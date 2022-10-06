ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Peer Financial Counseling Sets Students Up for Lifelong Success

As a gateway into the “real world,” college is a time when many students demonstrate financial responsibility for the first time. But for students without expertise in finance, tasks like paying off student loans and applying for credit cards may feel impossible to juggle. Enter Peer Financial Counseling.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s getting even pricier to own a home in Charlottesville, according to doxoInsights. The company released a report on the spending statistics of households in U.S. cities in 2022. Household payments in Charlottesville are above the national average. “Charlottesville kind of falls in the middle...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Greene County man arrested in major narcotics investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Barbeque Sauce was a joint investigation involving the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Charlottesville Post, the RUSH Drug Task Force, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in Greene County and Charlottesville.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Augusta County authorities locate missing Stuarts Draft woman

Update: Sunday, 12:54 p.m. Liz Lauck has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Sept. 28, but was just reported missing on Saturday by a family member.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three felony charges stemming from a drug related investigation. The Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives searched his home back in July, and found what they believed to be controlled substances. Bates was arrested for an...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Louisa man arrested on multiple drug, firearm charges

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Louisa County is facing drug and firearms charges following a search at a home on Horseshoe Farm Road last month. According to a release, members of the Louisa County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on the home on Sept. 20 with assistance from the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Virginia State Police.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA

