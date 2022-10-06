Read full article on original website
NFL 'Noles Week 5 Results: Chiefs defeat Raiders on MNF
Week 5 of the NFL Schedule is now complete. Below is a look at all of the results for former Florida State standouts:. Monday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs 30, Las Vegas Raiders 29. Chiefs: Defensive end Joshua Kaindoh was inactive. Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi started. He had three tackles,...
Eers in the NFL: Week Five Grades, Stats, and Recap
Smith was once again outstanding for the Seahawks, completing 16-of-25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also ran three times for 13 yards. That doesn't even include another touchdown pass he threw that DK Metcalf dropped in the end zone, resulting in a field goal attempt. He received a 91.3 overall grade and had a whopping five "big-time throws" according to ProFootballFocus. He remains at the top of the entire NFL in overall grade for a quarterback at 90.2, ahead of Josh Allen (87.5) and Patrick Mahome (82.5).
Kansas State in the NFL 2022: Week 5
Here is a look at how former Kansas State players are performed in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. At the final round of cuts, 13 Wildcats made NFL teams on either the active roster or the practice squad. Timmy Horne, Elijah Lee, Tyler Lockett, Cornelius Lucas III, AJ Parker, Byron Pringle, D.J. Reed Jr., Dalton Risner, Kiondre Thomas, Skylar Thompson, Cody Whitehair, Jordan Willis and Russ Yeast.
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-0 shutout loss to Texas: Part I
DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA
Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
Reserve quarterback enters transfer portal
Reserve quarterback Deacon Hill, who spent the last two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Sunday evening. Hill's decision comes a week after university officials fired Paul Chryst, who enjoyed a successful run as head coach of the Badgers until recent slippage. It also puts an end to questions about Wisconsin’s backup quarterback situation, which has been somewhat unclear since fifth-year senior Chase Wolf suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason.
Raiders and Chiefs Sound Off Following MNF Matchup
Hear from Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce following Chiefs 30-29 victory on MNF.
Napier looking for improved consistency in passing game
Asked to assess his team’s production through the air at the halfway point of his first regular season in Gainesville, Florida head coach and offensive play-caller Billy Napier said there have been mixed results. “Good and bad,” he offered. But a lot goes into that, he reminded a...
Everything Coach Mark Stoops said about Mississippi State
#16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will travel to #22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) for a Top-25 match-up at Kroger Field. The Bulldogs have lost in their last three trips to Lexington. Mississippi State's last win in the Commonwealth came in 2014 when Dak Prescott led the #1 ranked Bulldogs to a hard fought win over the Wildcats. State leads the all-time series 25-24.
Fact or Fiction: Michigan will overtake OSU again in 2022
In the video embedded above, CBSSports discusses whether Michigan is in position to overtake Ohio State for the 2022 Big Ten season. Michigan entered the 2022 college football season with increased expectations after winning their first Big Ten Championship since 2003. The Wolverines return a loaded offensive and will retool on defense, particularly up front where they lose stars Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
The Tuesday Scoop: Rutgers news during the bye week
The Tuesday Scoop is back on Scarlet Nation as we continue our weekly dose of Rutgers scoops. Click here for this week's edition which features a host of info on some Rutgers football recruiting targets as well as some team and transfer news. Non-members can still get in on this...
Chris Jones Sounds Off On Roughing The Passer Call
Hear from Chiefs DT Chris Jones on the controversial roughing the passer call in the game between the Raiders and Chiefs.
Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
WATCH: Who turned heads during open week practices?
West Virginia football is back on the practice field this week for a game Thursday night against Baylor. The Mountaineers are playing their third midweek game of the season, but they're also coming off their first open weekend on the schedule. A team in need of a breather also made use of some extra practice time and was able to take a look at some young and developing players who could be in line to help this season or in the more distant future.
GoVols247 Podcast: Setting the table for wild Vols-Bama week
Looking for a discussion to get you started heading into the biggest Third Saturday in October week in a long, long time?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio), Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to set the table for a wild week that’ll conclude with sixth-ranked Tennessee facing third-ranked (or first-ranked) Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
What They're Saying: WSU Blindsided By Penalties Edition
IT IS NEVER a good thing when "penalties" and "debatable" are a primary focus after a college football game. And when the team involved is Washington State, it inspires a.
LSU's Brian Kelly takes ownership after 40-13 Tennessee loss: 'I have to coach better'
No. 8 Tennessee snapped No. 25 LSU’s four-game winning streak and handed Brian Kelly and the Tigers a 40-13 beatdown Saturday. Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 17 of 27 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Jabari Small rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and Bru McCoy (seven receptions, 140 yards) and Jalen Hyatt (four receptions, 63 yards, two touchdowns) had big days against the Tigers’ defense.
Danco Transmission Bearcat Bounce Podcast Ep 106 No More Bulls
After the football team added another win extending multiple streaks and securing a program feat for Luke Fickell there was no better time for the Danco Transmission Bearcat Bounce Podcast. Brent Young, Aaron Smith, Chad Brendel and Ryan Royer break down the 28-24 victory over South Florida, the accomplishments that came with the win and some storylines heading into the bye week. The boys then touch on the Arrinten Page USC commitment, the ripple effects it has for the rest of basketball recruiting as well as the Tyler McKinley and Rayvon Griffith visits before diving headfirst into the BBP Mailbag. All of these and more this week on the BBP presented by BearcatJournal.com.
Jones not happy with nine straight games
Arkansas State coach Butch Jones brought up an interesting point during Monday’s Sun Belt Conference coaches media call. Talking about player safety Jones, who has coached for 35 years, mentioned that the Red Wolves face a stretch of nine straight games to open the season. The Red Wolves are...
