on the other side of the river. Cates Farm in Henderson County is home to many fun activities, including pumpkin picking, […]
Avoiding Cavities? You Can Support Wesselman Woods This Halloween and Give Out Passes Instead
Wesselman Woods has a special Halloween treat fundraiser going on. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. You can support Wesselman Woods this October with their Halloween pass fundraiser.
Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State
The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Devoted Foodies Miss These Owensboro, Kentucky Restaurants The Most
There are so many great restaurants in Owensboro, but recently we wanted to know which restaurants from the past you miss the most. There were two great choices battling for the number one spot. Here are the Top 15 results based on your suggestions. I miss Waffle House! - John...
Five Cool Photos of a Spooky Black Cat in the Clouds Over Owensboro, KY
This may be the coolest cloud I have ever seen in my life. I saw it yesterday afternoon when I was playing tennis with my friend Jim over at Center Court here in Owensboro. It was about 4:30pm. Jim and I had been playing tennis for about an hour, but were determined to keep hitting. I was about to feed another ball into the court when I looked off to my right, just above His Father's House Church on Bittel Road over by the airport, and noticed what looked like a cat in the clouds.
Indiana ‘Parody Principal’ Returns with Green Day Parody Celebrating Fall Break [WATCH]
One of the most unique principals you'll ever see is Evansville Christian School principal, Mike Allen, a.k.a. "The Parody Principal." While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page and his personal YouTube channel over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week to officially send his students and faculty off to Fall Break.
Evansville Funeral Home Opens Free Cremation Garden Where You Can Bury Your Loved One’s Ashes
If you aren't sure what to do with your loved one's ashes, one Evansville funeral home offers a free burial for them. A Tragic Story Inspires Local Funeral Home To Help. Recently a story garnered national attention after a man's car was stolen with his father's cremated remains inside. According to TheNewsTribune.com, a man in Washington had his car stolen last month, the car can be replaced, but what can't be are the two boxed that contained the cremated remains of the car owner's father. Tim Farrell's father passed away in February, and Tim had his father's remains in the car because he was waiting for the right place to stop and spread his dad's ashes. Unfortunately, Tim didn't get to do that as his car with his father's remains was stolen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
Celebrate Feed Evansville’s World Food Day 2022 – Free Family Fun Event and Food Drive
A Food Desert an area in where it's difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food. Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods. That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years. Now, we have an amazing new way to help get fresh food to our underserved areas in Evansville.
10 Uniquely Stunning Wedding Venues in the Southern IN & Western KY Area
While spring is a busy wedding season, so is autumn. The weather is often a bit milder in the equinox months and makes for great outdoor ceremonies. While some couples may prefer winter or summer, there are plenty of options for both indoor and outdoor weddings, year-round on my list.
Funky Food Games Indiana Fall Festival Food Challenge Is Bone Dry [VIDEO]
M & M's melt in your mouth, not in your hand. We are all familiar with that slogan, right? Well, the same cannot be said for cotton candy. Believe me, I found out the hard way. Fall Festival Day #3. FuNkY FoOd GaMeS Puppy Chow Chow / Cotton Candy Stuff...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
visitowensboro.com
Travel to Owensboro to Catch Jake Owen Concert
What better way to kick off the holiday season than with a country music concert from one of the biggest names in the game?!. Country music star Jake Owen will perform live at the Owensboro Sportscenter on November 10, with special guests Travis Denning and Mackenzie Carpenter singing along with him.
Five Ingredients You Probably Wouldn’t Put In Chili, But Kentuckians Do
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
Where to Find the Best Spine-Chilling Halloween Homes in the Evansville Area [MAP]
Many homes in the Evansville area have elaborate Halloween decorations for you to enjoy, and there's a map that will show you exactly where they are. Happy October! It's officially Halloween season, and many in the area couldn't be more excited. For some people, Halloween is like Christmas. They will go all out decorating their home with light shows, spooky decorations, and some even host haunted houses. My friend Jody lives in Greenville, Kentucky, and each year he puts out a massive display of Halloween blow molds and more. His house is one that everyone in the area loves to drive by each year. My girlfriend is one of those people too. Our house is decorated for Halloween inside and out. We have a giant 10-foot-tall skeleton, among other things, in our yard that people stop and take photos of...and she still plans on adding more to our decor. There are folks like Jody and my girlfriend all over the Evansville area that spend a lot of time and effort making sure their homes are creepy and unforgettable. However, unless you passed by them all of the time, you would never know about some of these homes.
Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
Dramatic Video Captured by Indiana Train Depot: Watch Car Miss Train by Seconds
Growing up in Princeton, Indiana, the sound of trains rumbling through the town are something you kind of get used to. Well, most people do anyway. I developed a solid fear of not breaking railroad track laws at a very early age. Train Safety 101. My aunt Lisa (Bless her...
Jim’s Famous Pulled Pork BBQ Leaves Behind a Tasty Legacy At Evansville’s Fall Festival
Who is Jim, and what makes his BBQ so special? Well, I'd love to tell you. For the past 2+ decades down at the Fall Festival, every year sits a bright red booth in front of Old National Bank. This booth is a fundraising opportunity for St. Pauls's Episcopal Church in Evansville. The booth is usually number 30, and it has signs all over it boasting that it serves "Jim's Famous Pulled Pork Sandwich." So who is Jim, and what makes his BBQ pulled pork so special?
KISS 106
Evansville IN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0