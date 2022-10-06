Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
No. 2 Virginia Set To Host Syracuse Sunday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-2-1, 3-2-0 ACC) continues ACC play at home on Sunday (Oct. 9), hosting Syracuse (8-5-0, 1-4-0 ACC) in a 2 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. Sunday’s contest against Syracuse will be streamed...
virginiasports.com
No. 2 Virginia Draws With Syracuse 2-2
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of freshmen got into the scoring column for the Cavaliers on Sunday (Oct. 9) but the teams walked away with a draw as No.2 Virginia (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC) played Syracuse (8-5-1, 1-4-1 ACC) to a 2-2 result at Klöckner Stadium. Freshman Maggie Cagle...
virginiasports.com
No. 6 Virginia Downs Miami 2-1 to Stay Perfect at Home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia field hockey team (9-3) picked up a 2-1 victory against Miami University (7-6) on Sunday (Oct. 9) at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia is now 7-0 in home games this season and has won their last six contests. HOW IT HAPPENED.
virginiasports.com
No. 6 Virginia Hosts Miami University on Homecomings Weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia field hockey team (8-3) closes out the weekend by hosting Miami University (7-3) on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. at Turf Field. The match will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACCN.
virginiasports.com
UVA Falls to Louisville 34-17
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia was unable to pick up its first conference win on Saturday as it fell 34-17 to Louisville at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers scored the first 10 points of the contest in the first quarter but were held scoreless in the second and fourth quarters. QB Brennan Armstrong threw for 313 yards with one rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown. UVA managed just six yards rushing, while the Cardinals ran for 198 yards and threw for 475.
