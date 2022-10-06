Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
brownbears.com
Gogo Peters equalizes late, but men’s soccer falls to #22 Cornell
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Jamin Gogo Peters scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season to tie the game late in the second half, but No. 22 Cornell took the lead back with just 17 seconds remaining as Brown men's soccer fell to the Big Red 2-1 Saturday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field.
brownbears.com
Women's soccer earns dominant win over Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Brown women's soccer team dominated Princeton in a 6-1 win Saturday in New Jersey. The Bears' offense exploded as five different players scored a goal. It was the first time Brown scored six goals in a game since Oct. 30, 2018 in a 6-0 victory over Delaware State.
brownbears.com
Field Hockey Returns to Conference Play to Host Columbia Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (8-2, 1-1 Ivy League) return to conference play to host the Columbia Lions (2-7, 0-2 Ivy League) on Saturday (Oct. 8) at Goldberger Family Field. The Bears play just a single game over a weekend for the first time this season. Saturday's game...
brownbears.com
Men's soccer to host #22 Cornell
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will host No. 22 Cornell this Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Bears will be looking to pick up their first Ivy victory of the season after tying Columbia in their conference opener. Cornell opened Ivy play with a 3-2 home victory over Harvard.
brownbears.com
Women's soccer heads to Princeton Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will head to Princeton this Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. to continue Ivy League action. The Bears are the only Ivy team to open the conference season 2-0. The Tigers on the other hand, dropped their opening game to Yale before taking down Dartmouth last week.
brownbears.com
Volleyball wins fourth-straight after sweep at Harvard
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Brown volleyball earned its fourth-straight win with a 3-0 victory at Harvard on Saturday. The Bears matched a season-high with 11 service aces in the win. Brown (8-6, 4-1 Ivy) cruised to the win beating Harvard (2-11, 1-4 Ivy) 25-22, 25-12, 25-18. The Bears finished the...
brownbears.com
Bears use balanced attack to beat Dartmouth in four sets
HANOVER, N.H. – Brown volleyball used a balanced attack to take down Dartmouth, 3-1 on Friday nigh. The Bears dropped the first set before winning the next three in the win over the Big Green. Brown (7-6, 3-1 Ivy) had four players reach double-figure kills for the second time...
brownbears.com
Men's Crew Opens Fall Season with Strong Performance at Head of the Housatonic
SHELTON, Conn. – Brown men's crew opened the fall slate with five crews competing at the Head of the Housatonic at Indian Well State Park. Brown had five eights competing in the Collegiate Men division in a field of 19 crews from Brown (5), Northeastern (4), Trinity (1), and Yale (9).
brownbears.com
Softball hires Mark Correia as assistant coach
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown softball head coach Kate Wheeler has announced the hiring of Mark Correia as an assistant coach. Correia joins the Bears after having spent the last four seasons at Eastern Connecticut State. Correia served as the assistant and hitting coach for Eastern Connecticut and during his...
brownbears.com
Men's tennis opens season at ITA Regionals
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's tennis team will open its season at the ITA Regionals hosted by Army this weekend, running from Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9. Brown boasts a deep, young squad, with eight underclassmen on their thirteen-man roster. "It's a great opportunity for us...
brownbears.com
Equestrian begins season with a fourth-place finish at URI Show
ASHAWAY, R.I. – The Brown equestrian team got its season started with a fourth-place finish at the URI Show at Hunter Ridge. The Bears finished the show with 19 points. Sophia Ekstrand finished tied for the team-lead with six points on the day. Ekstrand earned three-points in both the Open Flat and Open Fences, with fourth-place finishes in both events.
brownbears.com
From the Tennis Court to the Gridiron: Zach Targoff’s Unusual Path to College Football
The path to being a collegiate student-athlete usually follows a similar path for most. Starting to play a certain sport at a young age, becoming a star on their high school’s varsity team, club/travel ball, and ultimately making a decision on where to go to school after receiving several offers has become a common theme for today’s Division I student-athletes.
brownbears.com
Women’s XC Takes Fifth, Men Place Seventh at NEICAAA Championships
BOSTON, Mass. – The Brown women's cross country team took home fifth place out of 18, while the men finished seventh out of 20 at the 2022 New England Championships at Franklin Park in Boston on Saturday afternoon. The women's team finished fifth out of the 12 Division I...
brownbears.com
Cross Country Heads to Boston for Saturday’s New England Championships
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown cross country programs will return to Boston's Franklin Park on Saturday afternoon to compete in the annual NEICAAA Championships. The meet will consist of four races, beginning with the women's 5K sub-varsity race at noon, followed by the women's varsity race at 12:45 p.m. The men's 8K varsity race will commence at 1:30 followed by the sub-varsity race at 2:15. Live results will be available courtesy of Millennium Timing.
brownbears.com
Brown Bears Podcast: Mike Martin '04, Men's Basketball
This week's Brown Bears Podcast features head men's basketball coach Mike Martin '04. The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today's Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click.
brownbears.com
Brown University Athletics
Clock BRWN Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score PRIN Score Play. 01:08 Shot by BRWN Raphino, Brittany, bottom center, saved by Gantman, Ella. 02:25 Corner kick [02:25]. 03:09 Foul on Seelenfreund, Ava. 05:33 Shot by BRWN Raphino, Brittany, out top. 09:21 Foul on Tordin, Pietra. 16:22 Offside against...
