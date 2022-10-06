ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralls County, MO

Ralls County woman now living in Alabama admits to embezzling $1.2 million from employer, faces 30 years in prison

By Muddy River News
muddyrivernews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Eufaula, AL
City
St. Louis, MO
Ralls County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Alaska State
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Ralls County, MO
City
Perry, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Second-degree murder charges filed against two people in connection to Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two people are facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Four people have taken into custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Warrants were issued Monday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County, charging Tiara T. Bonner, 26, of Hannibal, and Jason D. Anderson, 24, of Hannibal.
HANNIBAL, MO
westviewnews.org

Misery in Missouri

A 12-Year-Old Reporter Speaks Out on Corporal Punishment in Public Schools. It is well known among my friends, family, and readership that I have beenam on a mission to stop corporal punishment in public schools. So, it was no surprise when a relevant article in the Wall Street Journal hit the news, that they all sent it to me. It has come to my attention that Cassville County School District in Missouri, has recently made this topic come to light by sending forms home to parents asking for permission to beat their children. I am working on a letter to the Missouri governor concerning corporal punishment, though to my understanding it is not Governor Mike Parson who did this, it is the school district and I will do everything in my power to bring the importance of changing this old law to the governor’s attention. Hopefully he can make this practice illegal in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fbi#Sentencing#Louis#Saints Avenue Bank#Nissan Murano#Toyota#Caterpillar
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal man dies following assault outside Rumors Bar and Grill; HPD looking for multiple suspects

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Police are now classifying the early Sunday morning assault outside of Rumors Bar and Grill as second-degree murder. Police responded around 1:50 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North Main for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim, Dusty Wilson of Hannibal, with serious injuries. Wilson was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center where he died from his injuries.
HANNIBAL, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 9, 2022

Marilyn Eidson (82) 2675 N. 1650th Ave Clayton, IL for improper driving at 30th and Whewell. PTC. 182. Darren Jones (22) 2108 Seale Rd Phenix City, AL for disobeying a stop sign at 9th and Chestnut. NTA. 109. Paul A Hendrian (46) of Quincy, arrested for FTA No Lamp at...
CLAYTON, IL
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy