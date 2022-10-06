UVALDE, Texas (TND/WOAI) — Uvalde schools superintendent Hal Harrell announced on Sunday that he will be retiring. "My decision to retire has not been made lightly and was made after much prayer and discernment," he said in a Facebook post Sunday that was made by wife Donna Goates Harrell. "My wife and I love you all and this community that we both grew up in, therefore this decision was a difficult one for us. I have been blessed to work among amazing educators and staff who believe in education for more than 30 years, which have all been in our beautiful community."

UVALDE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO