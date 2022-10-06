Read full article on original website
Peer Financial Counseling Sets Students Up for Lifelong Success
As a gateway into the “real world,” college is a time when many students demonstrate financial responsibility for the first time. But for students without expertise in finance, tasks like paying off student loans and applying for credit cards may feel impossible to juggle. Enter Peer Financial Counseling.
NBC 29 News
Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s getting even pricier to own a home in Charlottesville, according to doxoInsights. The company released a report on the spending statistics of households in U.S. cities in 2022. Household payments in Charlottesville are above the national average. “Charlottesville kind of falls in the middle...
cbs19news
Greene County man arrested in major narcotics investigation
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Barbeque Sauce was a joint investigation involving the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Charlottesville Post, the RUSH Drug Task Force, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in Greene County and Charlottesville.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities locate missing Stuarts Draft woman
Update: Sunday, 12:54 p.m. Liz Lauck has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Sept. 28, but was just reported missing on Saturday by a family member.
Police looking for Virginia game room armed robbery suspect
The suspect reportedly entered the business on Sept. 29, where he was photographed flashing a gun, and ended up making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
WHSV
Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three felony charges stemming from a drug related investigation. The Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives searched his home back in July, and found what they believed to be controlled substances. Bates was arrested for an...
Police: Man arrested, found with ‘large quantity’ of fentanyl, cocaine
58-year-old Everett Lee Bates of Waynesboro was arrested on a alleged narcotics charge and the suspected controlled substances were taken to the state lab for testing. Upon further testing, detectives were able to obtain warrants for possession of cocaine, Fentanyl and para-fluorfentanyl with intent to distribute.
cbs19news
Louisa man arrested on multiple drug, firearm charges
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Louisa County is facing drug and firearms charges following a search at a home on Horseshoe Farm Road last month. According to a release, members of the Louisa County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on the home on Sept. 20 with assistance from the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Virginia State Police.
