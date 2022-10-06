CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia was unable to pick up its first conference win on Saturday as it fell 34-17 to Louisville at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers scored the first 10 points of the contest in the first quarter but were held scoreless in the second and fourth quarters. QB Brennan Armstrong threw for 313 yards with one rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown. UVA managed just six yards rushing, while the Cardinals ran for 198 yards and threw for 475.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO